By- Subhrajit Mukherjee (B.Tech-EEE) Roll No. : 18 Batch: 2017-19
WHAT IS LI – FI ?  LI FI- LIGHT FIDEALITY  LI-FI is transmission of data through illumination ,i.e. sending data through...
HISTORY  Professor Harald Hass, a teacher in the field of Mobile Communications in the University of Edinburgh- Known to ...
HOW DOES LI-FI WORKS?
WORKING CONTINUED  Server is connected to internet, this is content is streamed into digital signal and passed through si...
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WI-FI &LI-FI  Wi-Fi (Wireless Fidelity) uses Radio Waves thus ranges to a vast zone which consumes mor...
APPLICATIONS OF LI-FI  Traffic Signalling- this technology can be made communicable with the car’s LED thus traffic probl...
CONCLUSIONS  The possibilities are numerous and can be explored further. If this technology can be put into practical use...
A presentation on Li-Fi that was presented in front of Management students

Engineering
