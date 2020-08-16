-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This video contains the comprehensive presentation on the most important element of Grammar/Parts of Speech i.e. Adverb. This video talks about the definition of Adverb, different types of Adverb like Adverb of Time, Adverb of Place, Adverb of Manner, Adverb of Affirmation, Adverb of Negation, Adverb of Degree or Quantity, Adverb of Frequency, Adverb of Reason and Interrogative Adverb with suitable examples
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment