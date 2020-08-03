Effect of mulch on organic tomato cultivation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chairman : Dr. N.C.Das Seminar leader - Dr. R. Ray Speaker – Subhayan Das
INTRODUCTION  Tomato is an important vegetable crop grown all over the world and known as “protective food”. Its many for...
OBJECTIVE S
Objectives of the experiment: 1. To study the effect of mulch (organic residue) on the growth, yield and quality of tomato...
MATERIALS AND METHODS
EXPERIMENTAL SITE  The experiment was conducted during the dry season of December to April 2019-20.  The field experimen...
Experimental details Design RBD Treatment 7 Replication 3 Total number of plot 21 Plot size 2 x 2 m Width of bunds 0.5 m I...
Treatment details Treatment Ingredient details T1 Organic manure (cow dung urine fermented slurry with mustard oil cake) T...
LAYOUT OF THE EXPERIMEN T
Recording biometric observations Plant height (cm) 1 Number of branches 2 Number of days taken for 50% flowering 3 Yield o...
Observations on some physical & chemical properties of soil  Soil analysis for Organic carbon Sl. No. Nutrient Method Ref...
RESULT AND DISCUSSIO N
Plant height as affected by different treatments of organic manure The highest plant height was observed in  T7- 50% Verm...
Number of branches as affected by different treatments of organic manure Treatment 30 DAT 60 DAT At harvest (90 DAT) T-1 6...
Days taken for 50% flowering as affected by different treatments of organic manure Treatment Mean no. Of days T-1 40.33 T-...
Yield of tomato as affected by different treatments of organic manure. Treatment t/Ha T-1 11.72 T-2 23.34 T-3 15.89 T-4 14...
Moisture content of soil as affected by treatments with crop residue mulching. Treatment Moisture content (%) T-1 19.50 T-...
Available organic carbon in soil as affected by different treatments of organic manure Treatment 30 DAT (cm) 60 DAT (cm) A...
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION  Different combination of organic inputs with different dose, organic materials (vermicompost, Cow...
FUTURE SCOPE OF RESEARCH
FUTURE SCOPE OF RESEARC H  A research work can be undertaken on tomato cultivation with organic manure and crop residue m...
REVIEW AND LETERATURE
Effect of mulches, crop residues used as mulch on growth, yield, nutrient uptake and quality of tomato  Mulching reduces ...
BIBLIOGRAPH Y
Babalad, H. B., Sreenivasa, M. N., Patil, R.K., Palakshappa, M. G., 2008, Organic farming. A scientific Approach for Susta...
EFFECT OF MANURES & MULCHING ON CONSERVATION OF SOIL & WATER ALONG WITH CROP PRODUCTIVITY OF TOMATO IN GANGETIC ALLUVIUM UNDER SHIMUL BASED AGRISILVICULTURE SYSTEM

Published in: Environment
  1. 1. Chairman : Dr. N.C.Das Seminar leader - Dr. R. Ray Speaker – Subhayan Das
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Tomato is an important vegetable crop grown all over the world and known as “protective food”. Its many forms are adapted to wide range of soil and climate.  Crop Residue are tremendous natural resource for recycling and its affecting soil physical chemical and biological functions and properties, water and soil quality. Composts can also be used as a constituent for low-cost substitute, which acts as a potential source against various soil borne diseases and helps the plants to get high yields. The aim of this study is to use organic manure as an alternative to chemical fertilizer for the cultivation of tomato crop.
  3. 3. OBJECTIVE S
  4. 4. Objectives of the experiment: 1. To study the effect of mulch (organic residue) on the growth, yield and quality of tomato production. 2. To study the effect of organic and fermentation organic solutions on growth and yield of tomato. 3. To study the effect of mulching on soil moisture conservation.
  5. 5. MATERIALS AND METHODS
  6. 6. EXPERIMENTAL SITE  The experiment was conducted during the dry season of December to April 2019-20.  The field experiment was conducted at Jaguli Instructional Farm, Jaguli, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya , Mohanpur , Nadia, West Bengal.
  7. 7. Experimental details Design RBD Treatment 7 Replication 3 Total number of plot 21 Plot size 2 x 2 m Width of bunds 0.5 m Irrigation channel size 1 m Plant to plant spacing 40 cm Row to row spacing 40 cm Method of Sowing Transplanting
  8. 8. Treatment details Treatment Ingredient details T1 Organic manure (cow dung urine fermented slurry with mustard oil cake) T2 33% Vermicompost + 33% RDF through chemical fertilizer + 33% Organic manure (cow dung urine fermented slurry with mustard oil cake) T3 100% RDF through chemical fertilizer T4 Organic manure (cow dung urine fermented slurry with mustard oil cake) + Mulching T5 5 t Vermicompost /ha + Mulching T6 Control plot T7 2.5 t Vermicompost /ha + 50% RDF through chemical fertilizer
  9. 9. LAYOUT OF THE EXPERIMEN T
  10. 10. Recording biometric observations Plant height (cm) 1 Number of branches 2 Number of days taken for 50% flowering 3 Yield of tomato (t/ha) 4
  11. 11. Observations on some physical & chemical properties of soil  Soil analysis for Organic carbon Sl. No. Nutrient Method References 1. Available organic carbon Oxidizing the soil with a mixture of 1N K2Cr2O7 and concentrated H2SO4 and back titrating the excess K2Cr2O7with standard ferrous ammonium sulphate solution Jackson (1973)
  12. 12. RESULT AND DISCUSSIO N
  13. 13. Plant height as affected by different treatments of organic manure The highest plant height was observed in  T7- 50% Vermicompost + 50% RDF The lowest plant height was observed in  T6- Control plot Treatment 30 DAT (cm) 60 DAT (cm) At harvest (90 DAT) (cm) T1 28.50 48.26 87.00 T-2 30.43 49.40 90.86 T-3 31.03 51.56 92.46 T-4 32.0 53.76 93.33 T-5 34.33 57.10 96.16 T-6 33.40 55.36 94.80 T-7 35.43 57.80 97.03 S.Em (±) 0.366 0.587 0.437 CD (0.05) 1.140 1.829 1.362
  14. 14. Number of branches as affected by different treatments of organic manure Treatment 30 DAT 60 DAT At harvest (90 DAT) T-1 6.06 8.51 8.77 T-2 8.63 9.85 10.10 T-3 8.38 8.88 9.16 T-4 7.37 8.06 8.24 T-5 7.91 9.06 9.28 T-6 8.94 10.03 10.32 T-7 10.36 10.64 10.90 S.Em (±) 0.23 0.24 0.16 CD (0.05) 0.62 0.76 0.51 The highest no. of branches was observed in  T7- 50% Vermicompost + 50% RDF The lowest no. of branches was observed in  T4- 100% Organic manure + Mulching
  15. 15. Days taken for 50% flowering as affected by different treatments of organic manure Treatment Mean no. Of days T-1 40.33 T-2 35.58 T-3 38.41 T-4 36.85 T-5 34.91 T-6 41.49 T-7 36.54 S.Em (±) 0.27 CD (0.05) 0.83 The highest no. of days taken in  T6- Control plot The lowest plant height was observed in  T5- 100% Vermicompost + Mulching
  16. 16. Yield of tomato as affected by different treatments of organic manure. Treatment t/Ha T-1 11.72 T-2 23.34 T-3 15.89 T-4 14.17 T-5 14.02 T-6 10.32 T-7 17.81 S.Em (±) 0.141 CD (0.05) 0.434 The highest yield was observed in  T2- 33% RDF + 33% Vermicompost + 33% Organic manure The lowest yield was observed in  T6- Control plot
  17. 17. Moisture content of soil as affected by treatments with crop residue mulching. Treatment Moisture content (%) T-1 19.50 T-2 18.00 T-3 15.27 T-4 21.33 T-5 21.00 T-6 13.10 T-7 17.33 S.Em (±) 0.91 CD (0.05) 2.80 The highest moisture content was observed in  T4-100% Organic manure + Mulching The lowest moisture content was observed in  T6- Control plot
  18. 18. Available organic carbon in soil as affected by different treatments of organic manure Treatment 30 DAT (cm) 60 DAT (cm) At harvest (90 DAT) (cm) T1 0.49 0.50 0.52 T-2 0.43 0.44 0.45 T-3 0.47 0.48 0.49 T-4 0.55 0.56 0.59 T-5 0.51 0.52 0.55 T-6 0.42 0.42 0.44 T-7 0.49 0.49 0.51 S.Em (±) 0.008 0.010 0.010 CD (0.05) 0.026 0.030 0.032 Available organic carbon was highest in  T4- 100% Organic manure + Mulching Available organic carbon was lowest in  T6- Control plot
  19. 19. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION
  20. 20. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION  Different combination of organic inputs with different dose, organic materials (vermicompost, Cow urine and Cow dung) were used on fallow land under Shimul based agro-forestry system.  Observations on growth attributes were made at three different stages of crop growth (i.e. 30 DAT, 60 DAT and at harvesting stage), yield parameters and yield were taken at harvest. Soil analysis were made at three different stages (i.e. 35 DAM, 70 DAM and 105 DAM (AH)).  Significant differences in all growth attributes, yield parameters and yield among the different treatments were observed.  The treatment results were an overview of the performance of individual treatments in respect to the result from the control plots and as expected every treatments showed better performance.  It may thus be concluded from the results from the present experiment obtained & discussed in the foregoing paragraphs that both the treatment T5 and T4 have almost same results in respect to growth, yield of tomato along with soil health but T2 is was found economically costlier than T5. 33% vermicompost + 33% organic manure + 33% RDF (T2) is the potential combination of organic fertilizer (manure) in tomato production as well as for maintaining the soil health.
  21. 21. FUTURE SCOPE OF RESEARCH
  22. 22. FUTURE SCOPE OF RESEARC H  A research work can be undertaken on tomato cultivation with organic manure and crop residue mulching under the agroforestry system. The biometric performance of tree components also required to be observed in the future long term experiments.  Long-term experiments of organic manure in tomato based cropping systems to study the direct, cumulative and residual effects of those organic materials on growth and yield and to monitor the environmental sustainability.  There may be further study of the effect of organic manure and mulching on agroforestry system and microbial changes in soil and its subsequent effect on growth and yield of crop.
  23. 23. REVIEW AND LETERATURE
  24. 24. Effect of mulches, crop residues used as mulch on growth, yield, nutrient uptake and quality of tomato  Mulching reduces the deterioration of soil by way to preventing the runoff and soil loss, minimizes the weed infestation and checks the water evaporation. Thus, it facilitates for more retention of soil moisture and helps in control of temperature fluctuations, improves physical, chemical and biological properties of soil, as it adds nutrients to the soil and ultimately enhances the growth and yield of crops. Further, reported that mulching boosts the yield by 50-50 per cent over no mulching under rainfed situations (Dilipkumar et al., 1990).  Hundal et al. (2000) reported that concentration of nitrogen and phosphorus and nutrient uptake was significantly higher in mulched plots over unmulched plots which are attributed to the stimulating effect of mulches on above ground growth of tomato plants.
  25. 25. BIBLIOGRAPH Y
  26. 26. Babalad, H. B., Sreenivasa, M. N., Patil, R.K., Palakshappa, M. G., 2008, Organic farming. A scientific Approach for Sustainable Production and Environment Protection, pp.86-91. Kumar Satesh and Sharma, S.K. (2007). Effect of integrated nutrient management strategies in tomato production. Ind. J. Hort., 64(1):96-97. Mohd. Rafi, Narwadkar, P.R., Prabu, T., Sajindranath, A.K. (2002). Effect of organic and inorganic fertilizers on growth and yield of tomato(Lycopersicon esculentum Mill). South Ind. Horti., 50(4/6) : 522-526. Projino, S; Listyarini, E .and Dawam (1996). Soil physical properties and soil moisture retention related to organic matter input. Special issue: Biological Management of Soil Fertility for Sustainable Agriculture on an Ultisol. Agrivita. 19: 150-151. R. K. Aggarwal , J. P. Gupta , S. K. Saxena , K. D. Muthana. (1975). Studies on soil physico-chemical and ecological change under 12 year old five desert tree species of Western Rajasthan. The Indian Forestry. 102 (12): 863-872.

