SUGANDA SKINCARE SHOP NOW
SQUALANE CERAMIDE MOISTURISER Skin Barrier Repair & Reduces Redness A light-weight, skin-soothing moisturiser that restore...
Beneﬁts ✔ Moisturizes & Nourishes skin ✔ Hydrates Skin ✔ Easily absorbing ✔ Light-weight ✔ Reduces Redness
Ingredients ✔ 2.5% Ceramide Complex: Deep Nourishment & Moisturizes Skin ✔ Centella: Calms Skin Irritation & Moisturizes S...
Key Highlights ✔ Skin Type: Dry, Dehydrated, Sensitive, Acne Prone, Combination ✔ Skin Concerns: Redness, Damaged Skin-bar...
How to use ● Rinse and apply 1-2 pumps of the moisturizer ● Use twice daily SQUALANE CERAMIDE MOISTURISER
SUGANDA SKINCARE Thank You
Healthcare
Jan. 06, 2022
SQUALANE CERAMIDE MOISTURISER FOR ACNE -PRONE SKIN

Squalane Ceramide Moisturiser for Acne Prone - Suganda

Skin Barrier Repair & Reduces Redness

A light-weight, skin-soothing moisturiser that restores your damaged skin barrier while improving and maintaining hydration on the skin's surface. This is a hydrating formula that reduces skin redness and leaves the skin more balanced.
To know more information Follow Us -
Website - https://suganda.co

SQUALANE CERAMIDE MOISTURISER FOR ACNE -PRONE SKIN

Squalane Ceramide Moisturiser for Acne Prone - Suganda
Skin Barrier Repair & Reduces Redness
A light-weight, skin-soothing moisturiser that restores your damaged skin barrier while improving and maintaining hydration on the skin's surface. This is a hydrating formula that reduces skin redness and leaves the skin more balanced.
To know more information Follow Us -
Website - https://suganda.co

