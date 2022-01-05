Exotic Pet Birds for Sale

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We've been in business for 29 years.
ABOUT US Birds World in Coimbatore sells top-of-the-line pet birds. As among the top bird healthcare practitioners mostly ...
BIRD SPECIES  AGAPORNIS  TIMNEH GREYS  ANODORHYNCHUS GLAUCUS  PIONITES  NYMPHICUS HOLLANDICUS  PYRRHURA PERLATA  EC...
BIRD SPECIES  TOUIT  FRINGILLIDAE  GANG GANG COCKATOO  POICEPHALUS SENEGALUS  MYIOPSITTA MONACHUS  MELOPSITTACUS UND...
AGAPORNIS - AFRICAN LOVE BIRDS They belong to the order Psittaciformes, which includes all parrots. They have a hooked bil...
COLOR BLUE,GREEN,ORANGE,YELLOW SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION SOCIAL AGAPORNIS- AFRICAN LOVE B...
TIMNEH GREYS - AFRICAN GREYPARROTS The African grey parrot is one of the most talented talking/imitating birds in the worl...
TIMNEH GREYS - AFRICAN GREYPARROTS COLOR GREY SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 40+ YEARS SOUNDS LOCAL INTERACTION HIGH – SOCIAL TYPE ...
ANODORHYNCHUS GLAUCUS - MACAWS Macaws are difficult to overlook due to their big size and brilliant colours. These social ...
ANODORHYNCHUS GLAUCUS - MACAWS ENTRANTS 120 TYPE RUNNING LOCATION BULLINGERHOF ZURICH DATE MAY 17,2019 DURATION 24 DAYS CA...
PIONITES - CAIQUES Caiques, often known as the clown of companion birds, are adored by bird aficionados for their outgoing...
PIONITES - CAIQUES COLOR YELLOW,GREEN SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS VOCAL SOUND INTERACTION HIGH SOCIAL
NYMPHICUS HOLLANDICUS - COCKATEILS Cockatiels are the world's most popular and inexpensive hand-reared pet birds. Cockatie...
NYMPHICUS HOLLANDICUS - COCKATEILS COLOR GRAY,YELLOW,WHITE,PEARL,SILVER SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 25 YEARS SOUNDS RANDOM CHIRP...
PYRRHURA PERLATA - CONURES Conures are small to medium-sized birds noted for their active dispositions and inquisitive nat...
PYRRHURA PERLATA - CONURES COLOR BLUE,GREEN,ORANGE,YELLOW SIZE SMALL,MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTIO...
ECLECTUS RORATUS - ECLECTUS From the age of three weeks, all of our baby Eclectus are hand-reared. Because the baby has ha...
ECLECTUS RORATUS - ECLECTUS COLOR RED,GREEN SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 30+ YEARS SOUNDS LOCAL COMMUNICATOR INTERACTION SOCIAL
TRICHOGLOSSUS - LORIES/LORIKEETS Lories, often known as lorikeets, are a distinct parrot species. Lorikeets and lories are...
TRICHOGLOSSUS - LORIES/LORIKEETS COLOR RED SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION SOCIAL
TOUIT - PARROTLETS Despite its diminutive stature, the parrotlet parrot has a tremendous personality.These little parrots ...
TOUIT - PARROTLETS COLOR BLUE,GREEN,YELLOW SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS VOCAL SOUND INTERACTION SOCIAL
FRINGILLIDAE - FINCHES The term "finch" refers to any of a large number of little passerine birds (hundreds!). The Estrild...
FRINGILLIDAE - FINCHES COLOR MULTI-COLORED SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 10+ YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION HANDS OFF
GANG GANG COCKATOO - COCKATOO'S Cockatoos are intelligent birds that include the Umbrella Cockatoo, Moluccan Cockatoo, and...
GANG GANG COCKATOO - COCKATOO'S COLOR BLACK,GREY,WHITE SIZE LARGE LIFE SPAN 70 YEARS SOUNDS SQUAWK,WHISTLING,TALKING,SINGI...
POICEPHALUS SENEGALUS - SENEGALPARROT With yellow irises and a blocky skull, the Senegal parrot has a tough appearance. Bu...
POICEPHALUS SENEGALUS - SENEGALPARROT COLOR BROWN,GREEN,YELLOW,ORANGE SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS VOCAL SOUND INT...
MYIOPSITTA MONACHUS - QUAKERPARROTS/MONKS Quakers are seasonal breeders, which means they only have one litter each year, ...
MYIOPSITTA MONACHUS - QUAKERPARROTS/MONKS COLOR BLUE,GREEN SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS LOCAL INTERACTION SOCIAL
MELOPSITTACUS UNDULATUS - LOVE BIRDS/BUDGIES Although the Budgie (parakeet) is commonly referred to as a "starter bird," t...
MELOPSITTACUS UNDULATUS - LOVE BIRDS/BUDGIES COLOR BLUE,GREEN,WHITE SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 10 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER,WHISTLE...
PSITTACULA KRAMERI - INDIAN RINGNECK PARROT The Indian ring-necked parakeet isn't a bashful bird, and it thrives in the pr...
PSITTACULA KRAMERI - INDIAN RINGNECK PARROT COLOR YELLOW,BLUE,VIOLET,WHITE,GREY SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS GRAT...
CONTACT US 611,Sullivan street, Coimbatore, Tamilnadu-641001 MOBILE NO: +91 9500362687 EMAIL: info@petbirdsworldindia.com ...
Exotic Pet Birds for Sale
Jan. 05, 2022
Exotic Pet Birds for Sale

Services
Jan. 05, 2022
Exotic Pet Birds for Sale in Coimbatore

Exotic Pet Birds for Sale

  1. 1. We've been in business for 29 years. We've created a life for you that will transform you. We've here to hear what you have to say and to help you deliver excellence.
  2. 2. ABOUT US Birds World in Coimbatore sells top-of-the-line pet birds. As among the top bird healthcare practitioners mostly around Coimbatore, we offer a large range of rising bird products, such bird food, nutraceuticals, and equipment, and also cages. At a fair price, we provide the greatest bird things on the market. Birds require special attention and treatment in order to maintain their health. Because all of our methods and procedures are checked and overseen to reduce the health threats to the young parrots, all of our birds are bred in a healthy environment.
  3. 3. BIRD SPECIES  AGAPORNIS  TIMNEH GREYS  ANODORHYNCHUS GLAUCUS  PIONITES  NYMPHICUS HOLLANDICUS  PYRRHURA PERLATA  ECLECTUS RORATUS  TRICHOGLOSSUS
  4. 4. BIRD SPECIES  TOUIT  FRINGILLIDAE  GANG GANG COCKATOO  POICEPHALUS SENEGALUS  MYIOPSITTA MONACHUS  MELOPSITTACUS UNDULATUS  PSITTACULA KRAMERI
  5. 5. AGAPORNIS - AFRICAN LOVE BIRDS They belong to the order Psittaciformes, which includes all parrots. They have a hooked bill and zygodactyl feet (two toes point forward and two-point backward).A lovebird is a smaller parrot species that can be kept as a pet, but it is curious and active. As their name suggests, lovebirds are noted for the affectionate, attentive attachment they create with their lovers.
  6. 6. COLOR BLUE,GREEN,ORANGE,YELLOW SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION SOCIAL AGAPORNIS- AFRICAN LOVE BIRDS
  7. 7. TIMNEH GREYS - AFRICAN GREYPARROTS The African grey parrot is one of the most talented talking/imitating birds in the world, with a devoted following among bird lovers. The African grey parrot is not only adored by bird keepers, but it's also one of the most well-known species among bird newcomers — everyone recognises it. With records reaching back to the antiquity, this parrot is one of the oldest psittacine species kept by humans. The popularity of this parrot stems from its modest beauty and dazzling, no-nonsense attitude.
  8. 8. TIMNEH GREYS - AFRICAN GREYPARROTS COLOR GREY SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 40+ YEARS SOUNDS LOCAL INTERACTION HIGH – SOCIAL TYPE RUNNING
  9. 9. ANODORHYNCHUS GLAUCUS - MACAWS Macaws are difficult to overlook due to their big size and brilliant colours. These social birds can create a ruckus when they're in the mood, and their clownish antics are guaranteed to attract attention.Despite their imposing big beaks, a well-socialized macaw may be a loving and affectionate companion. The giant of the parrot world is the macaw.The world's longest parrot, the hyacinth macaw, measures about 40 inches from head to tail.The body of these parrots is long and sleek, with vibrant colours ranging from hyacinth blue to crimson red feathering. Faces of several macaw species feature bald patches.
  10. 10. ANODORHYNCHUS GLAUCUS - MACAWS ENTRANTS 120 TYPE RUNNING LOCATION BULLINGERHOF ZURICH DATE MAY 17,2019 DURATION 24 DAYS CATEGORY MONCA TAGS EQUIPMENT PERFORMANCE
  11. 11. PIONITES - CAIQUES Caiques, often known as the clown of companion birds, are adored by bird aficionados for their outgoing personalities and proclivity for making people laugh with their antics. The word "caique" is pronounced "kai-eke." Caiques are more usually described to as clowns than Barnum and Bailey's three-ring circus, and for good reason: the clown is a truly suitable metaphor for this medium-sized trouble maker. You might be able to get all you need for your Caique in one place. Meals, snacks, perches, stands, vitamins, toys, cages, and accessories are all available at Coimbatore Birds World. There are parrot seeds from leading manufacturers, treats to use as incentives or prizes during training for good behavior, and pelleted and complete meals that are an important part of your Caique's diet. Using a variety of toys, you can keep playing exciting and engaging. You can provide your bird a selection of materials to suit his or her mood because of the variety. Boredom is a thing of the past with chewing, preening, picking, swinging, and climbing toys, as well as foraging toys.
  12. 12. PIONITES - CAIQUES COLOR YELLOW,GREEN SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS VOCAL SOUND INTERACTION HIGH SOCIAL
  13. 13. NYMPHICUS HOLLANDICUS - COCKATEILS Cockatiels are the world's most popular and inexpensive hand-reared pet birds. Cockatiels are the smallest members of the cockatoo family. They're small enough to fit in an apartment, yet tough enough to join any significant human family.Because of their outstanding and extroverted personality, they crave human company. Once they've warmed up to their environment, they'll follow you about like a faithful dog and enjoy having their heads scratched.Snack snacks and treats are a great way to add variation to your Cockatiel's main diet. Variety is the spice of life, therefore include these, as well as a combination of fruits and sprouting seeds, whether you feed your bird seeds, a complete food, or a pelleted diet.
  14. 14. NYMPHICUS HOLLANDICUS - COCKATEILS COLOR GRAY,YELLOW,WHITE,PEARL,SILVER SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 25 YEARS SOUNDS RANDOM CHIRP,WOLF WHISTLE,PIERCING SQUAWK INTERACTION SOCIAL
  15. 15. PYRRHURA PERLATA - CONURES Conures are small to medium-sized birds noted for their active dispositions and inquisitive natures. They prefer to be at the center of family activities, such as eating and chatting with their favorite individuals. Conures are popular pet companions for a reason: they come in a variety of hues and have equally vibrant personalities. One of the more diversified parrot species is the conure. These small to medium parrots with long tail feathers range in size from just under 10 inches to well over 20 inches, depending on the species.
  16. 16. PYRRHURA PERLATA - CONURES COLOR BLUE,GREEN,ORANGE,YELLOW SIZE SMALL,MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION HIGHLY-SOCIAL
  17. 17. ECLECTUS RORATUS - ECLECTUS From the age of three weeks, all of our baby Eclectus are hand-reared. Because the baby has had the opportunity to pick up all of the vital, good bacteria from the parents throughout the early stages of life, our experience results in a much healthier and stronger bird, which will have a high resistance to disease for the rest of the bird's life. During the next two months of hand-rearing, the bird will learn to trust and acquire confidence. All of our neonates are fed with crop needles, which is more hygienic for them.
  18. 18. ECLECTUS RORATUS - ECLECTUS COLOR RED,GREEN SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 30+ YEARS SOUNDS LOCAL COMMUNICATOR INTERACTION SOCIAL
  19. 19. TRICHOGLOSSUS - LORIES/LORIKEETS Lories, often known as lorikeets, are a distinct parrot species. Lorikeets and lories are lively, playful birds with strong attachments to their humans.Because of their great intellect, they are simple to train, making them a perfect pet for both individuals and families.They have a brush-like tongue that they use to extract pollen and nectar from flower buds.They're one of the brightest parrot species. Because nectar is such an important component of their diet, it's no wonder that lories are high-energy birds.The lory personality is intense in general. It isn't a fearful beast. When its favourite human is around, the rainbow lory, the "coach" of the avian world, is cheerful and exuberant, promoting play.
  20. 20. TRICHOGLOSSUS - LORIES/LORIKEETS COLOR RED SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION SOCIAL
  21. 21. TOUIT - PARROTLETS Despite its diminutive stature, the parrotlet parrot has a tremendous personality.These little parrots are confident and outspoken, and they can converse as well.Although parrotlets seem like miniature green parakeets, they are less expensive and do not have the same disposition as parakeets.Pacific The peaceful nature of parrotlets makes them perfect for apartment dwellers.They will repeat short phrases and sentences, but they are not known to be among the parrotlet family's greatest talkers. Pacifics are lively creatures who, if left alone for too long, can become violent.They are also a couple of inches shorter than parakeets, with a length of 5 inches.
  22. 22. TOUIT - PARROTLETS COLOR BLUE,GREEN,YELLOW SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS VOCAL SOUND INTERACTION SOCIAL
  23. 23. FRINGILLIDAE - FINCHES The term "finch" refers to any of a large number of little passerine birds (hundreds!). The Estrildidae family of finches, which includes the zebra finch, Gouldian Finch, owl finch, and society finch, includes the zebra finch, Gouldian Bird, owl finch, and society finch.Finches are a great choice for folks who want a pet bird but aren't ready to take on the obligations that come with owning a parrot. They'll thrive in a large aviary or flight cage with other finches.Unlike a parrot, a finch is not likely to be a cuddly buddy (though some hand-raised finches, particularly zebra finches, have been known to perch on a finger).Finches are a great choice for people looking for a feathery companion.
  24. 24. FRINGILLIDAE - FINCHES COLOR MULTI-COLORED SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 10+ YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER INTERACTION HANDS OFF
  25. 25. GANG GANG COCKATOO - COCKATOO'S Cockatoos are intelligent birds that include the Umbrella Cockatoo, Moluccan Cockatoo, and Sulphur-crested Cockatoo. They require a range of activities to keep both their minds and bodies active.Providing a variety of toys for chewing, shredding, picking, preening, swinging, and foraging keeps your Cockatoo's mind and body occupied. The important activity of foraging is brought about by the action of play. Put your Cockatoo's daily diet, snacks, or preferred materials into foraging reward-based toys to keep them entertained.Whether your Cockatoo likes a seed or a full food, all of the top-selling brands include a variety of options. They're all good for foraging toys. There are a range of Parrot treats to choose from; mix them into your bird's feed for variety.
  26. 26. GANG GANG COCKATOO - COCKATOO'S COLOR BLACK,GREY,WHITE SIZE LARGE LIFE SPAN 70 YEARS SOUNDS SQUAWK,WHISTLING,TALKING,SINGING, HISS INTERACTION SOCIAL,AFFECTIONATE,PLAYFUL
  27. 27. POICEPHALUS SENEGALUS - SENEGALPARROT With yellow irises and a blocky skull, the Senegal parrot has a tough appearance. But don't be fooled by its look; it's not always tense. The most popular of the Poicephalus species, Senegal parrots can be outgoing and energetic.The Senegal Parrot, which is around 9 inches long, isn't as "flashy" as other companion parrots of comparable size.They have a dark green and brownish-gray body with an iridescent green throat, orange thighs, and yellow breast.The beak and feet are black, and the eye is a light yellow-orange that stands out against the darker grey of the face.They don't require all of the "flash" because they are attractive in their own right, with an equally captivating attitude.
  28. 28. POICEPHALUS SENEGALUS - SENEGALPARROT COLOR BROWN,GREEN,YELLOW,ORANGE SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 20 YEARS SOUNDS VOCAL SOUND INTERACTION SOCIAL
  29. 29. MYIOPSITTA MONACHUS - QUAKERPARROTS/MONKS Quakers are seasonal breeders, which means they only have one litter each year, which is usually ready in January. Contact Coimbatore Birds World to reserve one of our babies when they're ready if you're searching for a tame hand-reared quaker to keep as a pet.Coimbatore Birds World has food, snacks, toys, cages, accessories, and more for your Quaker. Find a wide range of Quaker foods, pet bird toys, attractive pens, and other essentials. For your Quaker, you'll find fun Parrot toys, tasty and nutritious snacks and treats, and useful accessories. Our goods are well-liked and offer a diverse selection of high-quality diets. Coimbatore Birds World now carries these toys and accessories. Toys for parrots have progressed at a rapid pace as well. For your Quaker to forage for their favourite foods, treats, and materials, there are lots of chewable toys (made of wood, rope, leather, card, and paper) as well as reusable toys (made of acrylic, plastic, and polycarbonate).Coimbatore Birds World's high-quality cells include travel cages, solid top cages, open-top cages, and play-top cages. Make sure your bird's cage has enough area for them to move about once all of their fantastic toys and accessories are in place.
  30. 30. MYIOPSITTA MONACHUS - QUAKERPARROTS/MONKS COLOR BLUE,GREEN SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS LOCAL INTERACTION SOCIAL
  31. 31. MELOPSITTACUS UNDULATUS - LOVE BIRDS/BUDGIES Although the Budgie (parakeet) is commonly referred to as a "starter bird," this social, outgoing little bird demands the same level of care and attention as larger parrots. Budgies are friendly, like to eat, and can communicate with other parrots. The Budgie, also known as a budgerigar, is more commonly referred to as a "parakeet" in the United States. The wild Budgie is identical to the birds offered at Coimbatore Birds World today, except that it is smaller (between 6 and 7 inches long) and only comes in green.For your pet budgie, there is a vast selection of high-quality food, toys, cages, accessories, and other goods.It's possible that you'll find all you need for your Budgie right here. You can choose from a wide variety of meals, snacks, toys, swings, accessories, and vitamins.
  32. 32. MELOPSITTACUS UNDULATUS - LOVE BIRDS/BUDGIES COLOR BLUE,GREEN,WHITE SIZE SMALL LIFE SPAN 10 YEARS SOUNDS CHATTERER,WHISTLER INTERACTION SOCIAL
  33. 33. PSITTACULA KRAMERI - INDIAN RINGNECK PARROT The Indian ring-necked parakeet isn't a bashful bird, and it thrives in the presence of an outgoing friend who isn't hesitant to demand what it wants! Indian ringnecks are also recognised for being polite and pleasant.The truth is that these birds make terrific pets if properly trained. Many people are put off by young Indian Ringnecks because they typically get nippy after being weaned, which is caused by hormones going through their bodies.With patience, correct training, and care, your bird will rapidly surpass this stage and develop into a fantastic Hand Raised bird. The worst thing you can do is give up on your bird.
  34. 34. PSITTACULA KRAMERI - INDIAN RINGNECK PARROT COLOR YELLOW,BLUE,VIOLET,WHITE,GREY SIZE MEDIUM LIFE SPAN 30 YEARS SOUNDS GRATING BARKS OR GRUNTS INTERACTION SOCIAL,AFFECTIONATE,BRILLIANT
  35. 35. CONTACT US 611,Sullivan street, Coimbatore, Tamilnadu-641001 MOBILE NO: +91 9500362687 EMAIL: info@petbirdsworldindia.com WEBSITE : www.petbirdsworldindia.com

Coimbatore Birds World sells top branded pet birds. As one of the leading bird care suppliers in and around Coimbatore, we offer a large range of high-quality bird supplies, including bird food, nutritional supplements, and accessories, as well as cages." with "Exotic Pet Birds for Sale in Coimbatore

×