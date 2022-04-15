Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 15, 2022
Apr. 15, 2022
Are you thinking to streamline your laundry business? Need someone to guide you with all the know-how? See this PPT to get a complete idea of how to start your laundry business.

What Are The Steps To Develop An On Demand Laundry App like Cleanly.pptx

  1. 1. WHAT ARE THE STEPS TO DEVELOP AN ON DEMAND LAUNDRY APP LI KE CLEANLY Presented By Eliza Smith
  2. 2. Have you ever found yourself in a scenario where you desperately need clothes and you found them dirty? In today’s world, it is hard to do laundry on a daily basis as people hardly get time from their busy schedules. In these situations, On demand laundry apps become the biggest boon. People can simply rely on them for their day-to-day needs. Everything has become easy whether it is of ordering food, buying clothes, booking taxis, banking, investing, car washing, etc.
  3. 3. Marketplace orAggregatorModel On-Site Model BUSI NES S MODEL
  4. 4. HOWTO DEVELOP LAUNDRYAPPLIKE CLEANLY?
  5. 5. 5KPI S Let’s have a look at the steps which should be considered while developing a laundry app. Project Planning Budget Planning Deciding The Project’s Scope Development Deployment
  6. 6. BENEFITS Everyone wants to start a business in the industry which gives the most benefit and has a lot of advantages that users can avail themselves of. Enhances Convenience Promote Local Laundries Improved Management Generates Revenue
  7. 7. WHAT ARE THE MAIN FEATURES OF AN ON DEMAND LAUNDRY APP?
  8. 8. CustomerApp Laundry DeliveryApp Admin Panel
  9. 9. THANK YOU Further Info: sales@peppyocean.com www.peppyocean.com

