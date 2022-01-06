SQUALANE CERAMIDE MOISTURISER FOR ACNE -PRONE SKIN

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Squalane Ceramide Moisturiser for Acne Prone - Suganda
Skin Barrier Repair & Reduces Redness
A light-weight, skin-soothing moisturiser that restores your damaged skin barrier while improving and maintaining hydration on the skin’s surface. This is a hydrating formula that reduces skin redness and leaves the skin more balanced.
To know more information Follow Us -
Website - https://suganda.co
Be the first to like this
Squalane Ceramide Moisturiser for Acne Prone - Suganda Skin Barrier Repair & Reduces Redness A light-weight, skin-soothing moisturiser that restores your damaged skin barrier while improving and maintaining hydration on the skin’s surface. This is a hydrating formula that reduces skin redness and leaves the skin more balanced. To know more information Follow Us - Website - https://suganda.co
Total views
18
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0