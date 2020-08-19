Mathematics achievement test

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 แบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนคณิตศาสตร์ เรื่องการประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว สาหรับนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที...
2 5. เอมมีอายุมากกว่าเอื้อ 5 ปี ถ้าอายุของเอมและเอื้อรวมกันได้51 ปี อยากทราบว่าเอื้อมีอายุกี่ปี ก. 22 ปี ข. 23 ปี ค. 28 ปี...
3 11. เจนนี่ซื้อสร้อยข้อมือและแหวน เป็นเงินทั้งหมด 4,500 บาท ถ้าเธอขายสร้อยข้อมือได้กาไร 15% ขายแหวนได้กาไร 20% รวมเป็นเงิ...
4 16. นาน้าเชื่อมขวดแรกที่มีน้าตาล 90% มาผสมกันน้าเชื่อมขวดที่สองที่มีน้าตาล 50% ให้เป็นน้าเชื่อมที่ มีน้าตาล 70% จานวน 50...
5 เฉลยแบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียน เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว รายวิชาคณิตศาสตร์พื้นฐาน ชั้นมัธยมศึก...
6 แบบประเมินความเหมาะสมของแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว โดยใช้รูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้...
7 รายการประเมิน ระดับความเหมาะสม ข้อเสนอแนะ 5 4 3 2 1 1. จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ 1.1 สอดคล้องกับสาระการเรียนรู้ 1.2 ภาษาที่ใ...
8 รายการประเมิน ระดับความเหมาะสม ข้อเสนอแนะ 5 4 3 2 1 4.2 สอดคล้องกับเนื้อหาสาระและกิจกรรม 4.3 เหมาะสมกับวัยของผู้เรียน 4....
9 แบบประเมินความสอดคล้องระหว่างแบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียน กับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้...
10 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับจานวน นักเรียนสาม...
11 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 5. วันแรกปูอ่านหนังสือได้ 1 5 ของเล่ม และวัน ต่อมาอ่านได้33 หน้า รวมส...
12 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 9. แม่แบ่งเงินจานวน 2,530 บาท ให้ลูกสองคน คือ อลินและอลัน ถ้าอลินและอ...
13 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับร้อยละ นักเรียนสา...
14 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 เดียวเกี่ยวกับกาไรและ ขาดทุน 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหา...
15 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 20. รูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้ารูปหนึ่ง มีความกว้างเป็น ของ ความยาว พื้นที่ขอ...
16 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 ค. 275 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ง. 250 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ ส...
17 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 26. รถลาดยางถนนสองคัน ร่วมกันลาดยางถนน โดยเคลื่อนที่สวนทางกัน คันที่ห...
18 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 29. โอ๋เดินทาง 130 กิโลเมตร ในเวลา 3 ชั่วโมง ซึ่ง ช่วงแรกเขาเดินทางโด...
19 แบบประเมินความเหมาะสมของรูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ตามแนวคิดการสร้างความรู้ เพื่อพัฒนาความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่า...
20 รายการประเมิน ระดับความเหมาะสม ข้อเสนอแนะ 5 4 3 2 1 1. แนวคิดพื้นฐานที่ใช้ในการพัฒนารูปแบบ การ จัดการเรียนรู้ - ความชัด...
  1. 1. 1 แบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนคณิตศาสตร์ เรื่องการประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว สาหรับนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 คาชี้แจง 1. แบบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนคณิตศาสตร์ฉบับนี้เป็นแบบปรนัย 4 ตัวเลือก (ข้อละ 1 คะแนน) ใช้เวลา 50 นาที 2. ให้นักเรียนเขียนชื่อ-สกุล และห้องลงในกระดาษคาตอบให้ชัดเจน 3. ให้นักเรียนเลือกคาตอบที่ถูกที่สุดเพียงข้อเดียว และทาเครื่องหมายกากบาท () ลงใน กระดาษคาตอบ 1. ฟ้าใสนาเงินไปบริจาค 5 แห่ง แห่งละเท่าๆกัน ปรากฎว่ามีเงินเหลืออยู่140 บาท ถ้าฟ้าใสมีเงิน 3,590 บาท ฟ้าใสบริจาคเงินแห่งละเท่าไร ก. 690 บาท ข. 700 บาท ค. 710 บาท ง. 719 บาท 2. ซื้อดินสอมา 20 แท่ง ราคา 140 บาท ดินสอมีสองชนิด ชนิดหนึ่งราคาแท่งละ 6 บาท อีกชนิดหนึ่ง ราคาแท่งละ 11 บาท อยากทราบว่าซื้อดินสอชนิดที่ราคาถูกกว่ามากี่แท่ง ก. 4 แท่ง ข. 7 แท่ง ค. 13 แท่ง ง. 16 แท่ง 3. กระปุกออมสินใบหนึ่ง มีเหรียญห้าบาทและเหรียญสิบบาทอยู่ทั้งหมด 34 เหรียญ คิดเป็นเงิน 270 บาท เหรียญทั้งสองชนิดมีจานวนแตกต่างกันกี่เหรียญ ก. 5 เหรียญ ข. 6 เหรียญ ค. 8 เหรียญ ง. 12 เหรียญ 4. เมื่อ 8 ปีที่แล้ว พ่อมีอายุ57 ปี ซึ่งคิดเป็น 3 เท่าของอายุบุตรในขณะนั้น อีก 8 ปีข้างหน้า บุตรจะมีอายุ กี่ปี ก. 35 ปี ข. 39 ปี ค. 27 ปี ง. 19 ปี
  2. 2. 2 5. เอมมีอายุมากกว่าเอื้อ 5 ปี ถ้าอายุของเอมและเอื้อรวมกันได้51 ปี อยากทราบว่าเอื้อมีอายุกี่ปี ก. 22 ปี ข. 23 ปี ค. 28 ปี ง. 30 ปี 6. แม่แบ่งเงินจานวน 2,530 บาท ให้ลูกสองคน คือ อลินและอลัน ถ้าอลินและอลันได้รับเงินคิดเป็น อัตราส่วน 7 : 4 ตามลาดับ อยากทราบว่าอลินจะได้รับเงินมากกว่าอลันกี่บาท ก. 230 บาท ข. 460 บาท ค. 540 บาท ง. 690 บาท 7. โรงเรียนเด็กดีมีอัตราส่วนของจานวนนักเรียนหญิงต่อจานวนนักเรียนชายเป็น 3 : 5 ถ้าจานวน นักเรียนชายมากกว่านักเรียนหญิง 340 คน โรงเรียนบ้านเด็กดีมีนักเรียนทั้งหมดกี่คน ก. 1,360 คน ข. 1,054 คน ค. 850 คน ง. 780 คน 8. นักเรียนชั้น ม.2 ของโรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งสอบได้84% มีนักเรียนสอบได้มากกว่าสอบตก 663 คน อยากทราบว่า นักเรียนชั้น ม.2 ของโรงเรียนแห่งนี้มีกี่คน ก. 875 คน ข. 900 คน ค. 975 คน ง. 1,015 คน 9. กางเกงตัวหนึ่งติดราคาไว้500 บาท ร้านค้าลดให้ผู้ซื้อ 7% ถ้าร้านค้าซื้อกางเกงมาราคา 400 บาท แล้ว ร้านค้าขายกางเกงได้กาไรร้อยละเท่าใด ก. ร้อยละ 17.25 ข. ร้อยละ 16.25 ค. ร้อยละ 13 ง. ร้อยละ 8.75 10. ซื้อมะนาวมาราคา 9 ลูก 5 บาท นามาขาย 10 ลูก 5.50 บาท เมื่อขายหมดทาให้ขาดทุน 10 บาท จงหา ว่าเขาซื้อมะนาวมาขายกี่ลูก ก. 1,400 ลูก ข. 1,650 ลูก ค. 1,780 ลูก ง. 1,800 ลูก
  3. 3. 3 11. เจนนี่ซื้อสร้อยข้อมือและแหวน เป็นเงินทั้งหมด 4,500 บาท ถ้าเธอขายสร้อยข้อมือได้กาไร 15% ขายแหวนได้กาไร 20% รวมเป็นเงินกาไร 750 บาท อยากทราบว่าเจนนี่ซื้อสร้อยข้อมือหรือแหวนแพง กว่ากันและแพงกว่ากันกี่บาท ก. แหวนแพงกว่าสร้อยข้อมือ 800 บาท ข. สร้อยข้อมือแพงกว่าแหวน 800 บาท ค. แหวนแพงกว่าสร้อยข้อมือ 1,500 บาท ง. สร้อยข้อมือแพงกว่าแหวน 1,500 บาท 12. มะปรางขายดอกไม้ในตลาดทุกวันๆละ 150 กา หลังเวลา 18.00 น. เธอจะขายลดราคาดอกไม้ลง 50% เพื่อให้ขายได้หมดทุกวัน ถ้าวันนี้เธอขายดอกไม้ได้กาละ 20 บาท ต้นทุนดอกไม้กาละ 12 บาท เธอขายได้กาไรทั้งหมด 900 บาท อยากทราบว่าเธอขายดอกไม้ได้ก่อนเวลา 18.00 น.กี่กา ก. 75 กา ข. 80 กา ค. 100 กา ง. 120 กา 13. รูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้ารูปหนึ่ง มีความกว้างเป็น 5 7 ของความยาว พื้นที่ของรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้านี้เป็น เท่าไร ถ้าความยาวรอบรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้านี้เป็น 72 นิ้ว ก. 20 ตารางนิ้ว ข. 40 ตารางนิ้ว ค. 315 ตารางนิ้ว ง. 1,200 ตารางนิ้ว 14. สนามเด็กเล่นรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้า วัดความยาวรอบสนามเด็กเล่นทั้งหมดได้56 เมตร ถ้าความยาวของ ด้านยาวยาวกว่าด้านกว้าง 6 เมตร สนามเด็กเล่นนี้มีด้านยาวยาวเท่าไร ก. 7 เมตร ข. 8 เมตร ค. 15 เมตร ง. 17 เมตร 15. รูปวงกลม A มีพื้นที่เท่ากับ 12.56 ตารางหน่วย ความยาวของเส้นรอบรูปของรูปวงกลม B เป็น 5 2 เท่าของรูปวงกลม A ความยาวรัศมีของรูปวงกลม B เท่ากับเท่าไร (กาหนดให้ =3.14) ก. 5 หน่วย ข. 6 หน่วย ค. 7 หน่วย ง. 8 หน่วย
  4. 4. 4 16. นาน้าเชื่อมขวดแรกที่มีน้าตาล 90% มาผสมกันน้าเชื่อมขวดที่สองที่มีน้าตาล 50% ให้เป็นน้าเชื่อมที่ มีน้าตาล 70% จานวน 500 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร จงหาว่าจะต้องใช้ปริมาณน้าเชื่อมจากขวดที่สองกี่ ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ก.380 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ข. 300 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ค. 275 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ง. 250 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร 17. ลุงต๋อยต้องการนาน้าเกลือชนิดหนึ่งซึ่งมีเกลือ 40% มาผสมกับน้าเกลือชนิดที่สองซึ่งมีเกลือ 25% เพื่อให้ได้น้าเกลือผสมที่มีเกลือ 32% ปริมาณ 1,500 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร จงหาว่าลุงต๋อยจะต้องใช้ ปริมาณน้าเกลือชนิดที่สองกี่ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ก. 500 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ข. 700 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ค. 800 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ง. 900 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร 18. รถลาดยางถนนสองคัน ร่วมกันลาดยางถนน โดยเคลื่อนที่สวนทางกัน คันที่หนึ่งลาดยางด้วย อัตราเร็ว 4 เมตรต่อนาที อีกคันลาดยางด้วยอัตราเร็ว 6 เมตรต่อนาที ถ้าเริ่มลาดยางจากปลายทางเข้าหา กันในระยะทาง 400 เมตร รถสองคันจะมาพบกันเมื่อเวลาผ่านไปกี่นาที ก. 22 นาที ข. 40 นาที ค. 16 นาที ง. 35 นาที 19. โอ๋เดินทาง 130 กิโลเมตร ในเวลา 3 ชั่วโมง ซึ่งช่วงแรกเขาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ด้วยอัตราเร็ว 60 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง หลังจากนั้นเขาปั่นรถจักรยานด้วยอัตราเร็ว 10 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง ระยะทางที่ปั่น จักรยานต่อระยะทางทั้งหมดเท่ากับเท่าไร ก. 3 : 20 ข. 1 : 13 ค. 2 : 3 ง. 2 : 15 20. เจ้านายเดินทางจากบ้านไปโรงเรียนด้วยความเร็ว 4 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง จะถึงโรงเรียนสายไป 10 นาที ถ้าเธอเพิ่มความเร็วเป็น 5 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง จะไปถึงก่อนโรงเรียนเข้า 5 นาที จงหาระยะทางจาก บ้านถึงโรงเรียน ก. 5 กิโลเมตร ข. 6 กิโลเมตร ค. 7 กิโลเมตร ง. 8 กิโลเมตร
  5. 5. 5 เฉลยแบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียน เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว รายวิชาคณิตศาสตร์พื้นฐาน ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 คะแนนเต็ม 30 คะแนน เวลา 1 ชั่วโมง ข้อ เฉลย ข้อ เฉลย 1 ก 16 ก 2 ข 17 ง 3 ง 18 ง 4 ข 19 ง 5 ก 20 ค 6 ก 21 ง 7 ข 22 ก 8 ง 23 ง 9 ง 24 ก 10 ค 25 ค 11 ก 26 ข 12 ข 27 ค 13 ค 28 ก 14 ค 29 ข 15 ข 30 ก
  6. 6. 6 แบบประเมินความเหมาะสมของแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว โดยใช้รูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ตามแนวคิดการสร้างความรู้ เพื่อพัฒนาความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 คาชี้แจง 1. แบบประเมินฉบับนี้เป็นแบบประเมินความเหมาะสมของแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียวโดยใช้รูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ตามแนวคิด การสร้างความรู้ เพื่อพัฒนาความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษา ปีที่ 2 2. โปรดพิจารณารายการประเมินในด้านต่างๆ ว่ามีความเหมาะสมเพียงใด โดยทาเครื่องหมาย ✓ ลงในช่องที่ตรงกับความคิดเห็นของท่าน ดังต่อไปนี้ 5 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมมากที่สุด 4 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมมาก 3 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมปานกลาง 2 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมน้อย 1 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมน้อยที่สุด 3. ผู้ศึกษาขอขอบพระคุณผู้เชี่ยวชาญทุกท่านเป็นอย่างสูง ที่ให้ความอนุเคราะห์ในการประเมิน ความเหมาะสมของแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ในครั้งนี้ นางสาวสุชีรา ศุภพิมลวรรณ ผู้ศึกษา
  7. 7. 7 รายการประเมิน ระดับความเหมาะสม ข้อเสนอแนะ 5 4 3 2 1 1. จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ 1.1 สอดคล้องกับสาระการเรียนรู้ 1.2 ภาษาที่ใช้มีความชัดเจน 1.3 ระบุพฤติกรรมที่ต้องการวัดได้ชัดเจน 2. สาระการเรียนรู้/สาระสาคัญ/ความคิดรวบยอด 2.1 สอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ 2.2 ใช้ภาษาเข้าใจง่ายและชัดเจน เหมาะสมกับ ผู้เรียน 2.3 เหมาะสมกับเวลา 2.4 น่าสนใจ ท้าทายต่อการเรียนรู้ 3. การจัดกิจกรรมการเรียนรู้ 3.1 สอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ 3.2 สอดคล้องและเหมาะสมกับสาระการเรียนรู้ 3.3 เร้าความสนใจของผู้เรียน 3.5 จัดกิจกรรมเป็นไปตามลาดับขั้นตอน 3.6 เหมาะสมกับเวลา 3.7 เหมาะสมกับวัยของผู้เรียน 3.8 ผู้เรียนมีส่วนร่วมในการปฏิบัติกิจกรรม 3.9 ผู้เรียนได้ฝึกกิจกรรมกลุ่ม 3.10 กิจกรรมส่งเสริมให้ผู้เรียนคิดแก้ปัญหาอย่าง สร้างสรรค์ 3.11 ผู้เรียนได้สร้างความรู้ได้ด้วยตนเอง 4. สื่อการเรียนการสอน/แหล่งการเรียนรู้ 4.1 สอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้
  8. 8. 8 รายการประเมิน ระดับความเหมาะสม ข้อเสนอแนะ 5 4 3 2 1 4.2 สอดคล้องกับเนื้อหาสาระและกิจกรรม 4.3 เหมาะสมกับวัยของผู้เรียน 4.5 สื่อความหมายได้ถูกต้องชัดเจน 4.6 อธิบายขั้นตอนและวิธีใช้อย่างชัดเจน 4.7 จัดลาดับขั้นตอนการใช้ได้เหมาะสม 5. การวัดผลและประเมินผล 5.1 สอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ 5.2 วิธีวัดผลและประเมินผลชัดเจน ครอบคลุม จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ทั้งด้านความรู้ ทักษะและ คุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ 5.3 เครื่องมือวัดผลและประเมินผลชัดเจน ครอบคลุมจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ทั้งด้านความรู้ ทักษะและคุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ 5.4 เกณฑ์การประเมินผลชัดเจน ครอบคลุม จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ทั้งด้านความรู้ ทักษะและ คุณลักษณะอันพึงประสงค์ 5.5 เหมาะสมกับวุฒิภาวะของผู้เรียน ข้อเสนอแนะเพิ่มเติม ................................................................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................................................................... ลงชื่อ.....................................ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ (.................................................)
  9. 9. 9 แบบประเมินความสอดคล้องระหว่างแบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียน กับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว (สาหรับผู้เชี่ยวชาญ) คาชี้แจง ให้ท่านพิจารณาแบบทดสอบวัดผลสัมฤทธ์ทางการเรียนฉบับนี้ว่ามีความสอดคล้อง กับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้หรือไม่ โดยใส่เครื่องหมาย ✓ ลงในช่องความคิดเห็นของผู้เชี0ยวชาญ ตามหลักเกณฑ์ดังนี้ +1 ท่านแน่ใจว่าแบบทดสอบข้อนั้นสอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ 0 ท่านไม่แน่ใจว่าแบบทดสอบข้อนั้นสอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ -1 ท่านแน่ใจว่าแบบทดสอบข้อนั้นไม่สอดคล้องกับจุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้
  10. 10. 10 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับจานวน นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับจานวนได้ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 1. ฟ้าใสนาเงินไปบริจาค 5 แห่ง แห่งละเท่าๆกัน ปรากฎว่ามีเงินเหลืออยู่140 บาท ถ้าฟ้าใสมีเงิน 3,590 บาท ฟ้าใสบริจาคเงินแห่งละเท่าไร ก. 690 บาท ข. 700 บาท ค. 710 บาท ง. 719 บาท 2. ในกระปุกออมสินใบหนึ่งมีเหรียญบาท เหรียญ ห้าบาทและเหรียญสิบบาทอยู่รวมกัน 40 เหรียญ คิด เป็นเงิน 145 บาท โดยมีอัตราส่วนของเหรียญห้า บาทต่อเหรียญสิบบาทเป็น 2 : 3 จงหาว่าในกระปุก ออมสินมีเหรียญห้าบาทกี่เหรียญ ก. 4 เหรียญ ข. 6 เหรียญ ค. 10 เหรียญ ง. 12 เหรียญ 3. ซื้อดินสอมา 20 แท่ง ราคา 140 บาท ดินสอมีสอง ชนิด ชนิดหนึ่งราคาแท่งละ 6 บาท อีกชนิดหนึ่ง ราคาแท่งละ 11 บาท อยากทราบว่าซื้อดินสอชนิดที่ ราคาถูกกว่ามากี่แท่ง ก. 4 แท่ง ข. 7 แท่ง ค. 13 แท่ง ง. 16 แท่ง 4. กระปุกออมสินใบหนึ่ง มีเหรียญห้าบาทและ เหรียญสิบบาทอยู่ทั้งหมด 34 เหรียญ คิดเป็นเงิน 270 บาท เหรียญทั้งสองชนิดมีจานวนแตกต่างกันกี่ เหรียญ ก. 5 เหรียญ ข. 6 เหรียญ ค. 8 เหรียญ ง. 12 เหรียญ
  11. 11. 11 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 5. วันแรกปูอ่านหนังสือได้ 1 5 ของเล่ม และวัน ต่อมาอ่านได้33 หน้า รวมสองวันอ่านได้ครึ่งเล่ม พอดี หนังสือเล่มนี้มีกี่หน้า ก. 110 หน้า ข. 115 หน้า ค. 120 หน้า ง. 135 หน้า เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับอายุ นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับอายุได้ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 6. เมื่อ 8 ปีที่แล้ว พ่อมีอายุ57 ปี ซึ่งคิดเป็น 3 เท่า ของอายุบุตรในขณะนั้น อีก 8 ปีข้างหน้า บุตรจะมี อายุกี่ปี ก. 37 ปี ข. 29 ปี ค. 27 ปี ง. 19 ปี 7. เอมมีอายุมากกว่าเอื้อ 5 ปี ถ้าอายุของเอมและเอื้อ รวมกันได้51 ปี อยากทราบว่าเอื้อมีอายุกี่ปี ก. 22 ปี ข. 23 ปี ค. 28 ปี ง. 30 ปี 8. อีก 7 ปีข้างหน้า อัตราส่วนระหว่างอายุของบิดา กับบุตรจะเป็น 8 : 3 ถ้าปัจจุบันบิดามีอายุมากกว่า บุตร 25 ปี อยากทราบว่าขณะที่บุตรเกิดบิดามีอายุ เท่าใด ก. 35 ปี ข. 34 ปี ค. 31 ปี ง. 25 ปี
  12. 12. 12 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 9. แม่แบ่งเงินจานวน 2,530 บาท ให้ลูกสองคน คือ อลินและอลัน ถ้าอลินและอลันได้รับเงินคิดเป็น อัตราส่วน 7 : 4 ตามลาดับ อยากทราบว่าอลินจะ ได้รับเงินมากกว่าอลันกี่บาท ก. 230 บาท ข. 460 บาท ค. 520 บาท ง. 630 บาท เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับอัตราส่วน นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับอัตราส่วน ได้ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 10. หนังสือเรียนคณิตศาสตร์ ม.2 เล่ม 1 มีจานวน หน้าทั้งหมด 215 หน้า วันแรกอ่านได้ 2 5 ของ จานวนทั้งหมด วันที่สองอ่านได้ 2 3 ของจานวน หน้าที่เหลือ เหลือหนังสือที่ยังไม่ได้อ่านอีกกี่หน้า ก. 72 หน้า ข. 140 หน้า ค. 43 หน้า ง. 158 หน้า 11. โรงเรียนเด็กดีมีอัตราส่วนของจานวนนักเรียน หญิงต่อจานวนนักเรียนชายเป็น 3 : 5 ถ้าจานวน นักเรียนชายมากกว่านักเรียนหญิง 340 คน โรงเรียน บ้านเด็กดีมีนักเรียนทั้งหมดกี่คน ก. 1,360 คน ข. 1,054 คน ค. 850 คน ง. 780 คน 12. ร้านขายหนังสือแห่งหนึ่งมีจานวนหนังสือนิยาย คิดเป็น 70% ของจานวนหนังสือทั้งหมด หนังสือ นิตยสารคิดเป็น 25% ของหนังสือนิยาย ที่เหลืออีก 70 เล่มเป็นหนังสือการ์ตูน ร้านขายหนังสือนี้มี หนังสือทั้งหมดกี่เล่ม ก. 340 เล่ม ข. 560 เล่ม ค. 570 เล่ม ง. 700 เล่ม
  13. 13. 13 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับร้อยละ นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับร้อยละได้ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 13. นักเรียนชั้น ม.2 ของโรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งสอบได้ 84% มีนักเรียนสอบได้มากกว่าสอบตก 663 คน อยากทราบว่า นักเรียนชั้น ม.2 ของโรงเรียนแห่งนี้มี กี่คน ก. 875 คน ข. 900 คน ค. 975 คน ง. 1,015 คน 14. ทุกวันยายนวลจะทาแซนวิชขาย 3 ชนิด ได้แก่ แซนวิชทูน่า แซนวิชไส้กรอก และแซนวิชหมูหยอง โดยจะทาแซนวิชทูน่า 40% ของแซนวิชที่ทาทั้งหมด ทาแซนวิชไส้กรอก 90% ของแซนวิชทูน่า ที่เหลือ เป็นแซนวิชหมูหยองจานวน 288 ชิ้น อยากทราบว่า ยายนวลทาแซนวิชทั้งหมดกี่ชิ้น ก. 690 ชิ้น ข. 1,100 ชิ้น ค. 1,200 ชิ้น ง. 2,100 ชิ้น 15. กางเกงตัวหนึ่งติดราคาไว้500 บาท ร้านค้าลด ให้ผู้ซื้อ 7% ถ้าร้านค้าซื้อกางเกงมาราคา 400 บาท แล้วร้านค้าขายกางเกงได้กาไรร้อยละเท่าใด ก. ร้อยละ 17.25 ข. ร้อยละ 16.25 ค. ร้อยละ 13 ง. ร้อยละ 8.75 เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับกาไรและ ขาดทุน นักเรียนสามารถ 1. การแก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร 16. โมบายขายขนมปังสังขยาทุกวันๆละ 70 ชุด ต้นทุนของขนมปังสังขยาเท่ากับ 20 บาทต่อชุด ลูกค้ามาซื้อ 10 ชุดแรก เธอจะขายในราคาต้นทุน ถ้า เธอต้องการกาไร 30% เธอต้องตั้งราคาขายขนมปัง ชุดละกี่บาท ก. 27 บาท ข. 30 บาท ค. 32 บาท ง. 35 บาท
  14. 14. 14 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 เดียวเกี่ยวกับกาไรและ ขาดทุน 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 17. ซื้อมะนาวมาราคา 9 ลูก 5 บาท นามาขาย 10 ลูก 5.50 บาท เมื่อขายหมดทาให้ขาดทุน 10 บาท จงหา ว่าเขาซื้อมะนาวมาขายกี่ลูก ก. 1,400 ลูก ข. 1,650 ลูก ค. 1,780 ลูก ง. 1,800 ลูก 18. เจนนี่ซื้อสร้อยข้อมือและแหวน เป็นเงินทั้งหมด 4,500 บาท ถ้าเธอขายสร้อยข้อมือได้กาไร 15% ขาย แหวนได้กาไร 20% รวมเป็นเงินกาไร 750 บาท อยากทราบว่าเจนนี่ซื้อสร้อยข้อมือหรือแหวนแพง กว่ากันและแพงกว่ากันกี่บาท ก. แหวนแพงกว่าสร้อยข้อมือ 800 บาท ข. สร้อยข้อมือแพงกว่าแหวน 800 บาท ค. แหวนแพงกว่าสร้อยข้อมือ 1,500 บาท ง. สร้อยข้อมือแพงกว่าแหวน 1,500 บาท 19. มะปรางขายดอกไม้ในตลาดทุกวันๆละ 150 กา หลังเวลา 18.00 น. เธอจะขายลดราคาดอกไม้ลง 50% เพื่อให้ขายได้หมดทุกวัน ถ้าวันนี้เธอขาย ดอกไม้ได้กาละ 20 บาท ต้นทุนดอกไม้กาละ 12 บาท เธอขายได้กาไรทั้งหมด 900 บาท อยากทราบ ว่าเธอขายดอกไม้ได้ก่อนเวลา 18.00 น.กี่กา ก. 75 กาข. 80 กา ค. 100 กา ง. 120 กา
  15. 15. 15 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 20. รูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้ารูปหนึ่ง มีความกว้างเป็น ของ ความยาว พื้นที่ของรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้านี้เป็นเท่าไร ถ้าความยาวรอบรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้านี้เป็น 72 นิ้ว ก. 20 ตารางนิ้ว ข. 40 ตารางนิ้ว ค. 315 ตารางนิ้ว ง. 1,200 ตารางนิ้ว เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับความยาว และพื้นที่ นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับความยาว และพื้นที่ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 21. สนามเด็กเล่นรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้า วัดความยาว รอบสนามเด็กเล่นทั้งหมดได้56 เมตร ถ้าความยาว ของด้านยาวยาวกว่าด้านกว้าง 6 เมตร สนามเด็กเล่น นี้มีด้านยาวยาวเท่าไร ก. 7 เมตร ข. 8 เมตร ค. 15 เมตร ง. 17 เมตร 22. รูปวงกลม A มีพื้นที่เท่ากับ 12.56 ตารางหน่วย ความยาวของเส้นรอบรูปของรูปวงกลม B เป็น เท่า ของรูปวงกลม A ความยาวรัศมีของรูปวงกลม B เท่ากับเท่าไร (กาหนดให้ =3.14) ก. 5 หน่วย ข. 6 หน่วย ค. 7 หน่วย ง. 8 หน่วย 23. นาน้าเชื่อมขวดแรกที่มีน้าตาล 90% มาผสมกัน น้าเชื่อมขวดที่สองที่มีน้าตาล 50% ให้เป็นน้าเชื่อมที่ มีน้าตาล 70% จานวน 500 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร จง หาว่าจะต้องใช้ปริมาณน้าเชื่อมจากขวดที่สองกี่ ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ก. 380 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ข. 300 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร
  16. 16. 16 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 ค. 275 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ง. 250 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับของผสม นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับของผสม และสัดส่วนได้ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 24. พ่อค้าซื้อถั่วเขียนชนิด A และ B มาทั้งหมด 60 กิโลกรัม ถั่วเขียว A ราคากิโลกรัมละ 25 บาท ถั่ว เขียน B ราคากิโลกรัมละ 45 บาท เขานาถั่วเขียว A และ B มาผสมกัน และขายราคากิโลกรัมละ 40.4 บาท เขาจะได้กาไร 20% อยากทราบว่า เขาซื้อถั่ว เขียวชนิด A มากกว่าถั่วเขียวชนิด B กี่กิโลกรัม ก. 8 กิโลกรัม ข. 10 กิโลกรัม ค. 13 กิโลกรัม ง. 25 กิโลกรัม 25. ลุงต๋อยต้องการนาน้าเกลือชนิดหนึ่งซึ่งมีเกลือ 40% มาผสมกับน้าเกลือชนิดที่สองซึ่งมีเกลือ 25% เพื่อให้ได้น้าเกลือผสมที่มีเกลือ 32% ปริมาณ 1,500 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร จงหาว่าลุงต๋อยจะต้องใช้ ปริมาณน้าเกลือชนิดที่สองกี่ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ก. 500 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ข. 700 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ค. 800 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร ง. 900 ลูกบาศก์เซนติเมตร
  17. 17. 17 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 26. รถลาดยางถนนสองคัน ร่วมกันลาดยางถนน โดยเคลื่อนที่สวนทางกัน คันที่หนึ่งลาดยางด้วย อัตราเร็ว 4 เมตรต่อนาที อีกคันลาดยางด้วยอัตราเร็ว 6 เมตรต่อนาที ถ้าเริ่มลาดยางจากปลายทางเข้าหากัน ในระยะทาง 400 เมตร รถสองคันจะมาพบกันเมื่อ เวลาผ่านไปกี่นาที ก. 22 นาที ข. 40 นาที ค. 16 นาที ง. 35 นาที เรื่องการแก้โจทย์ สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับอัตราเร็ว นักเรียนสามารถ 1. แก้โจทย์ปัญหา สมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปร เดียวเกี่ยวกับอัตราเร็ว ได้ 2. วางแผนและเลือก ยุทธวิธีในการ แก้ปัญหาได้อย่าง เหมาะสม 27. โป้งขับรถจากเมือง ก ไปยังเมือง ข ถ้าเขาขับรถ ด้วยอัตราเร็ว 60 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง จะถึงปลายทาง ช้ากว่าขับรถด้วยอัตราเร็ว 80 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง ถึง 1 ชั่วโมง อยากทราบว่าเมือง ก และเมือง ข อยู่ห่าง กันกี่กิโลเมตร ก. 48 กิโลเมตร ข. 140 กิโลเมตร ค. 240 กิโลเมตร ง. 480 กิโลเมตร 28. เจขี่จักรยานยนต์ออกจากบ้านไปด้วยอัตราเร็ว 40 กม./ชม. อีก 1 ชั่วโมงต่อมา ปิ่นขี่จักรยานยนต์ ออกจากที่แห่งเดียวกันและไปในเส้นทางเดียวกัน กับเจด้วยอัตราเร็ว 50 กม./ชม. เวลาผ่านไปนาน เท่าไร ปิ่นจึงขี่จักรยานยนต์นาหน้าเจไป 10 กิโลเมตร ก. 6 ชั่วโมง ข. 5 ชั่วโมง ค. 4 ชั่วโมง ง. 3 ชั่วโมง
  18. 18. 18 จุดประสงค์การเรียนรู้ ข้อสอบ ผลการพิจารณา +1 0 -1 29. โอ๋เดินทาง 130 กิโลเมตร ในเวลา 3 ชั่วโมง ซึ่ง ช่วงแรกเขาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ด้วยอัตราเร็ว 60 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง หลังจากนั้นเขาปั่นรถจักรยาน ด้วยอัตราเร็ว 10 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง ระยะทางที่ปั่น จักรยานต่อระยะทางทั้งหมดเท่ากับเท่าไร ก. 3 : 20 ข. 1 : 13 ค. 2 : 3 ง. 2 : 15 30. เจ้านายเดินทางจากบ้านไปโรงเรียนด้วย ความเร็ว 4 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง จะถึงโรงเรียนสาย ไป 10 นาที ถ้าเธอเพิ่มความเร็วเป็น 5 กิโลเมตรต่อ ชั่วโมง จะไปถึงก่อนโรงเรียนเข้า 5 นาที จงหา ระยะทางจากบ้านถึงโรงเรียน ก. 5 กิโลเมตร ข. 6 กิโลเมตร ค. 7 กิโลเมตร ง. 8 กิโลเมตร ลงชื่อ...................................................... (.............................................................) ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
  19. 19. 19 แบบประเมินความเหมาะสมของรูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้คณิตศาสตร์ตามแนวคิดการสร้างความรู้ เพื่อพัฒนาความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 คาชี้แจง 1. แบบประเมินฉบับนี้เป็นแบบประเมินความเหมาะสมของรูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้ คณิตศาสตร์ตามแนวคิดการสร้างความรู้ เพื่อพัฒนาความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ของ นักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 2. โปรดพิจารณารายการประเมินในด้านต่างๆ ว่ามีความเหมาะสมเพียงใด โดยทาเครื่องหมาย ✓ ลงในช่องที่ตรงกับความคิดเห็นของท่าน ดังต่อไปนี้ 5 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมมากที่สุด 4 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมมาก 3 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมปานกลาง 2 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมน้อย 1 หมายถึง มีความเหมาะสมน้อยที่สุด 3. ผู้ศึกษาขอขอบพระคุณผู้เชี่ยวชาญทุกท่านเป็นอย่างสูง ที่ให้ความอนุเคราะห์ในการประเมิน ความเหมาะสมของแผนการจัดการเรียนรู้ในครั้งนี้ นางสาวสุชีรา ศุภพิมลวรรณ ผู้ศึกษา
  20. 20. 20 รายการประเมิน ระดับความเหมาะสม ข้อเสนอแนะ 5 4 3 2 1 1. แนวคิดพื้นฐานที่ใช้ในการพัฒนารูปแบบ การ จัดการเรียนรู้ - ความชัดเจนของกรอบแนวคิด - ความเหมาะสมในการเรียบเรียง และ การ เชื่อมโยงแนวคิดมาใช้ในการจัดการเรียนรู้ 2. องค์ประกอบของรูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้ 2.1 หลักการ - สอดคล้องกับแนวคิดพื้นฐานที่มีต่อกระบวนการ จัดการเรียนรู้ - ความชัดเจนของหลักการที่ใช้ในกระบวนการ จัดการเรียนรู้ 2.2 วัตถุประสงค์ - ความสอดคล้องระหว่างวัตถุประสงค์กับหลักการ ของรูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้ - วัตถุประสงค์มีความชัดเจน สามารถนาไปใช้พัฒนา ผู้เรียนได้จริง 2.3 ขั้นตอนการจัดการเรียนรู้ - ขั้นตอนมีความชัดเจน เข้าใจง่าย - ขั้นตอนมีการอธิบายบทบาทครูและบทบาท นักเรียนได้อย่างชัดเจน - ขั้นตอนมีกระบวนการที่เหมาะสม ต่อเนื่อง และ สอดคล้องกับวัตถุประสงค์ - ขั้นตอนมีความเป็นไปได้ในการปฎิบัติ 2.4 การวัดและประเมินผลการจัดการเรียนรู้ - ความเหมาะสมของวิธีการวัดและเครื่องมือในการ วัด
