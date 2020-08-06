Successfully reported this slideshow.
successlux.com
12 best books for entrepreneurs
Maybe the title "A book per month" instead of the top 12 best books for entrepreneurs would be ideal for those budding entrepreneurs who want to jump into a new lifestyle full of exciting business adventures, and fresh new financial freedom. If you want to be the best, it pays to learn from the best, and that's what these books are all about whether you chose to read one book per day, per week or at least per month.

Visit our blog at successlux.com to read the whole article. We have a great amount of useful information to share.

Here is the link to it:
https://www.successlux.com/12-best-books-for-entrepreneurs

We hope you find it useful, never hesitate to contact us with any inquiries.

Thank you and have a good one!

Published in: Self Improvement
12 best books for entrepreneurs

  1. 1. 12 Best Books For Entrepreneurs
  2. 2. If you want to be the best, it pays to learn from the best, and that’s what these books are all about whether you chose to read one book per day, per week or at least per month.
  3. 3. These are our favorite, top 12 best books for entrepreneurs, and they each bring a little something different to the table.
  4. 4. 1. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill Priority. This book is the original source of the “law of attraction”: that what you desire most is what you will achieve. This book teaches you that if you have that constant goal in your mind, you will achieve it.
  5. 5. 2. The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss A catchy title one. I believe this book is responsible for waking up so many people to the concept of time freedom and how to make the most of your time with your own business.
  6. 6. 3. The Power of Broke by Daymond John Hands down. I’m a huge fan of great stories about how entrepreneurs have risen from a humble beginnings to start a business from scratch and rise to fame.
  7. 7. Shark Tank star and Fubu Founder, Daymond John embodies this in true form through his origin story within The Power of Broke.
  8. 8. In this business book, he discusses how to get scrappy and how to leverage the tools, relationships, and resources at your disposal to build a successful business on a small budget.
  9. 9. 4. The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz We are what we think. The new-thought movement gave birth to another classic by David J. Schwartz entitled, The Magic of Thinking Big, which argued that the one prominent issue separating us from those that are succeeding at the highest level is this ability to think really big.
  10. 10. 5. Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B. Cialdini A classic one. This is a classic business book for marketers and people looking to build their marketing skills.
  11. 11. Dr. Robert Cialdini first published this in 1984, yet it’s still just as relevant today as it was then. Influence discusses how you can use the power of persuasion to influence how other people react.
  12. 12. There are six universal principles at the core of Cialdini’s thesis of how to become a successful persuader: Reciprocation, commitment, and consistency, social proof, liking, authority, and scarcity.
  13. 13. 6. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle A must-have. It’s easy to allow circumstances and situations to get the better of us. We spend more time worrying about the future than we do living in the present. When that happens, we fail to realize our dreams because we fail to take action.
  14. 14. 7. The Third Wave by Steve Case Favorite of favorites. The Third Wave tells the story of AOL’s massive merger with Time Warner, as well as his take on the next generation of the Internet.
  15. 15. Today, we are entering The Third Wave, in which technology and the real world have become synonymous and in which startups are using the Internet to transform our everyday reality.
  16. 16. 8. The 10X Rule: by Grant Cardone Hands down X2. The 10X Rule by bestselling author and sales consultant Grant Cardone gives readers a brand new level of action: “Massive Action.”
  17. 17. In simple terms, The 10X Rule teaches you to aim high and work harder. In fact, both your goal and the effort you put into achieving it should be 10x greater than would have been the case before reading this business book.
  18. 18. 9. The Obstacle is the Way’ by Ryan Holiday No pain, No gain. This book is about success and the leading indicator of whether you will be successful or not is how you handle obstacles and hurdles.
  19. 19. 10. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People A masterpiece. The book presents a holistic, integrated, principle-centered approach for solving personal and professional problems, but my words, compared to Covey’s, just can’t do it justice.
  20. 20. 11. Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki Financial Coaching 101. Personal finance author and lecturer Robert T. Kiyosaki developed his unique economic perspective from two very different influences – his two fathers. This text lays out Kiyosaki’s philosophy and his relationship with money.
  21. 21. 12. The Power of Habits by Charles Duhigg Fresh from the oven. In this business book, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Charles Duhigg takes us to the edge of scientific discoveries, explains why habits exist and how they can be proactively changed to create positive results in our lives.
  22. 22. We really hope that this intro about the 12 best books for entrepreneurs is a great source of motivation to keep you going.
  23. 23. successlux.com

