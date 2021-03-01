Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Study of Spiritual Heritage of Khoja Ismat Bukhari
The Study of Spiritual Heritage of Khoja Ismat Bukhari
The Study of Spiritual Heritage of Khoja Ismat Bukhari
The Study of Spiritual Heritage of Khoja Ismat Bukhari
This article analyzes Hoja Ismat Bukhari, a great thinker and poet who lived and worked in the Temurids Palace in the 14th century, and his rich scientific and spiritual heritage. It also provides valuable descriptions of the authors, the study of these works, and their preservation in the world's prestigious libraries. Raupova Rano Soibovna and Nazarova Gulshod Hodjievna 2020. The Study of Spiritual Heritage of Khoja Ismat Bukhari. International Journal on Integrated Education. 2, 5 (Mar. 2020), 173-176. DOI:https://doi.org/10.31149/ijie.v2i5.200. Pdf Url : https://journals.researchparks.org/index.php/IJIE/article/view/200/193 Paper Url : https://journals.researchparks.org/index.php/IJIE/article/view/200

