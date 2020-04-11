Successfully reported this slideshow.
..and why you should build one! WTF IS A COMMUNITY?
Suhas Motwani� "Product Manager | Business Intelligence and Analytics Consultant | PepsiCo | TEDxUlsoor | Social Entrepren...
Community 101 Interview: Amit (Headstart) Workshop: Sketch out your own communities What's in store for today?
First things first WTF is a community? YTF should you be interested?
GEOGRAPHY PASSION PRACTICE INTEREST PETA BANGALORE FOODIES CLUB PMHQ MUFC FAN CLUB
IMPACT CIRCUMSTANCE BRAND HYBRID COVID19INDIA ALL THE ABOVE :P AIRBNB ISKON
Brands + Communities Sephora Lego Harley Davidson Airbnb Starbucks, Xbox, Xiaomi, Nike, GoPro......
Build your own.. ..or join another?
Amit Singh FOUNDER, HEADSTART
Activity Sketch out your own tribe
#1 Personal 'why' Single Point of Truth
#2: TOPNO - Theme/Core Groups - Online v/s Offline - Power Users & Incentives - Name/Brand - 0110100+
Seed Engage Grow #3
Patience (Time) Patience (People) Patience ($$$) Dealbreakers
Need help? +91 9916315081 me@suhasmotwani.com @MotwaniSuhas
Bonus: Myths & More Do things that don't scale. Deleverage and grow. Focus on being small before you become BIG. Everyone ...
Community building is a powerful way to connect with your customers. Being a fan of your brand can be more than mere consumerism. With the right structures in place, it can become a lifestyle.

Learn about

- Community 101
- How to build your own community
- Some amazing brand communities out there

As a marketing tactic, community building takes effort and creativity. But the potential commercial benefits are huge. Creating a sense of belonging is one of the most effective ways to build brand loyalty and grow a cult following.

Published in: Business
