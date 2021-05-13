Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BOOST THE FRANCHISE TRAINING PROVISIONS BY USING THE FRANCHISE SOFTWARE...
Introduction • A successful franchise business creates a transcending position where all the franchisees and employees can...
Ensurestandardizedknowledgeacrossthefranchisewithlearningmanagementsystem! • Createtrainingmaterialsforallyourfranchiseesa...
• Onceyoucreateanycourse,thesoftwareautomatically storesit.Now,youcaneasilyretainthetrainingmaterials.It isavailableinonep...
Evaluatelearnersandoffercertificationwithlearning managementsystem! • Thefranchisesoftwaremakesiteasiertotrackthe performa...
Well, you have variant franchise sites situated in different nations which are geographically distant from one another. Ye...
On the path of enhancing knowledge... • Keep your employees updated with the News Hub! It automatically stores relevant an...
Flexiblescheduleoflearningandcustomizedscheduling! • The franchise software automatically stores the training courses. Hen...
Finalthoughts: •Now,youcan ➡️ Request a demo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
15 views
May. 13, 2021

Boost franchise training with franchise software

There are myriads of franchise business organizations operating on a large scale. Each has numerous franchisees and thousands of employees working in the system. But, a successful franchise business is the one that creates a transcending position where all the franchisees and employees can work with their skillful assets and simultaneously improve them. A franchise management software helps cultivate skills and knowledge among the newly onboarded franchisees and the respective employees.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/stimulate-standardized-learning-across-your-entire-franchise-mondal

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boost franchise training with franchise software

  1. 1. BOOST THE FRANCHISE TRAINING PROVISIONS BY USING THE FRANCHISE SOFTWARE...
  2. 2. Introduction • A successful franchise business creates a transcending position where all the franchisees and employees can work with their skillful assets and simultaneously improve them. • A franchise management software helps cultivate skills and knowledge among the newly onboarded franchisees and the respective employees. • By collaborating e-learning with instructor-led learning, the software allocates standardized knowledge across your franchise business. • It ensures compliance across your franchise and offers flexible training at the same time. Franchisetrainingwithlearningmanagementsystem...
  3. 3. Ensurestandardizedknowledgeacrossthefranchisewithlearningmanagementsystem! • Createtrainingmaterialsforallyourfranchiseesand employeesononesingleplatform. • Makethecurriculuminvideos,webpages,andPowerPoint andsharethemacrossyourfranchiseautomatically. • Withfranchisesoftware,youcanevencustomizechangesin thecourseswhenevernecessary.
  4. 4. • Onceyoucreateanycourse,thesoftwareautomatically storesit.Now,youcaneasilyretainthetrainingmaterials.It isavailableinoneplatformforallyourfranchiseestolearn andthrive. • Rollouthealthycompetitionsamongthelearnerswith gamificationtechniques.Byofferingbadgesandpoints, engageyouremployeesinthetrainingprocess. Engagelearnerswithlearningmanagementsoftware!
  5. 5. Evaluatelearnersandoffercertificationwithlearning managementsystem! • Thefranchisesoftwaremakesiteasiertotrackthe performanceofyourdiversefranchiseesandemployees. Inasingleplatform,youcanseetheresultsofdifferent assessments,pointsthatyouremployeeshaveearned, andsoforth. • Withthisintegratedsolution,offerawardcertificationto youremployeesoncompletionofthetraining.The certificatemaybelife-longortime-limiteddependingon theperformance.
  6. 6. Well, you have variant franchise sites situated in different nations which are geographically distant from one another. Yet, there is specific and generic knowledge that you seek to deliver to your employees. To be precise, you want to enhance knowledge among your employees residing in different locations and keep them up-to-date. Such a collaboration is not easy. Here, the franchise management software acts as a savior... Enhance knowledge by catering to employees residing in distant locations!
  7. 7. On the path of enhancing knowledge... • Keep your employees updated with the News Hub! It automatically stores relevant and recent news related to specific industries, markets, competitors, and much more. Your employees can check them from anywhere and at any time. • Provide a shared library! Specific folder for each of your franchisees to fetch study materials and crucial documents. A general folder accessible to all the franchisees.
  8. 8. Flexiblescheduleoflearningandcustomizedscheduling! • The franchise software automatically stores the training courses. Hence, the employees can set their own pace and time of learning within their tight work schedule. • The solution also offers customized scheduling. Any employee can schedule thier training assessment or task in the online platform.
  9. 9. Finalthoughts: •Now,youcan ➡️ Request a demo

×