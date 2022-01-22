Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Centella Greentea Facewash (120ml) + White Lotus Moisturiser (50ml) + BHA Exfoliating Serum (30ml)

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

Centella Greentea Facewash (120ml) + White Lotus Moisturiser (50ml) + BHA Exfoliating Serum (30ml)

Gentle skincare is what acne-prone skin needs to avoid irritation and this trio does exactly that! These products work on the deeper layers of your skin and unclog your pores to clear up your skin and provide the nourishment that it needs.

Skin Type: Acne-prone Skin

Benefits

✔ Penetrates & Cleans Pores
✔ Reduces Acne, Blackheads & Whiteheads
✔ Regulates Oil Production
✔ Brightens Complexion
✔ Hydrating & Soothing Cleanser
✔ Gently dissolves makeup
✔ Enriches skin with Antioxidants

To Know more information follow us -
Website - https://suganda.co

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Centella Greentea Facewash (120ml) + White Lotus Moisturiser (50ml) + BHA Exfoliating Serum (30ml)

  1. 1. SHOP NOW
  2. 2. CALM DOWN - ACNE-PRONE SKIN Centella Greentea Facewash (120ml) + White Lotus Moisturiser (50ml) + BHA Exfoliating Serum (30ml) Gentle skincare is what acne-prone skin needs to avoid irritation and this trio does exactly that! These products work on the deeper layers of your skin and unclog your pores to clear up your skin and provide the nourishment that it needs.
  3. 3. Beneﬁts ✔ Penetrates & Cleans Pores ✔ Reduces Acne, Blackheads & Whiteheads ✔ Regulates Oil Production ✔ Brightens Complexion ✔ Hydrating & Soothing Cleanser ✔ Gently dissolves makeup ✔ Enriches skin with Antioxidants
  4. 4. Ingredients Centella Greentea Facewash ✔ Centella Asiatica - Soothes & Moisturizes, infuse skin with antioxidants ✔ Green Tea - Relieves red & irritated skin ✔ Panthenol - Calms inﬂammation ✔ Glycerin - Hydrates skin
  5. 5. White Lotus Moisturiser ✔ White Lotus - Soothes irritated skin ✔ 3% Niacinamide- Evens out skin tone, reduces redness, balances oil production, controls acne ✔ Hyaluronic Acid- Retains water, deeply hydrates skin
  6. 6. BHA Exfoliating Serum ✔ Salicylic Acid: Reduces Acne & Improves Skin Texture ✔ Green Tea: Alleviates Irritation, Redness & Itchiness ✔ Centella Asiatica: Soothes & Moisturizes skin
  7. 7. How to use? ● Wash your face with the Centella Green Tea Facewash ● For ﬁrst time users, mix 2 drops of BHA Exfoliating Serum (twice a week only) in White Lotus Moisturiser & apply evenly ● For regular users, pat dry your skin and apply 2 drops of BHA Exfoliating Serum on your face (twice a week only) ● Follow up with the White Lotus Moisturiser twice a day
  8. 8. Thank You SUGANDA SKINCARE

×