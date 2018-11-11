Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Speaker: Dr. S. M. Sufi Shafi-Ul-Bashar Assistant Registrar Surgery MMCH
Another name: Congenital Talipes Equinovarus The term ‘talipes’ is derived from talus (Latin = ankle bone) and pes (Latin ...
What is CTEV?? • Idiopathic clubfoot • Club foot Causing CAVE -Midfoot Cavus/ increase in height -Forefoot Adductus -Hindf...
Hind foot equinus Heel in varus Midfoot cavus
Epidemiology • Relatively common- 1 to 2 per thousand births • Boys affected twice • Bilateral in 1/3 of cases
Causes-unknown: • Germ defect. • Arrested development. • Neuromuscular disorder in neurological disorders and neural tube ...
Bony abnormalities • Talus:  Head & neck deviated medially & plantarward  Body rotated externally in the ankle mortise ...
Bony abnormalities contd. • Navicular:  Medially displaced  Close to medial malleolus  Articulates with medial surface ...
Bony abnormalities contd. • Cuboid Displaced medially on the dysmorphic distal end of the calcaneus • Talonavicular joint...
Bony abnormalities contd. Tibio-talar plantar flexion Medially displaced navicular Adducted and inverted calcaneus Mediall...
Pathological Anatomy Neck of Tallus -pointing downward and deviates medially Body of Tallus - Rotated outward Posterior pa...
Pathological Anatomy • Skin and soft tissue of calf and medial side of foot are short and underdeveloped. • If not correct...
Clinical Features • Heel is small and high. • Deep creases appear posteriorly and medially. • Abnormal thin calf.
• Varying degree of resistance / fixed deformity when try to dorsiflex and evert the foot. Normal baby foot
Associated disorders - Congenital hip dislocation. - Spina bifida. - Arthrogryposis . • Look if other joints are affected.
CLASSIFICATION Two of the more commonly used classifications by 1.Pirani et al. and 2.Diméglio et al. are based solely on ...
Pirani Classification of Clubfoot Deformity SCORE PHYSICAL EXAMINATION FINDINGS 0 0.5 1.0 Curvature of lateral border of f...
Pirani Classification of Clubfoot Deformity SCORE PHYSICAL EXAMINATION FINDINGS 0 0.5 1.0 Emptiness of heel (foot and ankl...
RADIOGRAPHIC EVALUATION
a. b.&c. Talipes equinovarus – x-rays The left foot is abnormal. In the anteroposterior view (a) the talocalcaneal angle i...
d. e. Talipes equinovarus – x-rays In the normal foot the angle is unchanged at 44 degrees,whatever the position of the fo...
Treatment: Aim is to produce and maintain a plantigrade, supple foot that will function well. After sucessful treatment fo...
Treatment contd. Non Operative Operative • Serial Manipulative and Casting (Ponseti’s method) • -Posteromedial tissue rele...
Goal-Rotate leg laterally around the fixed tallus Serial Manipulative and Casting (Ponseti method) Increase the supination...
Serial Manipulative and Casting (Ponseti method) • Each cast - four basic steps 1 2 3 4 Manipulate and hold Apply padding ...
Ponseti method Based on kinematic of the subtalar joint. 1st concept : the whole foot moves under the talus “calcaneo- ped...
Order of correction (CAVE) -Midfoot cavus -Forefoot adductus -Hindfoot varus -Hindfoot equinus Ponseti method
Ponseti (Clubfoot correction)
Ponseti (Clubfoot correction)
Ponseti method A B C D Technique of Ponseti casting for clubfoot correction A, First cast ; note positioning of forefoot t...
from this....... ...to this in 4 weeks Ponseti method
Follow up protocol • 2 weeks: to troubleshoot compliance issues • 3 months: to graduate to the nights and naps protocol • ...
Surgery in clubfoot • Resistant clubfoot( non-responsive to serial casting and manipulation) • Persistently deformed clubf...
General Principles • Goal: address all pathoantomic structures • Decision regarding timing & extent • Posteromedial-planta...
Follow up Wound inspection done under sedation at 1 week. Foot held in neutral, plantigrade position and cast applied – ...
Conclusion • Proper understanding of the patho-anatomy is a must. • Ponseti method is now the standard treatment method. •...
THANK YOU ALL 3rd June
Club foot
Club foot
Club foot
Club foot
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Club foot

6 views

Published on

clinical

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Club foot

  1. 1. Speaker: Dr. S. M. Sufi Shafi-Ul-Bashar Assistant Registrar Surgery MMCH
  2. 2. Another name: Congenital Talipes Equinovarus The term ‘talipes’ is derived from talus (Latin = ankle bone) and pes (Latin = foot). Equinovarus is one of several different talipes deformities.
  3. 3. What is CTEV?? • Idiopathic clubfoot • Club foot Causing CAVE -Midfoot Cavus/ increase in height -Forefoot Adductus -Hindfoot Varus -Hindfoot Equinus/ plantarflex
  4. 4. Hind foot equinus Heel in varus Midfoot cavus
  5. 5. Epidemiology • Relatively common- 1 to 2 per thousand births • Boys affected twice • Bilateral in 1/3 of cases
  6. 6. Causes-unknown: • Germ defect. • Arrested development. • Neuromuscular disorder in neurological disorders and neural tube defect. • Postural deformity caused by tight packing in an overcrowded uterus.
  7. 7. Bony abnormalities • Talus:  Head & neck deviated medially & plantarward  Body rotated externally in the ankle mortise  Body extruded anteriorly  Smaller than normal
  8. 8. Bony abnormalities contd. • Navicular:  Medially displaced  Close to medial malleolus  Articulates with medial surface of head of talus • Calcaneus  Anterior portion lies beneath the head of talus causin gvarus and equinus of heel  In equinus  Rotated medially
  9. 9. Bony abnormalities contd. • Cuboid Displaced medially on the dysmorphic distal end of the calcaneus • Talonavicular joint In inversion
  10. 10. Bony abnormalities contd. Tibio-talar plantar flexion Medially displaced navicular Adducted and inverted calcaneus Medially displaced cuboid
  11. 11. Pathological Anatomy Neck of Tallus -pointing downward and deviates medially Body of Tallus - Rotated outward Posterior part of calcaneum -held close to fibula by CF ligt -tilted into equinus and varus -rotated medially beneath ankle Navicular and forefoot -shifted medially -rotated into supination (composite varus deformity)
  12. 12. Pathological Anatomy • Skin and soft tissue of calf and medial side of foot are short and underdeveloped. • If not corrected early, secondary growth changes occur in the bones-PERMANENT.
  13. 13. Clinical Features • Heel is small and high. • Deep creases appear posteriorly and medially. • Abnormal thin calf.
  14. 14. • Varying degree of resistance / fixed deformity when try to dorsiflex and evert the foot. Normal baby foot
  15. 15. Associated disorders - Congenital hip dislocation. - Spina bifida. - Arthrogryposis . • Look if other joints are affected.
  16. 16. CLASSIFICATION Two of the more commonly used classifications by 1.Pirani et al. and 2.Diméglio et al. are based solely on physical examination requiring no radiographic measurements or other special studies.
  17. 17. Pirani Classification of Clubfoot Deformity SCORE PHYSICAL EXAMINATION FINDINGS 0 0.5 1.0 Curvature of lateral border of foot Straight Mild distal curve Curve at calcaneocuboid joint Severity of medial crease (foot held in maximal correction) Multiple fine creases One or two deep creases Deep creases change contour of arch Severity of posterior crease (foot held in maximal correction) Multiple fine creases One or two deep creases Deep creases change contour of arch Medial malleolar-navicular interval(foot held in maximal correction) Definite depression felt Interval reduced Interval not palpable Palpation of lateral part of headof talus (forefoot fully abducted) Navicular completely “reduces”; lateral talar head cannot be felt Navicular partially “reduces”; lateral head less palpable Navicular does not “reduce”; lateral talar head easily felt
  18. 18. Pirani Classification of Clubfoot Deformity SCORE PHYSICAL EXAMINATION FINDINGS 0 0.5 1.0 Emptiness of heel (foot and ankle in maximal correction) Tuberosity of calcaneus easily palpable Tuberosity of calcaneus more difficult to palpate Tuberosity of calcaneus not palpable Fibula-Achilles interval (hip flexed,knee extended, foot and ankle maximally corrected) Definite depression felt Interval reduced Interval not palpable Rigidity of equines (knee extended, ankle maximally corrected) Normal ankle dorsiflexion Ankle dorsiflexes beyond neutral, but not fully Cannot dorsiflex ankle to neutral Rigidity of adductus (forefoot is fully abducted) Forefoot can be overcorrected into abduction Forefoot can be corrected beyond neutral, but not fully Forefoot cannot be corrected to neutral Long flexor contracture (foot andankle held in maximal correction) MTP joints can be dorsiflexed to 90 degrees MTP joints can be dorsiflexed beyond neutral but not fully MTP joints cannot be dorsiflexed to neutral
  19. 19. RADIOGRAPHIC EVALUATION
  20. 20. a. b.&c. Talipes equinovarus – x-rays The left foot is abnormal. In the anteroposterior view (a) the talocalcaneal angle is 5degrees, compared to 42 degrees on the right. In the lateral views, the left talocalcaneal angle is 10 degrees in plantarflexion (b) and 15 degrees in dorsiflexion (c).
  21. 21. d. e. Talipes equinovarus – x-rays In the normal foot the angle is unchanged at 44 degrees,whatever the position of the foot (d,e).
  22. 22. Treatment: Aim is to produce and maintain a plantigrade, supple foot that will function well. After sucessful treatment foot should Look good Feel good Move good Measure good
  23. 23. Treatment contd. Non Operative Operative • Serial Manipulative and Casting (Ponseti’s method) • -Posteromedial tissue release and tendon lengthening • -medial opening or lateral column- shortening osteotomy, or cuboidal decancellation • -triple arthrodesis • -tallectomy
  24. 24. Goal-Rotate leg laterally around the fixed tallus Serial Manipulative and Casting (Ponseti method) Increase the supination deformity of forefoot
  25. 25. Serial Manipulative and Casting (Ponseti method) • Each cast - four basic steps 1 2 3 4 Manipulate and hold Apply padding and hold Apply cast and mould Complete above knee
  26. 26. Ponseti method Based on kinematic of the subtalar joint. 1st concept : the whole foot moves under the talus “calcaneo- pedis block” 2nd concept : fore foot and hind foot are corrected simultaneously by abduction Equinus correction : – mostly close tenotomy
  27. 27. Order of correction (CAVE) -Midfoot cavus -Forefoot adductus -Hindfoot varus -Hindfoot equinus Ponseti method
  28. 28. Ponseti (Clubfoot correction)
  29. 29. Ponseti (Clubfoot correction)
  30. 30. Ponseti method A B C D Technique of Ponseti casting for clubfoot correction A, First cast ; note positioning of forefoot to align with heel, with outer edge of foot tilted even farther downward because of Achilles tendon tightness. B, Second cast; is applied with outeredge of foot still tilted downward and forefoot moved slightly outward. C, Third cast; Achilles tendon is stretched bringing outer edgeof foot into more normal position as forefoot is turned farther outward. D, Final cast; Achilles tendon is stretched more with footpointed upward.
  31. 31. from this....... ...to this in 4 weeks Ponseti method
  32. 32. Follow up protocol • 2 weeks: to troubleshoot compliance issues • 3 months: to graduate to the nights and naps protocol • Every 4 months: until age 3 years to monitor compliance and check for relapses • Every 6 months: until age 4 years. • Every 1 to 2 years: until skeletal maturity
  33. 33. Surgery in clubfoot • Resistant clubfoot( non-responsive to serial casting and manipulation) • Persistently deformed clubfoot(non-operative correction inadequately done with/without compliant bracing) • Relapsed clubfoot( initially satisfactorily corrected that recurs in part or whole) • Neglected clubfoot( no treatment given till age of 2 yrs)
  34. 34. General Principles • Goal: address all pathoantomic structures • Decision regarding timing & extent • Posteromedial-plantar-lateral release: all deformities present. • Posterior release: straight lateral border, flexible forefoot and hindfoot, and palpable gap between medial malleolus and navicular tuberosity.
  35. 35. Follow up Wound inspection done under sedation at 1 week. Foot held in neutral, plantigrade position and cast applied – above knee. Cast kept for 4 – 6 weeks. Cast removed along with any K wires, if applied during surgery for stabilisation. AFO(Ankle foot orthroses brace) given for 6 months.
  36. 36. Conclusion • Proper understanding of the patho-anatomy is a must. • Ponseti method is now the standard treatment method. • Indications of surgery limited but well defined.
  37. 37. THANK YOU ALL 3rd June

×