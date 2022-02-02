Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Century Yelahanka Bangalore- Stay Closer To Lavish Living

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Real Estate

Century Yelahanka is a holding of Century Real Estates at Bangalore. The project offers luxury apartments . Project includes spacious homes with extravagant highlights sourronded by beautiful landscapes all around, it is designed to keep you and your family close to nature. The project offers 2 and 3 BHK flats.
For More Info
Visit:-century.developerprojects.in

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio William J. Bernstein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed: The Definitive Book on Value Investing Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Laughing at Wall Street: How I Beat the Pros at Investing (by Reading Tabloids, Shopping at the Mall, and Connecting on Facebook) and How You Can, Too Chris Camillo
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
A Non-Random Walk Down Wall Street Andrew W. Lo
(0/5)
Free
Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat: The BRRRR Rental Property Investment Strategy Made Simple David M Greene
(5/5)
Free
Fortune's Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System That Beat the Casinos and Wall Street William Poundstone
(4/5)
Free
Lessons from Private Equity Any Company Can Use Orit Gadiesh
(4/5)
Free
The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down: Real Life Strategies for Investing in Real Estate Using Other People's Money Brandon Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles From the World's Greatest Manufacturer Jeffrey K. Liker
(2/5)
Free
The Education of a Value Investor: My Transformative Quest for Wealth, Wisdom, and Enlightenment Guy Spier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Myth of the Rational Market: A History of Risk, Reward, and Delusion on Wall Street Justin Fox
(3/5)
Free
The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust Diana B. Henriques
(3.5/5)
Free
A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History Diana B. Henriques
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
The Only Guide to a Winning Investment Strategy You'll Ever Need: The Way Smart Money Preserves Wealth Today Larry E. Swedroe
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Irrational Exuberance: Revised and Expanded Third Edition Robert J. Shiller
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women Kim Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Foreclosure Investing For Dummies Ralph R. Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Learn to Earn: A Beginner's Guide to the Basics of Investing Peter Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need Andrew Tobias
(4.5/5)
Free
House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street William D. Cohan
(4.5/5)
Free
Mutual Funds for Dummies: 7th Edition Eric Tyson, MBA
(4/5)
Free
Technical Analysis For Dummies: 3rd Edition Barbara Rockefeller
(5/5)
Free
Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought Andrew W. Lo
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio David Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
A History of the United States in Five Crashes: Stock Market Meltdowns That Defined a Nation Scott Nations
(4.5/5)
Free
Warren Buffett's Ground Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Letters of the World's Greatest Investor Jeremy C. Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings: 2nd Edition Philip A. Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
Stock Investing for Dummies 2nd Ed. Paul Mladjenovic
(5/5)
Free

Century Yelahanka Bangalore- Stay Closer To Lavish Living

  1. 1. Century Yelahanka At Yelahanka Bangalore
  2. 2. How close would you want to be to everything you love? Here's a home that is much closer to everything. So that you can stay closer to your loved ones, friends, workplaces, conveniences…everything! Your daughter's delight on seeing you home early…Your father's relief on finding you enjoying your hobby…Your content on seeing children while they grow up… Stay close to all this and more. Because at Century Yelahanka, the world gets closer to you! It's so ideally located at Yelahanka Bangalore that not only workplaces, but everything is close by. So close, that you will have all the time in the world to stay closer to your loved ones. So go ahead. Stay closer to everything! NOW IMAGINE…
  3. 3. Actual image of model flat Embrace high-end living at 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments with premium specifications and world-class clubhouse. So premium, that you will feel proud of your home! Admiring the elegance of your room as you lie on your bed…Feeling proud when your wife talks of the coziness of the home…Laughing out loud when your kid splashes water in the bath tub… Stay closer to all this and more. Because at Century Yelahanka, the luxury gets closer to you! Stay closer to LAVISH LIVING
  4. 4. Swimming pool | Toddler's pool | Tennis court | Half Basket Ball court Children’s play area | Landscaped garden Get used to high-end living with unmatched leisure amenities. So exclusive, that you will enjoy every day! Trying to perfect forehand and backhand at the tennis court…Mentoring your little one to learn backstroke in the swimming pool…Waking up late when your beloved returns from her aerobics session on a Sunday…Stay closer to all this and more. Because at Century Yelahanka, the health and fitness get closer to you! Stay closer to HEALTH & FITNESS
  5. 5. Departmental store | Major IT/ITES Companies | Educational Institutions Malls & Multiplexes Get used to living life comfortably with everything in close proximity. So ideally located, that you will feel closer to your world! Coming home for hot, yummy lunch on weekdays…Catching up with the latest blockbusters on Friday Night at the nearby multiplex…Shopping groceries at Departmental Store after your evening stroll… Stay closer to all this and more. Because at Century Yelahanka, convenience gets closer to you! CONVENIENCE Stay closer to
  6. 6. CLUB WITH : Fully equipped gym | Cards room | Sauna | Departmental store Party Hall | Aerobic Hall | Creche | Pantry | Multipurpose hall | Squash court Indoor Badminton court | Table Tennis | Billiards | Library | Terrace Cafe Socializing with the like-minded neighbours at the world-class clubhouse… Celebrating your success with friends and well-wishers at the party hall… Working out hard to get 6-pack abs at the gym… Stay closer to all this and more. Because at Century Yelahanka, recreation gets closer to you! Discover fun-filled living with the finest of recreation facilities. So enchanting, that you will be mesmerized every time! Stay closer to FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS
  7. 7. Actual images of model flats DINNING ROOM MASTER BEDROOM KITCHEN KID’S ROOM STRUCTURE •Seismic Zone compliant RCC frame structure with concrete block masonry. FLOORING & TILING •Living, Dining & All Bedrooms: Vitrified tiles •Bathrooms: Anti skid floor tiles and glazed tiles dado upto a height of 7 feet •Kitchen: Vitrified tile for flooring & Glazed tiles dado above the 19mm thick polished Granite with round nosing upto a height of 2 feet •All common Lobby and Stairs: Vitrified or Polished Granite/Marble flooring •Skirting: Vitrified / Polished Granite/Marble 4 inches high Balconies, Terraces & Verandah: Anti Skid ceramic tiles SANITARY & PLUMBING •Sanitary fittings: Wall mounted EWC, porcelain wash basin. All sanitary fittings shall be of Parryware /Hindware /Cera/RAK •CP fittings : All CP fittings of Jaquar/Ess Ess or equivalent make •Plumbing: All water supply lines shall be in CPVC. Drainage lines and storm water drain pipes shall be in UPVC •Kitchen sink: A single bowl stainless steel sink with drain board of 'Franke/Nirali' or equivalent make shall be provided in the Kitchen. WINDOWS & DOORS •Window Shutters: Aluminium / UPVC with provision for mosquito mesh shutters •Door Frames: All door frames shall be of Hard wood •Door Shutters: Main door shall be in solid core flush ELECTRICAL •Wiring : All wiring shall be of Finolex / Havells or equivalent make •Switches : Premium quality switches of Anchor /Crabtree or equivalent make •Connected Power : 3 KW for 2 BHK and 5 KW for 3 BHK Provision for TV & Internet points in all rooms, Provision for AC in Living and Master bedroom Provision for Geyser and Exhaust fan in all Toilets Provision for Aquaguard & Exhaust fan in Kitchen PAINT & POLISH •Internal Paint: All internal paint shall be in off-white acrylic distemper •Doors: All doors shall be provided with paint •External Paint: Weather proof acrylic paint MS Grills and railings with enamel paint ELEVATORS •Two elevators of reputed make in each block GENERATOR •100% backup for common areas •Backup power: 1 KW SECURITY •24hours manned security all-round •CCTV at the entrance •Intercom to all the apartments SPECIFICATIONS
  8. 8. For More Info Visit Us at- century.developerprojects.in/

×