Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
July 18, 2020 EDX ONLINE COURSES WITH CERTIFICATES | 2000+ FREE ONLINE COURSES subhankar293.com/2020/07/edx-online-courses...
MODE OF LEARNING: .Online (virtual) no of online short course more than 2500 + courses +free certificate . EDX POPULAR SUB...
Students who cannot afford a fee of the verified certificates can apply for financial assistance. EdX offers a 90% reducti...
Select create your account VISIT EDX WEBSITE www.subhankar293.com. plese visit us whatsapp-https://api.whatsapp.com/send? ...
edX provides a certificate (fee charged) or if a student cannot afford the fee can apply for financial assistance to get t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Subhankar293.com edx online courses with certificates 2000 free online courses

40 views

Published on

its all about free courses.which is provided by edx platfrom by havard university.

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Subhankar293.com edx online courses with certificates 2000 free online courses

  1. 1. July 18, 2020 EDX ONLINE COURSES WITH CERTIFICATES | 2000+ FREE ONLINE COURSES subhankar293.com/2020/07/edx-online-courses-with-certificates.html EDX ONLINE COURSES WITH CERTIFICATES DETAILS: ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM: .edX 1/5
  2. 2. MODE OF LEARNING: .Online (virtual) no of online short course more than 2500 + courses +free certificate . EDX POPULAR SUBJECTS: Computer science Language Data Science Business & Management Engineering Humanities BENEFITS OF EDX FREE ONLINE COURSES: Increases the ability to learn job skills Self-paced course No travel is necessary No registration fee Free of cost EDX VERIFIED CERTIFICATES: 2/5
  3. 3. Students who cannot afford a fee of the verified certificates can apply for financial assistance. EdX offers a 90% reduction for a verified certificate by completing the financial assistance application. For professional education courses, financial assistance is not available now. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: No prerequisites Check the information on the right side of the course registration page. HOW TO APPLY FOR EDX FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE? As an adult learner, enroll in the course of interest, then fill up the financial assistance. The application takes up to 2-4 business days to get reviewed. If the application for financial assistance gets accepted, up to 90% financial assistance code will be emailed to the applicant. On the payment form, the financial assistance code will be written at a discounted rate. HOW TO GET REGISTERED IN EDX COURSES? Enter your email address Enter your full name Create a public username (username cannot be replaced once it is created) Create a password Select your country 3/5
  4. 4. Select create your account VISIT EDX WEBSITE www.subhankar293.com. plese visit us whatsapp-https://api.whatsapp.com/send? phone=916290394572&text=&source=&data=&app_absent= linkdin-https://www.linkedin.com/in/subhankar-biswas- 46a0b8166/ telegram-https://web.telegram.org/#/im?p=@subhankar293 quara-https://www.quora.com/profile/Subhankar-Biswas-139 facebook-https://m.facebook.com/home.php EDX ONLINE COURSES WITH CERTIFICATES | 2000+ FREE ONLINE COURSES. poasted by hapiness by subhankar biswas.july 18 Harvard University and MIT have created a free online learning platform named edX. edX Online Courses with certificates are open to anyone. Students can find more than 2000 free online courses that they can take from their homes. Moreover, these massive open online courses are free and taught by international professors. edX learning platform provides the accessibility to perform research into a learning-based environment. This platform is a non-profit organization that doesn’t charge any enrollment fee. edX is offering courses from more than 140 schools in diverse fields of study. Until now more than 18 million students have been enrolled and completed nearly 22000 courses online from edX. Online courses at edX are weekly based and self- paced. Courses are composed of short videos, interactive learning tasks, and practice exercises. Online textbook, review questions, discussion sessions, and comments. At the completion of the course, 4/5
  5. 5. edX provides a certificate (fee charged) or if a student cannot afford the fee can apply for financial assistance to get the certificate for that course. 5/5

×