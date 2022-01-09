Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data & Analytics
Jan. 09, 2022
Sudhendu Rai - Patent title and abstracts

A compilation of titles and abstracts of 79 issued patents generated over the course of 15 years. They span areas of optimization, controls, machine learning, production design, lean, event-log analysis, sustainability, cellular production, inventory optimization, enterprise design and production control.

Sudhendu Rai - Patent title and abstracts

  1. 1. Patent # 5,774,761 June 30, 1998 Machine set up procedure using multivariate modeling and multiobjective optimization Inventor: Sudhendu Rai Abstract: A method of setting up an electrostatographic printing machine having image quality attributes and parameters that control the attributes using multivariate modeling and multiobjective optimization. The method includes providing a discrete number of parameter settings and printing test patterns based upon the parameter settings. The test patterns are scanned to produce a set of image quality values. Using a multivariate adaptive regression splines technique, a model of the printing machine image quality is provided in response to the parameter settings and the image quality values. Optimum parameter settings for the printing machine are then determined from the discrete number of parameter settings to produce consistent image quality.
  2. 2. Patent # 5,999,758 December 7, 1999 Hybrid hierarchical control architecture for media handling Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Pennfield, NY), Jackson; Warren B. (San Francisco, CA), Biegelsen; David K. (Portola Valley, CA), Wolf; Barry Abstract: A method of controlling the movement of copy sheets along a copy sheet path by providing a target by a high level controller for the movement of copy sheets within the copy sheet path and controlling movement of copy sheets within segments of the copy sheet path. Movement in each segment is controlled by subcontrollers activating segment drives. Feedback data are conveyed to the high level controller and to other subcontrollers on the movement of copy sheets within segments of the copy sheet path and copy sheet movement is adjusted by the copy sheet drives of selected segments of the copy sheet path in order to achieve the target.
  3. 3. Patent # 6,002,890 December 14, 1999 Feedback between marking and paper path subsystems to reduce shutdowns Inventors: Jackson; Warren B. (San Francisco, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Penfield, NY) Abstract: A method of control to synchronize the arrival of images and copy sheets at a transfer station by sensing delay of a copy sheet arrival at the transfer station. There is then a determination that the delay of arrival is incapable of being corrected to synchronize with a given image. In response, the control decides to rewrite the given image on the receiving medium or further delay the arrival of the copy sheet, or a combination of rewrite and delay, in order that the arrival of a given image and copy sheet is synchronized.
  4. 4. Patent # 6,278,907 August 21, 2001 Apparatus and method of distributing object handling Inventors: Fromherz; Markus P. J. (Palo Alto, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Penfield, NY) Abstract: A modular object handling system has a multi-level control architecture, which includes a system controller that coordinates the functions and/or operations of individual module controllers, that in turn control corresponding actuators, to provide a desired system function. The system controller performs the overall trajectory planning by taking the constraints of each of the module actuators into account. The system controller may compensate for deviations of objects from their planned trajectories by contemporaneously redetermining trajectories and trajectory envelopes to encode the various combinations of the system constraints and task requirements. The trajectory envelopes can denote regions around other trajectories to indicate control criteria of interest, such as control and collision boundaries. However, by predetermining the trajectories and trajectory envelopes, and comparing the current state of an object with the predetermined trajectory envelopes, the system controller can even more quickly determine the extent to which the state satisfies the criteria. Thus, this system simplifies on-line determinations to merely include a comparison between a particular object, a particular trajectory and the corresponding trajectory envelope. It is also desirable to predetermine multiple trajectories, as well as trajectory envelopes associated with each of the multiple trajectories, for each object. The apparatus and methods of the invention can then monitor the status of each object, and switch between the multiple predetermined trajectories in order to actively improve energy usage efficiency. The apparatus and methods can also modify the trajectories of other objects to avoid collisions with the object whose trajectory was originally switched.
  5. 5. Patent # 6,322,069 November 27, 2001 Interpaper spacing control in a media handling system Inventors: Krucinski; Martin (Webster, NY), Cloet; Carlo (Berkeley, CA), Tomizuka; Masayoshi (Berkeley, CA), Horowitz; Roberto (El Cerrito, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Penfield, NY), Kamprath; David R. (Webster, NY), Li; Perry Y. (Minneapolis, MN) Abstract: A method of synchronizing the arrival of copy sheets at a photoreceptor in an image processing having a copy sheet path having a plurality of segments coupled at given transfer zones, a plurality of copy sheet drives, an image transfer station, a photoreceptor and a controller. The controller directs the image processing apparatus by tracking the movement of copy sheets at the image transfer station in relation to the movement of the photoreceptor, monitoring the movement of copy sheets at the transfer zones, determining the need to adjust the spacing of copy sheets along the plurality of segments of the copy sheet path, and suitably activating selected copy sheet drives.
  6. 6. Patent # 6,411,864 June 25, 2002 Apparatus and method of distributed object handling Inventors: Fromherz; Markus P. J. (Palo Alto, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Penfield, NY) Abstract: A modular object handling system has a multi-level control architecture, which includes a system controller that coordinates the functions and/or operations of individual module controllers, that in turn control corresponding actuators, to provide a desired system function. The system controller performs the overall trajectory planning by taking the constraints of each of the module actuators into account. The system controller may compensate for deviations of objects from their planned trajectories by contemporaneously redetermining trajectories and trajectory envelopes to encode the various combinations of the system constraints and task requirements. The trajectory envelopes can denote regions around other trajectories to indicate control criteria of interest, such as control and collision boundaries. However, by predetermining the trajectories and trajectory envelopes, and comparing the current state of an object with the predetermined trajectory envelopes, the system controller can even more quickly determine the extent to which the state satisfies the criteria. Thus, this system simplifies on-line determinations to merely include a comparison between a particular object, a particular trajectory and the corresponding trajectory envelope. It is also desirable to predetermine multiple trajectories, as well as trajectory envelopes associated with each of the multiple trajectories, for each object. The apparatus and methods of the invention can then monitor the status of each object, and switch between the multiple predetermined trajectories in order to actively improve energy usage efficiency. The apparatus and methods can also modify the trajectories of other objects to avoid collisions with the object whose trajectory was originally switched. Other exemplary embodiments of the invention include determining the multiple trajectories, as well as the trajectory envelopes associated with each of the multiple trajectories, by taking various requirements of the trajectory envelopes into account.
  7. 7. Patent # 6,573,910 June 3, 2003 Interactive distributed communication method and system for bidding on, scheduling, routing and executing a document processing job Inventors: Duke; Charles B. (Webster, NY), Jackson; Warren B. (San Francisco, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Penfield, NY) Abstract: A method and system allows for interactive, distributed job processing, e.g., print job processing, using a network, e.g., the Internet, and self-aware, remote processing equipment. Self-awareness allows the equipment to provide information about its load and status to a system controller such as a system server, either directly or through location servers located near the remote processing equipment. The method and system provide the capability to perform scheduling, routing and bidding on execution of jobs as well as re-routing, re-scheduling, remote proofing and remote processing instruction modification.
  8. 8. Patent # 6,633,821 October 14, 2003 System for sensing factory workspace Inventors: Jackson; Warren B. (San Francisco, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Zhao; Feng (Campbell, CA) Abstract: A method and apparatus for collecting and using data is disclosed. There is at least one sensor that placed within a workspace for sensing vibrations associated with at least one machine operating in the workspace. In addition, there is at least one tag associated with a particular job. The tag indicates the contemporaneous status of tasks relating to the job. At least one processor is in communication with each of the at least one acoustic sensors and at least one tag. This processor receives data relating to acoustic and task status from the at least one acoustic sensor and at least one tag. The acoustic sensor senses vibration and/or sound. Workflow analysis and fault diagnosis and prediction are then based on data collected.
  9. 9. Patent # 6,805,502 October 19, 2004 Method for determining optimal batch sizes for processing print jobs in a printing environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Maitra; Samaresh C. (Webster, NY) Abstract: A print job is partitioned into sub-jobs or "batches" to shorten the turnaround time for completing the processing of the print job. The sizes of the batches are chosen so as to minimize the turnaround time. The batch sizes are optimized based on factors affecting the turnaround time. The batches may be processed concurrently in a pipelined fashion to minimize the turnaround time.
  10. 10. Patent # 7,051,328 May 23, 2006 Production server architecture and methods for automated control of production document management Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Viassolo; Daniel (Penfield, NY) Abstract: A printing workflow system is utilized for coordinating production of document processing jobs among a plurality of cells, where a cell is comprised of at least one device for completing the jobs. The present invention describes the architecture of such a system, and efficient methods for generating document processing job IDs and two methods for routing and scheduling document processing jobs through the cells.
  11. 11. Patent # 7,064,848 June 20, 2006 System and method for converting print jobs stored in printshop job description language files into printshop workflow Inventors: Jackson; Warren B. (San Francisco, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method for automatically converting print jobs stored in printshop job description language (PSDL) files into workflow for a specific printshop is disclosed. A print job stored in a PSDL file is extracted from the PSDL file and used to generate a proposed workflow and accompanying job cost estimate. The workflow generated by the illustrated embodiment merges the job resource requirements of the print job with the resource and material availability of the printshop. The generated workflow and an accompanying job cost estimate for producing the workflow in the printshop are transmitted to the original job submitter for approval prior to beginning the printing process. Alternately, the job submitter is capable of submitting the print job in PSDL format to a printshop via the Internet. Commented [SR1]:
  12. 12. Patent # 7,065,567 June 20, 2006 Production server for automated control of production document management Inventors: Squires; David Forrest (Glendale, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A printing workflow system for coordinating production of document processing jobs among a plurality of cells, where a cell is comprised of at least one device for completing the document processing jobs. The present invention is directed toward further substances in the art as they relate to a print shop comprised of a network of cells to accomplish printing a document processing job. Each cell is comprised of at least one printing device for completing the document processing jobs. The print workflow is further comprised of a workflow mapping module that determines a workflow of one of the many document processing jobs for processing. A job description module for splitting the various document processing jobs into sub-jobs for processing by the printing devices in the cells. A print cell controller at any one of the cells for receiving at least one sub-job and for further split the sub-job into lots for processing among devices in the selected cell. The printing workflow system of the present inventions allows for the distribution of document processing jobs throughout a network environment.
  13. 13. Patent # 7,079,266 June 18, 2006 Printshop resource optimization via the use of autonomous cells Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Godambe; Ashok V. (Pittsford, NY), Duke; Charles B. (Webster, NY), Williams; Guy H. (Webster, NY) Abstract: A printshop contains resources that are utilized to complete print jobs. The resources are partitioned into autonomous cells. Each autonomous cell is capable of completing at least one class of print job. Print jobs are assigned to the autonomous cells for completion. An autonomous cell may subdivide a print job into smaller sized lots and process the smaller size lots in parallel. This approach enhances the efficiency of the shop, decreases the work in progress, labor and inventory costs associated with running the print jobs and increases the utilization of the printing equipment in the printshop.
  14. 14. Patent # 7,125,179 October 24, 2006 System and method of evaluating print shop consolidation options in an enterprise Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Lin; Jie (Webster, NY) Abstract: A system and method of evaluating the required operating capacities for each production function for each consolidation configuration of distributed print shops in an enterprise so that the most appropriate print shop consolidation options can be selected. Operating capacities of each production function for processing print jobs at each shop is initially determined on the basis that the print jobs can originate and be processed at the same print shop. The operating capacities are modified to take into account scenarios in which the print jobs can originate at each print shop and can be transported to each other print shop for processing. The determined maximum operating capacities at each shop can be mapped out for each possible configuration of consolidating a selected number of print shops into a selected number of consolidated shops.
  15. 15. Patent # 7,242,302 July 10, 2007 Systems and methods for capturing workflow information Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Mayer; James L. (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A system and method comprising RF tags, RFID readers, voice input devices, and voice recognition software may capture even characteristics associated with a workflow. Workflow characteristics, such as JobId, OperatorID, StationId and EventId may be stored in RF tags and may be captured along with a timestamp, when brought together in the close proximity of a RFID reader. Next node information may be captured to construct detailed workflow diagrams based upon captured data. Quantity information, as well as other information, may be entered verbally and converted to computer readable form using voice recognition software.
  16. 16. Patent # 7,430,056 September 30, 2008 System and method of evaluating print shop consolidation options in an enterprise Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Lin; Jie (Webster, NY) Abstract: A print shop consolidation system for consolidating processing of a first group of print jobs and a second group of prints jobs at one of a first print shop and a second print shop is provided. The print shop consolidation system includes a print shop consolidation print shop consolidation management system, including an application. The application is used to (1) evaluate, with a set of information, an operational capacity of the first print shop to process both the first and second groups of print jobs, (2) evaluate, with the set of information, an operational capacity of the second print shop to process both the first and second groups of print jobs, and (3) consolidate processing of the first and second groups of print jobs at one of first and second print shops, with the evaluations of (1) and (2), so that either (a) processing of the first and second print jobs occurs solely at the first print shop, or (b) processing of the first and second print job occurs solely at the second print shop.
  17. 17. Patent # 7,542,161 June 2, 2009 System and method for determining an optimal batch size for a print job Inventors: Lin; Jie (Webster, NY), Jacobs; Timothy W. (Fairport, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A print job is received in a complex printing environment. The print job is decomposed optimal batch sizes by into method and system processing a print job by identifying a total processing time T(b) for each of multiple batch sizes, and the total processing time for each of the batch sizes are compared to determine which of the batch sizes is optimal for the printing environment.
  18. 18. Patent # 7,626,717 December 1, 2009 Print job allocation system and method Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Lin; Jie (Webster, NY) Abstract: In a print job distribution method, a distribution is determined that assigns distribution portions of a plurality of print jobs to selected print shops. The determining of the distribution includes: (i) estimating a per job turnaround time metric for each print job respective to those print shops capable of performing the print job; (ii) estimating a per shop turnaround time metric for each print shop based on the per job turnaround time metrics estimated for that print shop and distribution portions assigned to that print shop; and (iii) optimizing respective to the distribution a load-balancing metric that is functionally dependent upon the per-shop turnaround time metrics of the print shops.
  19. 19. Patent # 7,755,778 July 13, 2010 Print job management system Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Zhang; Zhenyu (Cambridge, MA) Abstract: A system for managing the size of a print job to be processed in a print shop is provided. The print shop includes a plurality of autonomous cells and the job size management system includes a scheduling tool for generating a list including a plurality of jobs. A processor is used to (a) assign a job size related value to each one of the plurality of jobs so that the plurality of jobs are corresponded respectively with a set of job size related values, (b) use the set of job size related values to calculate a control limit, and (c) for each job size related value exceeding the control limit, splitting the job corresponding with the job size related value exceeding the control limit into n number of sub-jobs for processing at the plurality of autonomous cells.
  20. 20. Patent # 7,797,189 September 14, 2010 System and method of forecasting print job related demand Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Handley; John C (Fairport, NY), Sperry; Robert H (Pittsford, NY) Abstract: A print demand forecasting system is provided for use with a print production system in which print demand data is collected for each print job processed during a selected time interval. The print demand data is processed with a computer implemented service manager to obtain a first demand series with two or more demand components and a second demand series with one demand component. Each one of the two or more demand components is less than a selected variability level and the one demand component is greater than the selected variability level. The computer implemented service manager is adapted to (1) generate a first demand related forecast with a combination of the two or more demand components, and (2) generate a second demand related forecast with the one demand component if convergent forecasting results are obtainable for the second demand series.
  21. 21. Patent # 7,810,095 October 5, 2010 Method and system for characterizing elements of a print production queuing model Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Methods and systems for characterizing performance of resources in a production environment are disclosed. Timing information for a plurality of print jobs may be received at a resource characterization system from one or more resources. A service time distribution may be determined based on the timing information. Resource performance for the one or more resources may be characterized based on the service time distribution using a queuing model. One or more performance characteristics may be provided for the one or more resources based on the characterized resource performance.
  22. 22. Patent # 7,860,602 December 28, 2010 Mail processing system Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A mail processing system in which an estimated group of mail pieces is sorted in a mailroom area and delivered to a preset number of mailboxes is provided. The mail processing system includes a memory for storing information related to sorting and delivery and a processor that uses the sorting and delivery related information to determine, (i) an amount of time required to sort the estimated group of mail pieces, and (ii) an amount of time required to deliver the estimated group of mail pieces to the mail boxes. Operation of the mailroom may be evaluated by comparing a sum of the amount of time required to sort the estimated group of mail pieces and the amount of time required to deliver the estimated group of mail pieces to the preset number of mail boxes with an amount of time available for both sorting the estimated group of mail pieces and delivering the mail pieces to the preset number of mail boxes.
  23. 23. Patent # 7,925,460 April 12, 2011 System and method for improving print shop operability Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Handley; John C (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A computer implemented system for segmenting data collected from a document production environment is provided. The system includes determining, with a computer implemented data processing platform, that a set of document production related data should be represented as a non-normal distribution. A first test is performed and it is determined that the non-normal distribution should not be analyzed pursuant to a first analytic category. A second test is performed and when it is determined that the non-normal distribution should be analyzed pursuant to a second analytic category, an output, indicating that the non-normal distribution should be analyzed pursuant to the second analytic category is provided.
  24. 24. Patent # 7,953,681 May 31, 2011 System and method of forecasting print job related demand Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Systems and methods for forecasting print demand are disclosed. Print demand data is collected and stored for each print job processed during a selected time interval, and processed with a computer implemented service manager to obtain a first demand series with multiple demand components and a second demand series with one demand component. Each of the multiple demand components is less than, and the one demand component is greater than, a selected variability level. The service manager is adapted to (1) generate a first demand related forecast with a combination of the multiple demand components, and (2) use a neural network to generate a second demand related forecast with the one demand component. The neural network includes multiple neurons optimally weighted with respect to print-related demand data collected over selected time intervals. The number of neurons is optimized to improve forecasting accuracy and re-optimized after a selected time interval.
  25. 25. Patent # 7,999,956 August 16, 2011 System and method for improving print shop operation Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: There is provided a system for a print production facility, with print job processing departments, in which a wait time interval is determined for each recorded instance in which an output, from a set of multiple outputs, is delivered from a first one of the print job processing departments to a second one of the print job processing departments. A statistical metric value, representative of a wait time interval for the set of multiple outputs, is computed, and a workflow relationship between the print job processing departments may be altered when a total number of recorded instances and/or the statistical metric value exceed given references.
  26. 26. Patent # 8,059,292 November 15, 2011 System and method for assigning print jobs to autonomous cells in a transaction printing environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Methods and systems for assigning a plurality of print jobs in a transaction printing environment are disclosed. A print job workflow management system receives a plurality of print jobs each having a job size and selects a first threshold based on at least the job sizes for the plurality of print jobs. A print job is assigned to a first autonomous cell if the job size for the print job is greater than the first threshold. The print job is assigned to a second autonomous cell if the job size for the print job is less than a second threshold. Otherwise, the print job is assigned to a third autonomous cell.
  27. 27. Patent # 8,074,221 December 6, 2011 Job allocation method for document production Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Methods and systems of processing print jobs are disclosed. A feasible route for processing each of a plurality of jobs is determined. For each feasible route, the time to process the job via the feasible route is determined. Each job is assigned to a first feasible route. A first objective function value is determined using a time to process each job assigned to each autonomous cell. A job is selected. A second feasible route is selected for the selected job. A second objective function value is determined by substituting the second feasible route for the first feasible route for the selected job. If the first value plus a threshold exceeds the second value, the second value replaces the first value, and the second feasible route replaces the first feasible route. Selection and substitution are repeated for each job. The jobs are then processed.
  28. 28. Patent # 8,107,106 January 31, 2012 System and method for improving print shop operation Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: There is provided a system for a print production facility, with print job processing departments, in which a wait time interval is determined for each recorded instance in which an output, from a set of multiple outputs, is delivered from a first one of the print job processing departments to a second one of the print job processing departments. A statistical metric value, representative of a wait time interval for the set of multiple outputs, is computed, and either a workflow relationship between the print job processing departments or at least one processing capability associated with at least one of the print job processing departments is changed with both a total number of recorded instances and the statistical metric value.
  29. 29. Patent # 8,111,417 February 7, 2012 Method and apparatus for modeling print jobs Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Gartstein; Yuri (Webster, NY) Abstract: A system and method for modeling print jobs provides a central server that is accessible to remotely located print shops. The remote print shops are able to communicate with the central server to forward print job parameters and to receive the output from a modeling program to enable the print shop to run "what-if" scenarios to maximize print shop efficiency. The central server is also provided with various other print shop tools to assist with print shop design and organization.
  30. 30. Patent # 8,120,801 February 21, 2012 Print job management system for managing disturbances in a plurality of print jobs Inventors: Zhang; Zhenyu (Cambridge, MA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method is provided for managing the scheduling of a plurality of print jobs for a print shop. The method includes obtaining a print job input stream including the plurality of print jobs. Each of the plurality of print jobs is scheduled for processing unless at least one of the plurality of print jobs is determined to be a disturbance job, the disturbance job causing delays in processing of other print jobs in the plurality of print jobs that would not occur but for the existence of the disturbance job in the print job input stream. The disturbance job is then assigned a processing related value that increases over time, and scheduling of the disturbance job is delayed until the processing related value exceeds a selected threshold value.
  31. 31. Patent # 8,127,012 February 28, 2012 System and methods for efficient and adequate data collection in document production environments Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A production process performance reporting system may include a plurality of print job processing resources and a computer-readable storage medium containing programming instructions for performing a method of providing a report of performance metrics in a document production environment. The method may include receiving job size information for print jobs and identifying a print job size distribution for the print jobs. Performance metrics such as, job turnaround time and inter-arrival time may be determined. It may be determined whether the print job size distribution exhibits a heavy-tail characteristic and a performance report may be prepared. If the print job size distribution does not exhibit a heavy-tail characteristic, the plurality of jobs may be processed with the print job processing resources based on the performance report.
  32. 32. Patent # 8,134,743 March 13, 2012 Methods and systems for routing and processing jobs in a production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system and method for routing and processing jobs in a production environment considers the setup characteristics of each print job. Each set of jobs may be classified as a first job processing speed set, a second job processing speed set, or another job processing speed set based on the corresponding setup characteristics. First job processing speed sets are routed to a first group of job processing resources, while second job processing speed sets are routed to a second group of job processing speed resources. Each resource group may include an autonomous cell.
  33. 33. Patent # 8,144,364 March 27, 2012 Methods and systems for processing heavy-tailed job distributions in a document production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A production printing system for processing a plurality of print jobs may include a plurality of print job processing resources and a computer-readable storage medium including one or more programming instructions for performing a method of processing a plurality of print jobs in a document production environment. The method may include identifying a print job size distribution for a plurality of print jobs in a document production environment and determining whether the print job size distribution exhibits a heavy-tail characteristic. For each print job size distribution that exhibits a heavy-tail characteristic, the plurality of print jobs may be grouped into a plurality of subgroups such that at least one of the plurality of subgroups exhibits a non-heavy-tail characteristic, and each job in the at least one of the plurality of subgroups exhibiting the non-heavy-tail characteristic may be processed by one or more print job processing resources.
  34. 34. Patent # 8,145,517 March 27, 2012 Methods and systems for scheduling job sets in a production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system of scheduling a plurality of print jobs in a document production environment may include resources and a computer-readable storage medium including programming instructions for performing a method of processing print jobs. The method may include receiving print jobs and setup characteristics corresponding to each print job. Each print job may have a corresponding job size. The print jobs may be grouped into sets based on a common characteristic and each set may be identified as a fast job set or a slow job set based on setup characteristics associated with the set and the job sizes of the print jobs in the set. The fast job set may be routed to a fast job autonomous cell and the slow job set may be routed to a slow job autonomous cell.
  35. 35. Patent # 8,164,777 April 24, 2012 Method and apparatus for modeling print jobs Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Gartstein; Yuri (Webster, NY) Abstract: A system and method for modeling print jobs provides a central server that is accessible to remotely located print shops. The remote print shops are able to communicate with the central server to forward print job parameters and to receive the output from a modeling program to enable the print shop to run "what-if" scenarios to maximize print shop efficiency. The central server is also provided with various other print shop tools to assist with print shop design and organization.
  36. 36. Patent # 8,190,488 May 29, 2012 Methods and systems for evaluating the impact of consolidating print shops on inventory levels Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Regan; Patrick Dennis (Victor, NY) Abstract: In an embodiment, a system of evaluating an impact of consolidating a plurality of print shops on inventory levels may include a processor and a processor- readable storage medium in communication with the processor. The processor- readable storage medium may include one or more programming instructions for performing a method of evaluating an impact of consolidating a plurality of print shops on inventory levels. The method may include identifying a plurality of print shops to consolidate from an enterprise, identifying an inventory policy, receiving corresponding job demand information and determining a plurality of total inventory requirements for the identified print shops. The total inventory requirements may include a total average inventory level and a total order-up-to level. The method may also include determining, a plurality of consolidated inventory requirements for a consolidated print shop and displaying statistics pertaining to the job demand information, the total inventory requirements and the consolidated inventory requirements.
  37. 37. Patent # 8,259,321 September 4, 2012 Methods and systems for scheduling disturbance jobs Inventors: Zhang; Zhenyu (Cambridge, MA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method is provided for managing the scheduling of a plurality of print jobs for a print shop. The method includes obtaining a print job input stream including the plurality of print jobs. Each of the plurality of print jobs is scheduled for processing unless at least one of the plurality of print jobs is determined to be a disturbance job, the disturbance job causing delays in processing of other print jobs in the plurality of print jobs that would not occur but for the existence of the disturbance job in the print job input stream. The disturbance job is then assigned a processing related value that decreases over time, and scheduling of the disturbance job is delayed until the processing related value is less than a selected threshold value.
  38. 38. Patent # 8,274,688 September 25, 2012 Capacity planning incorporating job size distribution Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Handley; John C. (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Methods and systems for determining print capacity are disclosed. A maximum job speed for a document processing device and information pertaining to a plurality of jobs performed by the document processing device may be received. The information may include a job speed and a job size for each job. Sets of first and second jobs may be identified from the plurality of jobs. Each first job may have a job speed greater than a percentage of the maximum job speed. Each second job may have a job speed less than the percentage of the maximum job speed. A job size threshold may be determined based on the job sizes for the first and second jobs. In response to such determination, a linear function based on the one or more second jobs may be obtained. The linear function may be a function of job speed based on job size.
  39. 39. Patent # 8,311,903 November 13, 2012 Methods and systems for evaluating the impact of migrating to a dynamic processing environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Methods and systems for determining print capacity are disclosed. A maximum job speed for a document processing device and information pertaining to a plurality of jobs performed by the document processing device may be received. The information may include a job speed and a job size for each job. Sets of first and second jobs may be identified from the plurality of jobs. Each first job may have a job speed greater than a percentage of the maximum job speed. Each second job may have a job speed less than the percentage of the maximum job speed. A job size threshold may be determined based on the job sizes for the first and second jobs. In response to such determination, a linear function based on the one or more second jobs may be obtained. The linear function may be a function of job speed based on job size.
  40. 40. Patent # 8,310,700 November 13, 2012 System and method of evaluating print shop consolidation options in an enterprise Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Lin; Jie (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A print shop consolidation system including a print shop consolidation management system with an application is provided. The application is used to (1) evaluate, with a set of information, an operational capacity of a first print shop to process both a first group of print jobs and a second group of print jobs, (2) evaluate, with the set of information, an operational capacity of the second print shop to process both the first and second groups of print jobs, and (3) use the evaluations of (1) and (2) to consolidate processing of the first and second groups of print jobs at one of first and second print shops.
  41. 41. Patent # 8,379,255 February 19, 2013 Method and system of determining batch sizes for print jobs in a print production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Tejada; Jeremy John (Londonderry, NH) Abstract: A system for determining batch sizes for a print job may include a computing device and a computer-readable storage medium in communication with the computing device. The computer-readable storage medium may include one or more programming instructions for receiving a print job having a job size, receiving speed information for each of a plurality of document production devices in a production line, identifying a plurality of batches associated with the print job, performing a discrete event simulation to model a makespan for the print job in processing each of the plurality of batches on the plurality of document production devices using the speed information and repeating the identifying and performing until a plurality of final batches is determined, each having a unique final batch size.
  42. 42. Patent # 8,386,286 February 26, 2013 System and method for the dynamic allocation of resources Inventors: Srinivas; Sharath (Webster, NY), Kulkarni; Rakesh (Webster, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system and method for dynamically allocating resources in a process. A demand pattern change detection unit, a future demand forecasting unit and a process optimization engine can be employed to constantly adjust resource allocation and assist in maintaining processes in a state of peak performance. An initial resource allocation unit generates an initial resource allocation plan based on past experience with respect to the process. The change detection unit detects a shift in the job demand pattern utilizing a statistical data when a change occurs in process requirements. The future demand generation unit accurately generates future demand data based on current job data and the outlook of future demand. The optimization engine acts as a surrogate process expert and provides recommendations to the process owner regarding potential possible resource allocation policies for new job demand data utilizing a simulation process to predict the result of variable staffing configurations.
  43. 43. Patent # 8,400,679 February 26, 2013 Workflow partitioning method and system Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system and method for routing and processing jobs in a production environment considers the setup characteristics of each print job. Each set of jobs may be classified as a first job processing speed set, a second job processing speed set, or another job processing speed set based on the corresponding setup characteristics. First job processing speed sets are routed to a first group of job processing resources, while second job processing speed sets are routed to a second group of job processing speed resources. Each resource group may include an autonomous cell.
  44. 44. Patent # 8,427,670 April 23, 2013 System and method for improving throughput in a print production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: Systems and methods for increasing throughput of print jobs in a print shop environment are disclosed. A system may include a plurality of resources, a print job workflow management system that coordinates a flow of print jobs with respect to the plurality of resources, and a processor-readable storage medium in communication with the print job workflow management system. The processor- readable storage medium may contain one or more programming instructions that, when executed, direct the print job workflow management system to receive print job characteristics pertaining to a plurality of print jobs processed in the print shop environment. Data determined based on the received print job characteristics, including a form type utilized in the print shop environment for each job and a print volume associated with each form type, may be provided. The plurality of resources may then be assigned based on the print volume associated with each form type.
  45. 45. Patent # 8.433,604 April 30, 2013 System for selecting an optimal sample set of jobs for determining price models for a print market port Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Purohit; Amarnath (Rochester, NY), Quackenbush; James (Vernon, NJ), Zhao; Shi (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A system for determining price models of a print market port including a processor and a computer-readable storage medium in communication with the processor, wherein the computer-readable storage medium comprises one or more programming instructions for: partitioning a job dataset into a plurality of categories, each of the plurality of categories having a pricing model; determining one or more factors within the job dataset that influence a price of each job; developing an input/output model for each job in the job dataset that influences the price of the job; performing an iteration to compute a prediction error for each job in the job dataset that influences the price of the job; removing one or more jobs from a subsequent iteration that include prediction errors that exceed a prediction error threshold; and performing a plurality of iterations on remaining jobs until a predetermined average error prediction is reached.
  46. 46. Patent # 8,464,268 June 11, 2013 Dynamic scheduling of jobs/batches using earliest completion time algorithm in cellular manufacturing with batch-splitting of jobs above certain size Inventors: Zhou; Rong (San Jose, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Do; Minh Binh (Palo Alto, CA) Abstract: The present application a new and improved system and method of enhanced Lean Document Production (LDP), which applies cellular manufacturing to document printing operations. The LDP process incorporates process friendly cells and, a push model to order to improve efficiency, reduce work in progress and smooth out the "frictions" in production environments. The current application presents an earliest-completion-time strategy for assigning jobs to cells and a dynamic-priority- based-batch-scheduling algorithm.
  47. 47. Patent # 8,468,527 June 18, 2013 Method and system for optimal batching in a production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method for processing a plurality of jobs in a production environment may include receiving a plurality of jobs and receiving one or more instructions into a workflow management system to process the plurality of jobs. The one or more instructions may include a setup characteristic. The method may also include clustering, by the workflow management system, the plurality of jobs into super- groups based on the setup characteristic, determining, by the workflow management system, a processing sequence based on the clustering and processing the jobs according to the determined processing sequence.
  48. 48. Patent # 8,472,093 June 25, 2013 Automated sourcing for multiple printing press, multiple web printing Inventors: Purohit; Amarnath (Rochester, NY), Myers; Charles R. (Penfield, NY), Snow; Lewis S. (La Crescenta, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A machine-implemented process determines web press printing capabilities and costs of different printing organizations using a processor. The printing capabilities comprise a number of printing units and a number of supply roll stands supplying continuous print media to the printing units. A printing request is received from a print customer through a graphic user interface. The printing request is evaluated using the processor to determine printing request requirements. A comparator compares the printing request requirements with the printing capabilities and costs to identify capable printing organizations of the different printing organizations that have abilities to process the printing request. The processor calculates different print choices and costs based on the printing capabilities and costs of the capable printing organizations and outputs the different print choices and costs to the print customer through the graphic user interface. .
  49. 49. Patent # 8,498,009 July 30, 2013 System and method for identifying a cause of lateness of a print job in a print production environment Inventors: Srinivas; Sharath (Webster, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A system for determining a cause of lateness of a print job may include a computing device and a computer-readable storage medium in communication with the computing device. The computer-readable storage medium may include one or more programming instructions for identifying a late print job, identifying a plurality of document production stations that processed at least a portion of the late print job, determining an associated contribution value representing a contribution of the document production station to the lateness, determining sources of the lateness, displaying a first visual depiction that visually depicts a measure of a contribution of each of the identified document production stations to a collective lateness of the print shop, receiving a user selection of one of the document production stations and a time period, and displaying a second visual depiction of one or more print jobs processed by the document production station during the time period.
  50. 50. Patent # 8,520,254 August 27, 2013 Methods and systems for processing a set of print jobs in a print production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract A system and method for routing and processing print jobs within a print job set considers the setup characteristics of each print job. Each print job set may be classified as a first job processing speed set, a second job processing speed set, or another job processing speed set based on the corresponding setup characteristics. First job processing speed sets are routed to a first group of print job processing resources, while second job processing speed sets are routed to a second group of print job processing speed resources. Each resource group may include an autonomous cell.
  51. 51. Patent # 8,521,549 August 27, 2013 Methods and systems for recommending vendors to submit bids for a print job Inventors: Peng; Wei (Webster, NY), Zhao; Shi (Rochester, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Ashby; David Thomas (Pittsford, NY) Abstract: A method of recommending vendors to bid on a print job may include identifying a print job for which a recommendation of vendors to bid on the print job is desired and identifying one or more vendors as potential bidders for the print job. The method may include, for each identified vendor, determining, by a computing device, a bidding probability associated with the vendor, a winning probability associated with the vendor, a recommendation probability associated with the vendor, and identifying the vendor as a recommended vendor based on the associated recommendation probability. The method may include notifying a user of the recommended vendors.
  52. 52. Patent # 8,559,040 October 15, 2013 Method and system for performing statistical throughput control in a print shop Inventors: Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY), Srinivas; Sharath (Webster, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Elliot; Jack Gaynor (Penfield, NY) Abstract: A method of determining a probability of a set of print jobs being completed within a time period may include receiving a schedule associated with a set of print jobs. The schedule may include a sequence in which the set of print jobs is to be processed, a mean processing time associated with each print job in the set, and a standard deviation of a processing time associated with each print job in the set. The method may include determining a probability that a print shop will complete processing of the set of print jobs within a time period based on the mean processing time and standard deviation associated with each of the print jobs in the set that has not been processed and displaying the probability on a display device.
  53. 53. Patent # 8,570,579 October 29, 2013 Method and system for performing statistical throughput control in a print shop Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Ettam; Ranjit Kumar (Pradesh, IN), Lambrecht; Craig Charles (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A method of identifying a cell configuration for a print shop may include determining a print job size distribution for a plurality of print jobs. The method may include identifying one or more print device requirements associated with a cell in a print shop, identifying a plurality of available print devices associated with the print shop and determining, by a computing device, a plurality of different configurations of the available print devices that satisfy the one or more print device requirements. The method may include, for each configuration, determining a print job size threshold value, and determining, by the computing device, a processing time associated with processing the plurality of print jobs by a cell having the configuration and the determined print job size threshold value. The method may include selecting, by the computing device, the cell having the configuration associated with the smallest processing time.
  54. 54. Patent # 8,599,421 December 3, 2013 Method for managing one or more print processing queues Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method of ordering print jobs in a print queue is provided. The method includes storing one set of print jobs in the print queue, and processing the one set of print jobs with a cell (having one or more print processing devices) and a first print job sequencing rule dictating a first print job sequence. Another set of print jobs is stored in the print queue, and processing of the other set of print jobs with both the cell and the first sequencing rule is simulated to obtain a first print job processing indicator. Additionally, processing of the other set of print jobs with both the cell and a second print job sequencing rule, dictating a second print job sequence, is simulated to obtain a second print job processing indicator. The first print job processing indicator is compared with the second print job processing indicator, and, based on the comparison, the other set of print jobs is processed with either the first print job sequencing rule or the second print job sequencing rule..
  55. 55. Patent # 8,619,305 December 31, 2013 Methods and systems for determining sustainability metrics in a print production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Lambrecht; Craig Charles (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A method of determining a print shop sustainability metric over a period of time may include, for each of a plurality of print devices in a print shop, determining a low-activity state sustainability metric value associated with the print device operating in one or more low-activity states over a period of time, determining a print shop low-activity state sustainability metric value associated with the print shop, and determining a processing state sustainability metric value associated with the print device operating in a processing state over the period of time, determining a print shop processing state sustainability metric value associated with the print shop, determining a print shop sustainability metric value and displaying one or more of the low-activity state sustainability metric values, the processing state sustainability metric values, the print shop sustainability metric value, the print shop processing state sustainability metric value and the print shop sustainability metric value.
  56. 56. Patent # 8,660,883 February 25, 2014 System and method of estimating the cost of a print job Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Lambrecht; Craig Charles (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A method of estimating the cost of a target print job may include identifying a target print job having a document type and one or more attributes, for each attribute of the target print job, determining a correlation between the attribute and a cost of the target print job using a plurality of historical print jobs associated with the document type, and identifying one or more of the attributes as cost drivers based on the correlation of the attribute to the cost of the target print job. The method may include identifying one or more relevant historical print jobs from the plurality of historical print jobs based on values for the identified cost drivers, estimating a cost of the target print job using the one or more relevant historical print jobs, and displaying the estimated cost associated with the target print job.
  57. 57. Patent # 8,675,231 March 18, 2014 Methods and systems for load leveling in a print shop Inventors: Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY), Jacobs; Timothy Wayne (Fairport, NY), Elliot; Jack Gaynor (Penfield, NY), Srinivas; Sharath (Webster, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Webster, NY) Abstract: A method and system for managing print shop workflow determines whether variations in print shop workflow may be reduced by shifting one or more customers' scheduled orders to different time periods. By shifting an order from one time period to another, the system may reduce variability in demand levels over time, thus helping increase overall system efficiency. To do this, one or more customers are selected as candidates for print shop order rescheduling. The system identifies customer orders that, if moved to other time periods, will most reduce demand level variations. A user may accept the system's recommendations, or the system may present a user with several alternative load leveling options for selection. The system may then cause the orders to be printed based on the load leveling proposal and the user's selection.
  58. 58. Patent # 8,676,666 March 18, 2014 System for assessing environmental impact of processing print jobs Inventors: Khachatrian; Araz (Pittsford, NY), Snow; Lewis S. (La Crescenta, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system for assessing environmental impact of processing print jobs includes a processor and a computer-readable storage medium. The computer- readable storage medium is in communication with the processor and comprises one or more programming instructions for: electronically receiving a campaign specification data structure including at least one job specification; and operatively selecting a plurality of vendors from a database. Each of the selected vendors is capable of performing a job as operatively specified by the at least one job specification of the campaign specification data structure. The computer-readable storage medium is in communication with the processor and also includes one or more programming instructions for generating a plurality of environmental impact assessments corresponding to the campaign specification data structure. Each of the plurality of environmental impact assessments is operatively associated with one of the selected capable vendors.
  59. 59. Patent # 8,725,546 May 13, 2014 Workflow scheduling method and system Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system of scheduling a plurality of jobs in a production environment may include a plurality of resources and a computer-readable storage medium comprising programming instructions for performing a method of processing a plurality of jobs. The method may include receiving a plurality of jobs and setup characteristics corresponding to each job. The method may also include grouping each job having a job size that exceeds a job size threshold into a large job subgroup and grouping each job having a job size that does not exceed the job size threshold into a small job subgroup. The large job subgroup may be classified as a high setup subgroup or a low setup subgroup based on the setup characteristics corresponding to each job in the large job subgroup. The large job subgroup may be routed to a large job autonomous cell.
  60. 60. Patent # 8,769,542 July 1, 2014 System for adaptive lot sizing in cellular manufacturing for balancing workloads across multiple cells using split-then-merge operations and earliest completion route algorithm Inventors: Zhou; Rong (San Jose, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Do; Minh Binh (Palo Alto, CA) Abstract: The present application presents a new and improved system and method of enhanced Lean Document Production (LDP), which employs cellular manufacturing concepts. The LDP process incorporates an auto-splitting algorithm and/or an earliest completion route algorithm to generate an operation schedule.
  61. 61. Patent # 8,781,871 July 15, 2014 Methods and systems for assigning operators to print production cells based on relationships Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system of assigning operators to cells in a document production environment may include a computing device and a computer-readable storage medium in communication with the computing device. The computer-readable storage medium may include one or more programming instructions for identifying a first plurality of cell operators, where each cell operator is associated with one or more skills, identifying a cell to be staffed, wherein the cell is associated with one or more functions, identifying, from the first plurality of cell operators, a subset of cell operators comprising a group of cell operators who collectively possess the skills necessary to perform the one or more functions associated with the cell, selecting, from the subset, a second plurality of cell operators based on at least one relationship amongst the second plurality of cell operators, and assigning the second plurality of cell operators to the cell.
  62. 62. Patent # 8,781,872 July 15, 2014 Methods and systems for assigning operators to print production cells based on relationships Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A system of assigning operators to cells in a document production environment may include a computing device and a computer-readable storage medium in communication with the computing device. The computer-readable storage medium may include one or more programming instructions for identifying a first plurality of cell operators, where each cell operator may be associated with one or more skills, identifying a cell to be staffed, where the cell may be associated with one or more functions, identifying, from the first plurality of cell operators, a subset of cell operators including one or more cell operators who each possess the skills necessary to perform the one or more functions associated with the cell, selecting, from the subset, a second plurality of cell operators based on at least one relationship amongst the second plurality of cell operators, and assigning the second plurality of cell operators to the cell.
  63. 63. Patent # 8,798,403 August 5, 2014 System and method for capturing production workflow information Inventors: Elliot; Jack Gaynor (Penfield, NY), Srinivas; Sharath (Webster, NY), Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Daniels; Marc Dennis (Webster, NY) Abstract: A workflow information capture system uses a digital pen to capture handwritten information about a production process resource. The pen captures the handwritten markings from a worksheet, identifies the position of the marking, based on the position determines one or more process parameters for the marking, and saves the handwritten markings and their corresponding process parameter in a memory. The system may then use this information to generate recommendations for improving a workflow that is implemented by the process resource.
  64. 64. Patent # 8,896,863 November 25, 2014 System and method of modeling customer demand in a print production environment Inventors: Hu; Bo (Pittsford, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method of determining one or more performance metrics associated with a print shop may include identifying one or more historical print jobs from a historical print job database. Each historical print job may include a historical print job type and historical job content information. The method may include generating, by a computing device, one or more synthetic print jobs based on the historical job type and historical job content information associated with the identified historical print jobs, and determining, by the computing device, one or more performance metrics associated with processing the one or more synthetic print jobs by a print shop.
  65. 65. Patent # 8,896,867 November 25, 2014 Methods and systems for assigning jobs to production devices Inventors: Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY), Jacobs; Timothy Wayne (Fairport, FL), Elliot; Jack Gaynor (Penfield, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method of assigning a job to a production device may include identifying a queue comprising a plurality of print jobs, identifying a plurality of print production devices capable of processing the plurality of print jobs, determining that one of the identified print production devices is an idle print production device, identifying a top priority print job from the queue, determining a completion time associated with processing the top priority print job by each of the identified print production devices, identifying a fastest print production device, assigning the top priority print job to the fastest print production device, determining whether the fastest print production device is the idle print production device, and in response to determining that the fastest print production device is the idle print production device, sending the top priority print job to the fastest print production device and removing the top priority print job from the queue.
  66. 66. Patent # 8,922,800 December 30, 2014 Methods and systems for selecting a location to store a production consumable Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Ettam; Ranjit Kumar (Pradesh, IN), Kalpana Padma; Raja Muthukrishnan (Chennai, IN), Daniels; Marc Dennis (Webster, NY) Abstract: A method of determining a location of one or more print production items in a storage facility may include identifying one or more print production items used by one or more autonomous production cells in a print shop, and determining, by a computing device, a demand value associated with each of the identified print production items. The demand value may represent a frequency with which the print production item is used by the autonomous production cells over a period of time. The method may include grouping the identified print production items into one or more groups based on the autonomous production cell that uses the identified print production items, assigning each group to an autonomous storage cell, and determining a location of one or more autonomous storage cells based on the demand values associated with the print production items in the group associated with the autonomous storage cell.
  67. 67. Patent # 8,934,112 January 13, 2015 Methods and systems for allocating resources in a print production environment Inventors: Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY), Elliot; Jack Gaynor (Penfield, NY), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Ettam; Ranjit Kumar (Pradesh, IN), Singh; Anand (Karnataka, IN) Abstract: A method of determining a cell configuration in a print production environment may include identifying a set of print devices to assign to a cell, identifying a print device number, identifying one or more subsets of print devices from the set, where each subset includes a unique portion of the print devices in the set, and each subset includes a number of print devices equal to the print device number, performing a simulation of operation on each subset to determiner a subset performance metric for each subset, selecting one of the subsets based on the associated subset performance metric, decrementing the print device number by an amount, updating the set with the selected subset, and repeating the identifying one or more subsets, performing the simulation, selecting one of the subsets, decrementing the print device number and updating until no subset performance metric satisfies a performance constraint. .
  68. 68. Patent # 8,982,378 March 17, 2015 Methods and systems for analyzing the impact of machine failure data on a print shop Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Daniels; Marc Dennis (Webster, NY) Abstract: A method of analyzing failures of a print device may include receiving failure information associated with a print device in a print shop. The failure information may pertain to a plurality of failures experienced by the print device over a period of time. The method may include generating, by a computing device, failure distribution information by, for each pair of consecutive failures in the failure information, determining a time to failure between the pair of consecutive failures, determining a repair time associated with each failure in the pair of consecutive failures, and setting the determined times to failure and the determined repair times as the failure distribution information. The method may include performing, by the computing device, a simulation of processing of one or more print jobs by the print device using the failure distribution information, and displaying one or more results of the simulation to a user.
  69. 69. Patent # 9,111,247 August 18, 2015 System and methods for excess capacity in dynamic production systems Inventors: Zhou; Rong (San Jose, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: The present application presents a new and improved system and method of enhanced Lean Document Production (LDP), which employs cellular manufacturing concepts. The LDP process utilizes a processor to compute a dynamic production algorithm to generate an indication of a manufacturing or print shop excess capacity level.
  70. 70. Patent # 9,189,262 November 17, 2015 Methods and systems for recommending solutions to performance issues in a print production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY) Abstract: a method of recommending one or more solutions to a performance issue may include receiving operations information associated with a print production environment, determining one or more performance metrics associated with the print production environment based on at least a portion of the received operations information, and determining whether a performance issue associated with the print production environment exists based on one or more of the performance metrics. The method may include, in response to determining that a performance issue exists, identifying a cause of the performance issue, identifying a different configuration of production devices for the print production environment, running a simulation on the different configuration using historical job information associated with the print production environment to determine whether the different configuration mitigates the performance issue, and in response to determining that the different configuration mitigates the performance issue, recommending the different configuration to a user.
  72. 72. Patent # 9,264,566 February 16, 2016 Print job production methods and systems in a large transaction print environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Gross; Eric Michael (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A system of determining a composition of print production resources in a print shop may include a plurality of print production resources, an electronic device in communication with one or more of the print production resources, and a computer- readable storage medium in communication with the electronic device. The computer- readable storage medium may include one or more programming instructions that, when executed, cause the electronic device to identify real-time print job requests for print jobs, prioritize the clients, update a queue file based on the prioritization, identify as a highest priority client the client associated with a highest priority in the queue file, categorize the print jobs associated with the highest priority client into a large job category or a small job category, determine a composition of print production resources, route print jobs to the print production resources in the determined composition, and control operation of the print production resources.
  73. 73. Patent # 9,396,445 July 19, 2016 Controlled data collection system for improving print shop operation Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A control system usable in a print shop where print jobs are processed with at least one print shop related resource is provided. The at least one print shop related resource is operated over multiple discrete time intervals such that production related data is generated for each one of the multiple discrete time intervals. The production related data generated during each one of the multiple discrete intervals is collected and stored in memory. The control system includes a controller and a program. The program operates with the controller to calculate at least one performance measure value from the stored production related data, and to determine, with the at least one calculated performance measure value, whether any further collection of production related data is required.
  74. 74. Patent # 9,423,989 August 23, 2016 System and method for dynamically reconfiguring one or more autonomous cells in a print shop environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY) Abstract: A method and system for processing jobs in a print shop is provided. The print shop includes at least two autonomous cells, and each autonomous cell includes a resource for performing an operation relative to at least one of the jobs. In one approach, the number of jobs requiring an operation at each one of the two autonomous cells is monitored. When the number of jobs requiring at least one operation at each one of the two autonomous cells exceeds a selected number, a reconfiguration mode is simulated for at least one of the two autonomous cells to obtain a reconfiguration desirability value. The at least one of the two autonomous cells is reconfigured when the reconfiguration desirability value differs from a selected reference value. .
  75. 75. Patent # 9,639,306 May 2, 2017 Methods and systems for cell design in a production environment Inventors: Gupta; Manoj (Bangalore, IN), Prabhakara; Jagadeesh Chandra Bose Rantham (Andhra Pradesh, IN), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Dutta; Partha (Bangalore, IN) Abstract: A method of generating a cell design of print production devices for a print production environment includes receiving a print job list, and identifying a plurality of print production devices located in the production environment. The system identifies a list of functions associated with the print jobs, and generates a graph. The system determines a threshold value, and partitions the graph into a number of groups equal to the threshold value such that a number of edges extending between groups is minimized. The system generates an initial cell design for the print production environment, and causes a hardware setting of each of the plurality of production devices to be updated to reflect the cell to which the production device was assigned and to enable the production device to perform one or more functions associated with the cell to which the production device was assigned.
  76. 76. Patent # 10,282,144 May 7, 2017 System and method for distributed cellular manufacturing with outsourcing group constraints Inventors: Zhou; Rong (San Jose, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Do; Minh Binh (Palo Alto, CA) Abstract: To preserve job integrity and minimize multi-site coordination overhead such as shipping, a technique to control the amount of outsourcing activities in a distributed manufacturing environment is provided. This approach to multi-site scheduling allows outsourcing control for distributed cellular manufacturing based on scheduling constraints called outsourcing group constraints.
  77. 77. Patent # 10,445,679 October 15, 2019 System and method for distributed cellular manufacturing with outsourcing group constraints Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Ettam; Ranjit Kumar (Pradesh, IN) Abstract: A system for determining a labor flexibility level for a document management system that meets a performance level of a full-flexibility level and is within one or more threshold limits includes a document management system having a plurality of print production devices, an electronic device in communication with the document management system, and a computer-readable storage medium having one or more programming instructions. The document management system is associated with a plurality of operators who each possess one or more skill sets for operating one or more of the print production devices.
  78. 78. Patent # 10,467,574 November 5, 2019 Methods and systems of forecasting customer demand in a print production environment Inventors: Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Ettam; Ranjit Kumar (Pradesh, IN) Abstract: A system of forecasting future print job demand for a print shop may include a computing device, a print shop having a plurality of print devices in communication with the computing device, a historical database in communication with the computing device, and a computer-readable storage medium comprising one or more programming instructions.
  79. 79. Patent # 10,732,913 August 4, 2020 System and method for multi-site cellular manufacturing with transportation delays Inventors: Zhou; Rong (San Jose, CA), Rai; Sudhendu (Fairport, NY), Do; Minh Binh (Palo Alto, CA), Lambrecht; Craig (Rochester, NY) Abstract: A system and method is used to manage scheduling of a plurality of print jobs in a multi-site print shop environment. The multi-site environment includes a plurality of print shops each having resources and equipment to complete at least one type of print job. Also included is a multi-site scheduler configuration arranged to assign and schedule print jobs to one of a home shop and a non-home shop. The assigning and scheduling is based on a fastest completion time, wherein a completion time of a print job in a home shop is defined as the actual time taken to complete the print job and a completion time of a print job in a non-home shop is defined as the actual time taken to complete the print job and a transportation delay.

