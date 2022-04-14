Successfully reported this slideshow.

Get rid of blackheads and enlarged pores.

Apr. 14, 2022
Get rid of blackheads and enlarged pores.

Acne with aged skin

Acne is general for any age group. It blossoms from the age of puberty and lasts for years as the skin ages. During the adolescent period, most teens experience adult acne caused by hormonal imbalance. Adult acne even shows on ageing skin that offers inevitable pain.

Read More : https://suganda.co/blogs/skin-journals/how-to-treat-hormonal-acne-with-ageing-skin-1

Acne with aged skin

Acne is general for any age group. It blossoms from the age of puberty and lasts for years as the skin ages. During the adolescent period, most teens experience adult acne caused by hormonal imbalance. Adult acne even shows on ageing skin that offers inevitable pain.

Read More : https://suganda.co/blogs/skin-journals/how-to-treat-hormonal-acne-with-ageing-skin-1

Lifestyle

Get rid of blackheads and enlarged pores.

  1. 1. Get rid of blackheads and enlarged pores. Do you have large pores on your face? Does it bother your appearance? Large pores, enlarged pores, huge pores! Whatever we call it, these annoying pores make our faces dull and older. Most people with oily skin are likely to have enlarged skin pores on their faces, which makes them look older than they were. The worst nightmare is that these large pores on the face convert into blackheads and whiteheads as a result. We can't completely eradicate the large pores, but we can minimise their appearance on the face by following a few precautionary steps. So, before heading to the necessary precautions to be followed, let's answer the what, why, and how questions and queries about large pores and blackheads. What are enlarged pores on the face and what causes them to develop? Our skin has a natural tendency to produce oil called sebum. When excess oil is produced, it mixes with other substances like dead cells and dirt, which leads to the clogging formation of pores, as these clogs resist the oil flow, they increase in pore size. These clogs are later on converted into blackheads and whiteheads.
  2. 2. The following are some of the causes of enlarged pores on the face: There are a few causes of these enlarged pores, which are discussed below. ● Excess oil production in sebaceous glands: The general cause of enlarged pores is the production of excess oil in sebaceous glands, which mixes with dead cells and dirt, thereby giving rise to clogs and increased skin pores. ● Genes: Genetics plays a major role if your parents have large pores on their skin. Because of the genes you carry, you may be subjected to large pores. ● Ageing factor: As we age, collagen production stops, which makes skin fragile and inelastic. The pores on the face of the elderly become enlarged due to the loss of elastic nature. ● As the skin is exposed to sunlight, the skin loses its humid nature and dries up soon. This also shows an effect on collagen production, which causes enlarged pores. ● The larger the hair follicle, the larger the pore! As hair follicles grow, so do pores; as hair follicles grow, pore size also increases. How do get rid of blackheads and enlarged pores? Precautionary steps to be followed for the removal of enlarged pores and blackheads: 1. Double cleanse the face & get an oil-free face: Clogs will be removed when you wash your face, thereby giving way to new oils in the face to lubricate your face. So, double cleansing the face will clear most of the clogs and help in reducing these enlarged pores. ● Remember to use gentle cleaners that best suit your skin. Stunning can be irritating, so avoid harsh scrubs. ● Use non-comedogenic cleansers that suit your skin. ● Avoid hot water, which may irritate skin that makes your pores look much larger. 1. Niacinamide for treating large pores: When your skin reaches the peak point of large pores, use skin care products that consist of niacinamide as a main substance. Niacinamide serums and moisturisers for pores and blackheads will reduce the enlarged pores count on the face and improve the skin's complexion. 10% NIACINAMIDE SERUM is an exclusive product for treating enlarged pores, and acne-prone and oily skin. The use of this serum helps in curtailing the enlarged pores on the face and acts as a moisturizer for pores and blackheads. It improves the skin's complexion, diminishes acne spots, evens out the skin, and relieves redness and rosacea.
  3. 3. 1. Use BHA serums for blackheads and enlarged pores. The use of BHA serums will help in rapidly curtailing the enlarged pores. SALICYLIC ACID SERUM, BHA EXFOLIATING SERUM Add 2-3 drops of the BHA EXFOLIATING SERUM or Salicylic Acid SERUM to your moisturiser for pores and blackheads and see the magical power of diluting the enlarged pores on your face. The serum reduces blackheads and whiteheads and evens out the skin for a brighter complexion. 1. Water-based products for oil-based skin: For oily skin, using oil-based products will be prone to excessive oil production and clog formation. So the use of water-based skin care products will help oily skin and reduce blackheads. 2. Sunscreens: The use of sunscreen protects our faces from dehydration and the scarcity of collagen. Reference: https://suganda.co/blogs/skin-journals/how-to-treat-hormonal-acne-with-ageing-skin-1

