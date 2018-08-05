Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Does Google Index Tweets
Why is Twitter Important For SEO Twitter is a great platform to connect and communicate with millions of prospective users...
Google - Twitter Deal ● On May 19,2015, Twitter struck a deal with Google by providing Google access to real time tweets, ...
Tweet Indexation Percentage Before and After the Deal
Factors for Google Indexing Tweets While there is no official statement from Google as to how it indexes tweets, SEO Exper...
Will Tweets directly affect Search Rankings? The one word answer to this is: No! ● Facebook and Twitter posts are treated ...
How does google index tweets

A basic presentation on how google bots index tweets.

  1. 1. How Does Google Index Tweets
  2. 2. Why is Twitter Important For SEO Twitter is a great platform to connect and communicate with millions of prospective users, and thus driving traffic to your website or business. Since SEO is all about increasing traffic, Twitter is very import for SEO. Social Media Marketing, a branch of SEO, is focussed on driving traffic from Twitter by: ● Building Credibility and Brand Authority ● Tweeting Engaging Content ● Cashing on Twitter Trends
  3. 3. Google - Twitter Deal ● On May 19,2015, Twitter struck a deal with Google by providing Google access to real time tweets, and thus helping Google to index tweets. ● The deal helps Google in improving its tweet indexation percentage. It also helps in improving the speed at which tweets get indexed. This will help Google in compiling a more real time, relevant and all round search result for user’s search query. ● The deal helps Twitter to get more tweets indexed and thus more chances of tweets showing up on SERP pages. This will, in turn drive traffic as it will attract new users to the site.
  4. 4. Tweet Indexation Percentage Before and After the Deal
  5. 5. Factors for Google Indexing Tweets While there is no official statement from Google as to how it indexes tweets, SEO Experts have analysed and found that the following factors may affect tweet indexation: ● Number of Followers ● Images in Tweets ● Inbound Links ● Hashtag ● Tweet Engagement
  6. 6. Will Tweets directly affect Search Rankings? The one word answer to this is: No! ● Facebook and Twitter posts are treated like any other web pages for search. ● Google does NOT currently use signals like Facebook or Twitter followers for search ranking. ● Google is not confident on using social signals as ranking factor as it is very difficult to judge the credibility of the FB page or Twitter Profile and it is difficult to verify the identity of the person who is posting.

×