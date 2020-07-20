Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (ASRS- v1.1) Symptom Checklist
“a conscious mental reaction (such as anger or fear) subjectively experienced as strong feeling usually directed toward a ...
• • •
“This being human is a guest house. Every morning a new arrival. A joy, a depression, a meanness, some momentary awareness...
Emotion The Message Example Fear “You are in danger” Walking through a dark place in the middle of the night. Start to wor...
Understanding the three ways emotions affect us Behaviour Mind Body
• • • • • •
“Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, non- judgementally.” Jo...
• • • • •
• • • • • •
• • • • •
https://www.satori-yoga.co.uk/schedule
• • • • • • • •
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up

31 views

Published on

This presentation contains the module teaching for overcoming powerful emotions with mindfulness. Please join the facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/719022752181747

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 4 overcoming powerful emotions week 5 meet up

  1. 1. Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (ASRS- v1.1) Symptom Checklist
  2. 2. “a conscious mental reaction (such as anger or fear) subjectively experienced as strong feeling usually directed toward a specific object and typically accompanied by physiological and behavioural changes in the body.” Merriam Webster, Dictionary
  3. 3. • • •
  4. 4. “This being human is a guest house. Every morning a new arrival. A joy, a depression, a meanness, some momentary awareness comes as an unexpected visitor. Welcome and entertain them all! Be grateful for whoever comes, because each has been sent as a guide from beyond..”
  5. 5. Emotion The Message Example Fear “You are in danger” Walking through a dark place in the middle of the night. Start to worry about getting hurt, heart starts racing and get a urge to avoid the park. Joy “You found something important to you” Make a new friend that you have a lot in common with. Think about doing things together, feel motivated, an urge to make plans. Anger “You are being treated unfairly” Someone jumps in front of you at the supermarket. Start to think how annoying and unfair it is, feel hot and tense, feel the urge to confront them.
  6. 6. Understanding the three ways emotions affect us Behaviour Mind Body
  7. 7. • • • • • •
  8. 8. “Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, non- judgementally.” Jon Kabat Zinn, Founder of MBSR
  9. 9. • • • • •
  10. 10. • • • • • •
  11. 11. • • • • •
  12. 12. https://www.satori-yoga.co.uk/schedule
  13. 13. • • • • • • • •

×