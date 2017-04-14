FROM 8 TO IX AND X AND X1 2017 axigen

Axigen The path from 8 to iX to X to X1
Axigen iX
HTML5 web app Year 2016 look & feel Axigen’s iX WebMail is a modern web client, containing many functionalities that you w...
Add images to emails We know users want to personalize their emails, which is why from iX they can drag and drop – or even...
Fresh WebAdmin look, CardDAV support & more Same reliable WebAdmin. New smiley face. We’ve reshaped the WebAdmin theme, so...
Think contacts. Sync contacts. The new, CardDAV based, contacts sync functionality is included by default in all Axigen ed...
New Features Walkthrough
Redesigned Mobile WebMail Plus the ability to add attachments and configure out-of office messages.
And a whole lot of awesomeness We’ve put a huge amount of work in improving your Axigen experience, and we’re sure you’re ...
Plus more built-in convenience Our goal with Axigen X is to make your life easier, which is why we’ve included a few new h...
Server Name Indication You can now host multiple SSL enabled virtual hosts on a single IP, each one with its own certifica...
X1 is Axigen X on steroids — its name stands for 1 noteworthy change in each relevant product area
CalDAV Synchronize all your calendars with your computers and mobile devices via the newly introduced CalDAV support.
eM Client Support Support for eM Client via IMAP / SMTP / CalDAV / CardDAV. Includes auto-discovery. More Flexible Calenda...
X1 tops Axigen X with 1 noteworthy change in each relevant product area New Axigen X1 Outlook Connector While the UI is st...
X1 tops Axigen X with 1 noteworthy change in each relevant product area Open ”eml” attachments in WebMail See more info wh...
  HTML5 web app Year 2016 look & feel Axigen's iX WebMail is a modern web client, containing many functionalities that you would normally expect from a desktop client, including Archiving, for quickly storing older emails.
  Add images to emails We know users want to personalize their emails, which is why from iX they can drag and drop – or even paste – images directly to the email body. Archive older messages Hitting the newly introduced Archive button will move the selected messages to the special Archive folder, which is created by default for all users. Choose from more fonts Numerous end users asked us to make more fonts available when composing. We listened and added more popular fonts, such as Comic Sans, Georgia or Calibri. Calendar improvements We've enhanced the usability of the calendar views, now making it possible to easily select multiple cells – using click & drag or the keyboard – and add new events.
  Fresh WebAdmin look, CardDAV support & more Same reliable WebAdmin. New smiley face. We've reshaped the WebAdmin theme, so that it gets aligned to the new Axigen logo & brand image, which we gradually started to unveil at the end of 2014 and was fully rolled out by the end of 2015.
  Think contacts. Sync contacts. The new, CardDAV based, contacts sync functionality is included by default in all Axigen editions and support Android, iOS and OS X. On our way to super fast searches We all need to quickly find the info we're looking for. That's why, in Axigen iX, we've made some improvements to our search indexing, and also included a handful of new CLI commands for admins to manage the indexes. This is only the first step to boosting the search speed & accuracy, as we will take even more steps in the next versions to come.
  7. 7. New Features Walkthrough
  8. 8. Redesigned Mobile WebMail Plus the ability to add attachments and configure out-of office messages.
  And a whole lot of awesomeness We've put a huge amount of work in improving your Axigen experience, and we're sure you're going to love it Multiple webmail themes Custom webmail branding User archiving in "Year" or "Year- Month" subfolders Contacts avatars and Gravatar integration Multiple signatures Localized IMAP special folders (LIST, XLIST) Mac OS X compatible keyboard shortcuts New "Undo" option for move, copy & delete Sort by flag & sort by size options in the mail list Week number display in calendar views Multi-language login page with language auto detect More "Mark as read" options Choose the sender from a drop-down when writing emails on behalf of someone else
  Plus more built-in convenience Our goal with Axigen X is to make your life easier, which is why we've included a few new helping hands
  Server Name Indication You can now host multiple SSL enabled virtual hosts on a single IP, each one with its own certificate, via SSL's SNI. Attachments filtering Reject or replace attachments of incoming emails containing attachments with specific extensions or naming patterns. 64-bit-only cross platform WebMail branding configuration per domain Automatic WebMail redirect (HTTP to HTTPS) Public Folder recipients filtering add-ons allocation
  12. 12. X1 is Axigen X on steroids — its name stands for 1 noteworthy change in each relevant product area
  13. 13. CalDAV Synchronize all your calendars with your computers and mobile devices via the newly introduced CalDAV support.
  eM Client Support Support for eM Client via IMAP / SMTP / CalDAV / CardDAV. Includes auto-discovery. More Flexible Calendaring Use HTML for your events and add up to two reminders. Auto-discovery For IMAP, POP3, SMTP, ActiveSync, and Outlook Connector. Configurable via CLI. Re-engineered Notes Create HTML notes and sync them with your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
  X1 tops Axigen X with 1 noteworthy change in each relevant product area New Axigen X1 Outlook Connector While the UI is still the one your end-users are used to, we've done a lot of re-engineering work under the hood, for increased stability and performance. Automatic storage compacting Axigen now detects which storage containers are fragmented and starts an automatic compacting operation when the server is less busy.
  X1 tops Axigen X with 1 noteworthy change in each relevant product area Open "eml" attachments in WebMail See more info when viewing and sending emails on behalf of other users New "No reading pane" view option Compact view option for lower resolutions Easier handling of addresses in the composer via email address objects Use Axigen's WebMail as the default client for handling mailto links You can now brand the WebMail favicon Share the content of your notes via email Add horizontal lines when composing emails Reading pane for Notes and Contacts Auto-refresh for Tasks, Notes, and Contacts Multi-language login page with language auto detect Open specific emails in WebMail from external apps via deep linking Automatic creation of dashes in the composer Apply "Undo" for the "Mark as Spam" operations Optimized search indexing for faster searches New language translation: Macedonian.

