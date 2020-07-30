Successfully reported this slideshow.
Algorithm Intfact: A Fast Algorithm to Factor Arbitrary Precision Integers Subhendra Basu
A Fast Algorithm to Factorize Arbitrary Precision Integers

  1. 1. Algorithm Intfact: A Fast Algorithm to Factor Arbitrary Precision Integers Subhendra Basu
  2. 2. The current state of the art (GNFS, General Number Field Sieve) •https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integer _factorization •"When the numbers are sufficiently large, no efficient, non- quantum integer factorization algorithm is known. "
  3. 3. Method or Algorithm • Convert the number to be factored to its binary form • Take slices of the binary form and convert to decimal to search for the Riemann Zeros • Once zeros are found, match with the prime number line • Output the factor in base 4 format • Convert to decimal to get the factors • Whole process is very fast in practice. (Benchmark results will be presented separately) • Zeros available at: http://www.dtc.umn.edu/~odlyzko/zeta_tables/zeros1 • Online python shell at : https://www.python.org/shell/
  4. 4. N=125 • Binary Form: "1111101"(assumed to be repeated ad infinitum) • Binary Form : • 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 • Equivalent Partial Decimal Values: • 1 3 7 15 31 62 125 [251, Riemann Zero, Stop] • Corresponding Prime Numbers: • 2 3 5 7 11 13 17 19 • Factor in Base 4: "...21"
  5. 5. 125, Contd. • 1 1 1 1 0 1 • 1 3 7 15 [30, Zero, Stop] • 2 3 5 7 11 • Complete Factor in base 4 after stitching with previous snippet: • 121 • Or • 25 in base 10
  6. 6. N = 299 • Binary Form : • 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 • 1 2 4 9 18 [37, Zero] • 2 3 5 7 11 13 • Factor, base 4: "3..." • Binary Form , Contd. : "...0 1 1 1 0..." • Zero, 14, Stop • 2 3 5 7 11 • Factor, Base 4, "31" • Decimal : 13
  7. 7. N = 30623 • Binary Form: 111011110011111 • Factoring: • 1,3,7, 14 • 2,3,5,7 • Factor, base 4, "13..." • Coninuing, 111100 [30, 60, Zeros] • 2,3,5,7,11,13 • 1+3 = 4, 10 • Factor,base 4: "1301", Decimal: 113
  8. 8. N = 4251161764252561 • Binary: 1111000110100110100010111010110101110100101110010001 • Factoring, • 1,3,7,15,30,60, • 2,3,5,7,11,13 • Continuing, • "...011010011"(211, Zero, decimal) • 2357,11,13,17,19,23 • So far, Factor in base 4, "013..."
  9. 9. Thank You • Audience is encouraged to try out further cases • The technique along with the proof will be submitted for publication shortly in a reputed peer reviewed journal • The motivation behind this project is only and only my passion for maths and numbers. • Any feedback is welcome : basu.subhendra@outlook.com

