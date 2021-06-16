Plant growht regulators used in india

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Commercial Phyto-hormones, Plant growth regulators and other Bio-stimulants available in India & their uses. Dr. Subhomay ...
PGRs also called Biostimulats or Bioinhibitors, act inside plant cells to STIMULATE or INHIBIT specific enzymes or enzymes...
Role of Plant Growth Regulators in Crop Production: A. Plant growth regulators are used to including horticultural crops. ...
Role of Plant Growth Regulators in Crop Production (contd.) : H. PROMOTES, DELAYS OR PREVENT flowering. I. They can INDUCE...
Auxins Auxins are a group of phyto-hormones produced in the shoot and root apices and germinating seeds. They migrate from...
Auxin induces the formation & organization of phloem and xylem. When the plant is wounded, the auxin may induce the cell d...
The auxin produced & supplied from the apical bud suppresses growth of lateral buds : APICAL DOMINANCE The auxins stimulat...
Role of Auxin in plant Apical dominance is the inhibition of the development of some or all of the lateral buds by the ter...
Role of Auxin in plant
Phototrophism effect of Auxin in plant
Phototrophism effect of Auxin in plant
Apical Dominance effect of Auxin in plant
Although naturally occurring, Indole – 3 - Acetic Acid (IAA) is not commonly used in propagation because it breaks down qu...
α-Naphthalene acetic acid (NAA) is a purely SYNTHETIC AUXIN. It is chemically similar to IAA in structure but is a more ef...
The potassium salt form of IBA and NAA have the advantage of being water soluble and not needing a solvent. In some cases,...
Auxins are toxic to plants at higher concentrations; they are most toxic to Dicots and less toxic to Monocots. Because of ...
Structure of some common synthetic auxins Different types of Synthetic Auxins : - Used as Herbicide
Commercial formulation of Auxins Alpha Naphthyl Acetic Acid 4.5% SL ( Na salt) NAA Recommended doses per hectare For induc...
Commercial formulation of Auxins Alpha Naphthyl Acetic Acid 4.5% SL ( Na salt)
Use of Commercial formulation of Auxins Alpha Naphthyl Acetic Acid 4.5% SL ( Na salt) Used in tomato and chilli against fl...
Use of Commercial formulation of Auxins Alpha Naphthyl Acetic Acid 4.5% SL ( Na salt)
Commercial formulation of Auxins Indole - 3 - butyric acid (IBA) 0.1 % These are mainly used as ROOTING HORMONE. Powdered ...
GIBBERELLINS Gibberellins are responsible for internode elongation, seed germination and leaf expansion. They are produced...
There are about 120 gibberellins found in both higher plants and the Gibberella fungus, although only two products are com...
Gibberellins helps to Overcome dormancy in seeds
GA is used extensively on seedless grape varieties to increase the size and quality of the fruit. Application of GA3 durin...
Application of GIBBERELLINS in Plants Gibberellins helps to break seed dormancy
Used in Grapes : Two directed spray 1st at full bloom & 2nd at fruit set stages @ 100 ppm. It prevents fruit drop and enha...
Citrus • Increases fruit set and yield. • Delays rind aging. • Reduces physiological disorders. • Delays maturity for a mo...
Difference between Auxin and Gibberellin. The most important differences between auxin and gibberellin are that auxin prom...
Commercial formulation of Gibberellic Acid (GA = 0.001 % L) Commercial formulations have 0.001 % GA3 in Liquid formulation...
Commercial formulation of Gibberellic Acid (GA = 0.001 % L)
Commercial formulation of Gibberellic Acid (GA = 0.186 % SP) This formulation is highly effective to improve fiber quality...
Commercial formulation of Gibberellic Acid (GA = 0.186 % SP) Gibberelic Acid is used to increase size and quality of fruit...
Gibberellic Acid 40% WSG It increases flowering and improves quality of fruits Dose : 2.5 gm / 200 l of Water It can be ap...
Cytokinins The word for cytokinins is a generic name for all naturally occurring substances that are known to promote cell...
Cytokinins are a group of plant growth regulators which are primarily involved in performing cell division in plant root &...
Function of Cytokinins 1. Stimulates cell division. 2. Stimulates morphogenesis (shoot initiation / bud formation) in tiss...
Cytokinin promotes lateral bud growth. Cytokinin counteracts apical dominance
Treated with Cytokininc Control Cytokinins delays senescence Doses : 1 mL formulation / L of water
Cytokinins stimulate photosynthesis and thereby enhance the yield & size of fruits. Control Treated
Relationship between auxin and cytokinins Depending on the relative concentration of each, root meristems (high auxin: low...
Relationship between auxin and cytokinins
Relationship between auxin and cytokinins
Relationship between auxin and cytokinins Basipetal = Towards the base
Some commercial formulations of Cytokinin available in India
Phytohormones as Growth inhibitors The plant bio-regulators which selectively interfere with normal hormonal process of gr...
Effects of ABA in plant  Induces stomatal closure, decreasing transpiration to prevent water loss.  Inhibits fruit ripen...
Abscisic acid (ABA)  ABA can be synthetized in all parts of plants, i.e. roots, leaves, seeds, flowers etc.  it is mobil...
Ethylene This is a simple gas that is produced in small quantities by many plant tissues and they serve as a very powerful...
Ethylene can affect the cells in which it is synthesized as well as in cells to which it translocates. Ethylene is known t...
Commercial formulation of Ethylene / Ethylene releasing agents. Ethephon is a systemic plant growth regulator belonging to...
Some Commercial formulation of Ethephon 39 SL
Rubber Plant : For stimulating latex flow in Rubber, without affecting economic life of the trees, Ethephon can be applied...
For inducing flowering, increasing yield and breaking alternate bearing, use Ethephon @ 200 ppm solution [Dissolve 5 ml fo...
Some other plant hormones, specific to plant species. Salicylates : Salicylates have been known to be present in willow ba...
Brassinosteroids (BRs) are a class of polyhydroxysteroids that have been recognized as a sixth class of plant hormone. The...
Synthetic Plant Growth Regulators 1. Growth Retardants
GROWTH RETARDANTS These are the synthetic organic compounds causing retardation of cell division by INHIBITING BIOSYNTHESI...
Growth retardants which NOT INHIBITS Gibberelic acid (GA) biosynthesis  These compounds may exert their effect by influen...
CHLORMEQUAT CHLORIDE : It acts by inhibiting Gibberelin Bio-synthesis. it inhibits cell elongation, resulting in thicker s...
Commercial formulations of Chlormequat Chloride (50 % SL)
It inhibits the biosynthesis of gibberellic acid, and leads to a deeper green leaf colour after 3-6 days. Its dose is 2.0 ...
 Paclobutrazol (PBZ) is a plant growth retardant (Cell elongation inhibitor). It acts by inhibiting gibberellin biosynthe...
Mode of action of Paclobutrazol GROWTH RETARDANTS
Mode of action of Paclobutrazol
Paclobutrazol 25 % SC formulation
Paclobutrazol 23 % SC formulation
Prohexadione - calcium  It is taken up by plant through FOLIAGE and transported within the plant, both acropetally and ba...
Prohexadione – calcium + Mepiquat Chloride  Increase the root plate spread for better anchorage and water/nutrient uptake...
Chlorpropham 50% HN It is used as Anti-sprouting agent for stocked potatoes under cold storage condition
Ancymidol (Commercial names: Abide and A-Rest) Ancymidol readily moves through the plant and is usually used on crops wher...
Other types of synthetic plant growth regulators Biostimulants
“A plant bio-stimulant is any substance or microorganism applied to plants with the aim to enhance nutrition efficiency, a...
Biostimulants THEY ENHANCE NATURAL PLANT GROWTH & its DEFENSE MECHANISMS Bio-stimulant naturally increases the vigour and ...
Role of Bio-stimulants in Nutrient Metabolism.
Bio-stimulants beneficial effects on plants
Plant bio-stimulants contain substance(s) and /or micro-organisms, whose function when applied to plants or the rhizospher...
Biostimulants Classification of Bio stimulants : 1. Humic Substances including Humic and Fulvic Acid & their salts. 2. Sea...
Different Biostimulants
Natural components, used as bio-stimulants, includes Phenols, Salicylic Acid, Humic & Fulvic Acids, & Protein Hydrolases. ...
Humic substances Humic substances (HSs): They include humic acids, fulvic acids and humins. HSs are natural constituents o...
Humic acid and fulvic acid stimulate plant growth in terms of increasing plant height and as well as enhancing nutrient up...
Removal of toxicants from soil environment : Humic acids chelates harmful toxins in the soil, thus preventing them from en...
Method of application of humic substances Doses Foliar spray and drenching Foliar spray - 750 to 1500 ml per hectare (300 ...
Humic acid (12 %) formulations.
Humic acid (20%) formulation.: Applied as foliar spray as well as fertigation.  Increase soil fertility through its influ...
Humic acid Granule formulation.: Applied as Soil Conditioner. It can be directly broadcasted in soil.
Humic acid Granule formulations.
CHEMICAL BENEFITS of using Humic acid Granule:  Increases buffering properties of soil  It is rich in both organic and m...
Commercial formulations of Humic acid + Fulvic acid. Fulvic acids have a higher cation exchange capacity than Humic acid. ...
Potassium Salts of Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid
Advantages of using Potassium humate Potassium humate is the salt of humic acid and completely soluble in water, where as ...
Commercial formulations containing Potassium humate and Potassium fulvate. This product are100% water soluble and comprise...
Potassium Humate & Humic Acid stimulate the plant to produce its own beneficial hormones naturally. Super potassium humate...
Different types of Humic Acid / K – Humate formulations
Potassium humate based formulation. (15 % K – Humate) : Applied as foliar spray as well as fertigation. Formulation is wat...
Potassium humate based formulation. (85 % K – Humate, 13 % Fulvic acid) : Available in solid formulation  For drip & spri...
Humic Acid (K – Humate) 98%  Enhance root development, increase stem thickness, increase nutrient uptake. Increase crop y...
Seaweed extracts:  Seaweeds are a vast group of macroscopic, multicellular marine algae that can be brown, red, and green...
Seaweed extracts (contd…) :  It extends the SHELF LIFE of fruits and vegetables if applied 10 days before harvesting.  I...
Mode of Action of Sea Weed Extracts as Plant Bio-stimulator These are of three major divisions of Sea weeds. These are : B...
Ascophyllum nodosum is a seaweed, extract of which is used for promotes nutrient uptake, vegetative growth, early flowerin...
The bio-stimulant present in seaweed extract increase the vegetative growth (10%), the leaf chlorophyll content (11%), the...
Beneficial effects of Seaweed extracts.
Beneficial effects of Seaweed extracts.
Ascophyllum nodosum Some commercial formulation of seaweed extract Doses : 1 – 2 mL / L of water.
Some commercial formulation of seaweed extract
Mixed formulations of Bio - stimulants
Mixture of Seaweed extracts and Humic Acid Seaweed extracted from algae act as bio-stimulants due to presence of plant hor...
Mixture of Amino Acid 12%, Nitro Benzene 12%, & Humic Acid 6% It accelerates white root development and helps to enhance u...
Mixture of Amino Acid 6% w/w Fulvic Acid 5% w/w Cytokinin 7% w/w Gives strength to plants against drought and diseases, re...
 Amino acids function as bio- stimulants for plants. Amino acids can play important roles in enhancing plant productivity...
Liquid Amino Acid formulations can be used by: 1) Foliar Spray, which provides readymade building blocks for Protein synth...
Some formulations of Amino acids, available in India.
Some formulations of Amino acids, available in India.
Female Flowering Booster  Increases flower forming substances by optimizing Auxin, Cytokinin, Gibbrellic acid and Ethylen...
Other type of plant bio – stimulants Mixture of succinic acid, ascorbic acid and fulvic acid. It promotes the vital proces...
Nitrobenzene 35% Nitrobenzene keeps quality of post harvest products for longer period. Mostly used as foliar, but also us...
Sodium Para - Nitrophenolate 0.3% + Sodium ortho -nitrophenolate, 0.2 % + Sodium 5-nitroguaiacolate 0.3 % This mixture is ...
Homo-Brassinolides are considered as plant growth regulators, which can modulate plant growth and development activities a...
Action of Brassionsteroids towards plants stress tolerance
n-Triacontanol is a long chain aliphatic alcohol, having the general formula C30H62O. The n-triacontanol is a prominent pl...
Three types of Formulations of Triacontanol is available in India. For 0.05 % Granular formulation, it should be broadcast...
Some Liquid formulations of Triacontanol ( 0.05 % EC)
Some granular formulation of Triacontanol ( 0.05 % GR)
Some Liquid formulations of Triacontanol ( 0.1 % EW)
Florigen (or flowering hormone) is the Hormone like molecule responsible for controlling and/or triggering flowering in pl...
Plant based metabolites and plant based growth regulators, Known as FLOWER BOOSTER.  It increases flower forming substanc...
FLOWER BOOSTER It contains 20% nitrobenzene along with naturally available proteins which are essential for plants. It act...
Chitosan as Bio - Stimulator Chitosan is a sugar that is obtained from the hard outer skeleton of shellfish, including cra...
Combination of Biologically Fermented Chitin Improves root mass, its length, and thick cell wall formation in crops. Facil...
Some Chitosan based formulations available in India
Plant Growth Promoting Micro organisms as Bio-Stimulants. Among the beneficial fungi for cultivation of plants, the follow...
Interaction of Soil living micro-organisms with plant root. Interactions between plants and bacteria occur through SYMBIOT...
Different beneficial activities of Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria
Mechanism of action of Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria.
Different beneficial activities of Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria
Enhancing draught tolerance capacity of plants by Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria
Advantages of PGPR  PGPR to control wide range of phytopathogenic fungi, bacteria, viruses, nematodes etc. Bio control me...
Formulation of different types of PGPR Biological Nitrogen Fixer
Formulation of different types of PGPR Phosphate Solubilizer
Potassium solubilizing bacteria (KSB) can solubilize K -bearing minerals and convert the insoluble K to soluble forms of K...
Nutrients applied or present in the soil are not always available to plants due to various reasons. One of the main reason...
Nutrient Mobilizers : Combination of different beneficial micro-organisms. Formulations
Nutrient Mobilizers : Combination of different beneficial micro-organisms. Formulations
Plant Growth Promoters are substances which improve the overall health, growth and development of plants. These substances...
Some Commercial Plant Growth Promoters
