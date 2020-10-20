Comparing CPAs and Tax Preparers

With over three decades of experience in retirement and income planning, Sue Ann Ma serves as president of the Seminal Financial Group in Houston, Texas. As a CPA, Sue Ann Ma provides essential financial services, including accounting, bookkeeping, and tax preparation.



CPAs and tax preparers are both qualified to prepare forms related to IRS tax requirements. However, there are significant differences between the two professions. To qualify as a CPA, professionals must pass the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. This exam measures competency in financial auditing, accounting, and business law. Every year, CPAs must attend 120 hours of Continuing Education Courses to retain their credential.



On the other hand, tax preparers are only required to register with the IRS and complete 15 hours of continuing education credits annually. Tax preparers are qualified to file taxes on behalf of individuals and companies. However, only CPAs have the background to prepare documents for more complex tax situations or support clients during an audit.