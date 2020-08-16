Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Adverb Definition, Types, Examples • Adverb of Time • Adverb of Frequency • Adverb of Place • Adverb of Manner • Adverb of...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati • Definition: • The Adverbs are the words which are used to describ...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati • Types: • Adverb of Time • Adverb of Frequency • Adverb of Place •...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 1. Adverb of Time: The adverbs which tell us that when the thing oc...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir MathpatiDr Sudhir Mathpati 2. Adverb of Frequency: The adverbs which tell us...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 3. Adverb of Place: The adverbs which tell us that where thing occu...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 4. Adverb of Manner: The adverbs which tell us that how something o...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 5. Adverb of Degree or Quantity: The adverbs of degree or quantity ...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 6. Adverb of Affirmation: The adverbs of affirmation expresses more...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 7. Adverb of Negation: The adverbs of negation are totally opposite...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 8. Adverb of Reason: The adverbs of reason are also called as the A...
Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 9. The Interrogative Adverbs: The interrogative adverbs are places ...
Thank you ! Dr Sudhir Mathpati (M.A.,B.Ed.,M.Phil.,Ph.D.,NET) Assistant Professor Department of English Adarsh Mahavidyala...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Adverb

31 views

Published on

This video contains the comprehensive presentation on the most important element of Grammar/Parts of Speech i.e. Adverb. This video talks about the definition of Adverb, different types of Adverb like Adverb of Time, Adverb of Place, Adverb of Manner, Adverb of Affirmation, Adverb of Negation, Adverb of Degree or Quantity, Adverb of Frequency, Adverb of Reason and Interrogative Adverb with suitable examples

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Adverb

  1. 1. Adverb Definition, Types, Examples • Adverb of Time • Adverb of Frequency • Adverb of Place • Adverb of Manner • Adverb of Degree or Quantity • Adverb of Affirmation • Adverb of Negation • Adverb of Reason • The Interrogative Adverbs Dist. Osmanabad, MS, India Prepared By Dr Sudhir Mathpati Assistant Professor, Dept. of English Adarsh Mahavidyalaya, Omerga
  2. 2. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati • Definition: • The Adverbs are the words which are used to describe Verbs and modify adjectives. • An Adverb is one of the important element of Parts of Speech which describes Verb, Adjective, another Adverb, a Phrase, a Clause or a sentence. Examples: Quickly, Slowly, Badly, Sadly, Sweetly, etc. Every adverb does not end up with ‘ly’ Examples: She ran swiftly A remarkably tall person came before me. She ran very swiftly
  3. 3. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati • Types: • Adverb of Time • Adverb of Frequency • Adverb of Place • Adverb of Manner • Adverb of Degree or Quantity • Adverb of Affirmation • Adverb of Negation • Adverb of Reason • The Interrogative Adverbs
  4. 4. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 1. Adverb of Time: The adverbs which tell us that when the thing occurred or happen are called the Adverb of time. Examples: Today, Yesterday, Already, Ago, Soon, Early, etc. Examples: •He came yesterday. •I have done the task already •This happened two years ago •He returned soon •He came early
  5. 5. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir MathpatiDr Sudhir Mathpati 2. Adverb of Frequency: The adverbs which tell us that how often or how frequently something occurred or happened are called the Adverb of Frequency. Examples: Twice, Thrice, Always, Seldom, Often, Regularly, etc. Examples: •I called him thrice •He always speaks the truth •I seldom go to movie •He often goes to Movies •He visits us regularly
  6. 6. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 3. Adverb of Place: The adverbs which tell us that where thing occurred or happened are called the Adverb of place. Examples: Here, There, Away, Out, Nearby, etc. Examples: •Come here •Put the parcel there •He ran away •He has gone out •My friend’s house is nearby
  7. 7. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 4. Adverb of Manner: The adverbs which tell us that how something occurred or happened are called the Adverb of Manner. Examples: Clearly, Bravely, Slowly, Silently, Abruptly, etc. Examples: •He speaks clearly •The soldiers fought bravely •He walks slowly •He silently left the class •She abruptly asked the question
  8. 8. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 5. Adverb of Degree or Quantity: The adverbs of degree or quantity are used to express the degree or intensity of an adjective, an action or another adverb. Examples: Quite, Very, Too, Absolutely, Completely, etc. Examples: •This is quite wrong •I am very happy •He is too careless •The dish was absolutely delicious •Both the roads are completely blocked
  9. 9. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 6. Adverb of Affirmation: The adverbs of affirmation expresses more information and describes the verb in details. They are called so because they tell about the level of certainty or assurance the speaker has. Examples: Surely, Definitely, Certainly, Obviously, Clearly, etc. Examples: •It will surely rain •He will definitely complete the job •We certainly don’t go outside •He is obviously going to receive lot of greetings •She clearly talked about the incident
  10. 10. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 7. Adverb of Negation: The adverbs of negation are totally opposite to the previous one (affirmation). They are called so because they tell about the negation that speaker has. Examples: Not, Not at all, any, Never, Nobody, Nowhere, Scarcely, Rarely, Little, etc. Examples: •I do not know the answer •He is not at all going to regret •There is not a chance to get in the team •I do not have any other option
  11. 11. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 8. Adverb of Reason: The adverbs of reason are also called as the Adverbs of Purpose. These adverbs tell us the reason behind happening or occurring something. Examples: Hence, Therefore, So that, Because, etc. Examples: •I was not good, hence left early •I therefore, hate him •I started running so that I did not miss the bus. •He left because he was late.
  12. 12. Adverb: Definition, Types, Examples Dr Sudhir Mathpati 9. The Interrogative Adverbs: The interrogative adverbs are places at the beginning of the questions. Examples: Where, When, How, Why, etc. Examples: •Where have you been? •Where is your book? •When will you do it? •Why are you running? • How did you start the car?
  13. 13. Thank you ! Dr Sudhir Mathpati (M.A.,B.Ed.,M.Phil.,Ph.D.,NET) Assistant Professor Department of English Adarsh Mahavidyalaya, Omerga, Dist. Osmanabad, MS, India Dr Sudhir Mathpati

×