Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Centella Greentea Facewash (120ml) + White Lotus Moisturiser (50ml) + BHA Exfoliating Serum (30ml)
Gentle skincare is what acne-prone skin needs to avoid irritation and this trio does exactly that! These products work on the deeper layers of your skin and unclog your pores to clear up your skin and provide the nourishment that it needs.
Skin Type: Acne-prone Skin
Benefits
✔ Penetrates & Cleans Pores
✔ Reduces Acne, Blackheads & Whiteheads
✔ Regulates Oil Production
✔ Brightens Complexion
✔ Hydrating & Soothing Cleanser
✔ Gently dissolves makeup
✔ Enriches skin with Antioxidants
To Know more information follow us -
Website - https://suganda.co