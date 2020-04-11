WTF is a community?

Community building is a powerful way to connect with your customers. Being a fan of your brand can be more than mere consumerism. With the right structures in place, it can become a lifestyle.



Learn about



- Community 101

- How to build your own community

- Some amazing brand communities out there



As a marketing tactic, community building takes effort and creativity. But the potential commercial benefits are huge. Creating a sense of belonging is one of the most effective ways to build brand loyalty and grow a cult following.