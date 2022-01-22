Centella Greentea Facewash (120ml) + White Lotus Moisturiser (50ml) + BHA Exfoliating Serum (30ml)



Gentle skincare is what acne-prone skin needs to avoid irritation and this trio does exactly that! These products work on the deeper layers of your skin and unclog your pores to clear up your skin and provide the nourishment that it needs.



Skin Type: Acne-prone Skin



Benefits



✔ Penetrates & Cleans Pores

✔ Reduces Acne, Blackheads & Whiteheads

✔ Regulates Oil Production

✔ Brightens Complexion

✔ Hydrating & Soothing Cleanser

✔ Gently dissolves makeup

✔ Enriches skin with Antioxidants



