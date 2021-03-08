Successfully reported this slideshow.
വിസർജനം സമസ്ഥിതി പാലനത്തിന് Excretion to maintain Homeostasis
Food + O2 = Energy
ക ാശം Cells ടിഷ്യു ദ്രവം Tissue fluid രക്തം Blood വിസർജനാവയവങ്ങൾ Excretory organs
വിസർജനാവയവങ്ങൾ Excretory organs
ശവാസക ാശം / Lungs തവക്ക്/ Skin വൃക്ക / Kidney രൾ / Liver
തവക്ക് / Skin കരാമം/ Hair രക്തകലാമി ൾ / Blood Capillaries കസവര ദ്രന്ഥി വിയർപ്പു ദ്രന്ഥി / Sweat Gland
മനുഷ്യ ശരീരത്തിലല ഏറ്റവും വലിയ അവയവം ആണ് തവക്ക്. തവക്കിലല കസവരദ്രന്ഥി ൾ ആണ് വിയർപ്പ് ഉല്പാരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. കസവരദ്രന്ഥി ളുല...
ശവാസക ാശം / Lungs
ശവസന ദ്പദ് ിയയുലട ഉകപാൽപ്പന്നമായ ാർബൺഡകയാക്സസഡിലന പുറത്തു ളയാൻ ശവാസക ാശം സഹായിക്കുന്നു
രൾ / Liver
അകമാണിയ + ാർബൺ ഡകയാക്സസഡ് + ജലം യൂറിയ എൻസസമു ൾ
ശരീരത്തിൽ രൂപലപ്പടുന്നതും ശരീരത്തിലലത്തുന്ന തുമായ വിഷ്വസ്തുക്കലള ഹാനി രമലലാത്ത വസ്തുക്കൾ ആക്കി മാറ്റുന്നത് രളാണ്.
വൃക്ക / Kidney
യൂറിയ, വിറ്റാമിനു ൾ, ലവണങ്ങൾ, ശരീരത്തിന് കരാഷ് രമായ മറ്റു പരാർത്ഥങ്ങൾ എന്നിവലയ രക്തത്തിൽ നിന്ന് അരിച്ചുമാറ്റി മൂദ്തത്തിലൂല...
വിസർജനാവയവം ധർമ്മം തവക്ക്/ Skin ശവാസക ാശം / Lungs രൾ / Liver വൃക്ക / Kidney
ഏലതങ്കിലുലമാരു വിസർജനാവയവ ലത്തക്കുറിച്ച് സയൻസ് ഡയറിയിൽ കരഖലപ്പടുത്തു
  1. 1. വിസർജനം സമസ്ഥിതി പാലനത്തിന് Excretion to maintain Homeostasis
  2. 2. Food + O2 = Energy
  3. 3. ക ാശം Cells ടിഷ്യു ദ്രവം Tissue fluid രക്തം Blood വിസർജനാവയവങ്ങൾ Excretory organs
  4. 4. വിസർജനാവയവങ്ങൾ Excretory organs
  5. 5. ശവാസക ാശം / Lungs തവക്ക്/ Skin വൃക്ക / Kidney രൾ / Liver
  6. 6. തവക്ക് / Skin കരാമം/ Hair രക്തകലാമി ൾ / Blood Capillaries കസവര ദ്രന്ഥി വിയർപ്പു ദ്രന്ഥി / Sweat Gland
  7. 7. മനുഷ്യ ശരീരത്തിലല ഏറ്റവും വലിയ അവയവം ആണ് തവക്ക്. തവക്കിലല കസവരദ്രന്ഥി ൾ ആണ് വിയർപ്പ് ഉല്പാരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. കസവരദ്രന്ഥി ളുലട അടിഭാരം രക്തകലാമി ൾ ചുറ്റലപ്പട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. ഈ ഭാരത്തു ൂടി രക്തം ഒഴു ുകപാൾ രക്തത്തിൽനിന്ന് ലവണങ്ങളും ജലവും കവവരദ്രന്ഥിയികലക്ക് ദ്പകവശിക്കുന്നു. ഇത് വിയർപ്പുതുള്ളി ൾ ആയി തവക്കി. ഉപരിതലത്തിൽ ദ്പതയക്ഷലപ്പടുന്നു.
  8. 8. ശവാസക ാശം / Lungs
  9. 9. ശവസന ദ്പദ് ിയയുലട ഉകപാൽപ്പന്നമായ ാർബൺഡകയാക്സസഡിലന പുറത്തു ളയാൻ ശവാസക ാശം സഹായിക്കുന്നു
  10. 10. രൾ / Liver
  11. 11. അകമാണിയ + ാർബൺ ഡകയാക്സസഡ് + ജലം യൂറിയ എൻസസമു ൾ
  12. 12. ശരീരത്തിൽ രൂപലപ്പടുന്നതും ശരീരത്തിലലത്തുന്ന തുമായ വിഷ്വസ്തുക്കലള ഹാനി രമലലാത്ത വസ്തുക്കൾ ആക്കി മാറ്റുന്നത് രളാണ്.
  13. 13. വൃക്ക / Kidney
  14. 14. യൂറിയ, വിറ്റാമിനു ൾ, ലവണങ്ങൾ, ശരീരത്തിന് കരാഷ് രമായ മറ്റു പരാർത്ഥങ്ങൾ എന്നിവലയ രക്തത്തിൽ നിന്ന് അരിച്ചുമാറ്റി മൂദ്തത്തിലൂലട പുറന്തള്ളുന്ന ദ്പധാന വിസർജനാവയവം ആണ് വൃക്ക
  15. 15. വിസർജനാവയവം ധർമ്മം തവക്ക്/ Skin ശവാസക ാശം / Lungs രൾ / Liver വൃക്ക / Kidney
  16. 16. ഏലതങ്കിലുലമാരു വിസർജനാവയവ ലത്തക്കുറിച്ച് സയൻസ് ഡയറിയിൽ കരഖലപ്പടുത്തു

