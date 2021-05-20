A Look at Emerging Lithium-Ion Battery Technologies

Sudeep Moniz lives in New York, and has spent more than a decade working in the financial services industry. A variety of interests keep Sudeep Moniz busy in his free time, including reading about alternative energy sources and advancing battery technology.



Battery technology is finally seeing enough investment allocated towards alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The lithium-ion battery has been the standard for many years, and researchers are not finished improving them.



There have been successful tests to replace the cobalt cathode with an 89 percent nickel compound. As cobalt is the rarest and most costly part of a lithium-ion battery, using nickel compounds can help reduce costs substantially.



Different components, such as carbon fiber, are being used to develop lithium-ion batteries. Engineers are finding ways to have the battery serve as a both a power source for the vehicle and a structural component thereby saving weight and adding to the energy efficiency of the vehicle



The production of lithium-ion batteries is also evolving. Factories are automating manufacturing processes to increase efficiency. Vertical integration, a strategy where a company integrates with this suppliers or customers, is becoming a more common practice to reduce production costs and streamline production timelines.