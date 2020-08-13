FDP DB college

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UPSTREAM STAGE 1. - Isolation of MOS 2. - Improvement of MOS 3. - Propagation of MOS 4. - Inoculum Preparation 5. - Formul...
 FERMENTATION STAGE  Culture of industrial organism in the fermenter or Bioreactor – for desired product  Medium + Inoc...
DOWNSTREAM STAGE / PROCESSING 1. Isolation or recovery of the products ..@ 2. Purification of products 3. Packing and Stor...
Types or Systems of Fermentation 1. Batch 2. Fed Batch 3. Continuous
 Culture medium is added only once Fermenter Inoculated with microorganism of interest Fermentation will proceed Down str...
 The inoculated culture pass through 1. Lag phase – no immediate increase in no. /preparation for division/ Adaptation ph...
4. Stationary phase – no growth 5. Deceleration/decline phase - substrate depleted 6. Death phase – accumulation of metabo...
 Microbial growth and Biochemical synthesis of metabolite are allowed to proceed until an optimum yield of metabolite
  1. 1. UPSTREAM STAGE 1. - Isolation of MOS 2. - Improvement of MOS 3. - Propagation of MOS 4. - Inoculum Preparation 5. - Formulation of Production medium 6. - Sterilization of medium
  2. 2.  FERMENTATION STAGE  Culture of industrial organism in the fermenter or Bioreactor – for desired product  Medium + Inoculant Fermenter  Fermentation may be 1. Batch 2. Fed Batch 3. Continuous
  3. 3. DOWNSTREAM STAGE / PROCESSING 1. Isolation or recovery of the products ..@ 2. Purification of products 3. Packing and Storage of products 4. Quality Control 5. Effluent Treatment
  4. 4. Types or Systems of Fermentation 1. Batch 2. Fed Batch 3. Continuous
  5. 5.  Culture medium is added only once Fermenter Inoculated with microorganism of interest Fermentation will proceed Down streaming Fermenter is cleaned and sterilised Refilled for the next cycle
  6. 6.  The inoculated culture pass through 1. Lag phase – no immediate increase in no. /preparation for division/ Adaptation phase 2. Acceleration phase – rate of cell growth increases 3. Log phase – cell mass undergo several doublings & specific growth rate (SGR) of culture remains constant SGR = increase in cell mass per unit time e.g., grams cells/hour.
  7. 7. 4. Stationary phase – no growth 5. Deceleration/decline phase - substrate depleted 6. Death phase – accumulation of metabolic products- inhibit growth of cells
  8. 8.  Microbial growth and Biochemical synthesis of metabolite are allowed to proceed until an optimum yield of metabolite

