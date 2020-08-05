Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
i~~U::: :! ;: ;~ 1 2AUGU5ST j 23 24 2s 26 21 2s Monday I;: 130 ~ ~ 1 ~ '--""-r~_ s _ s - -'---=--'~-1->-'--=---..,__,-""-'...
'l:.!·~10 ~ AUGUST I .. . , - 1 r._,__- ..... 2 I • 13 14 115 196 ; 10 !11 152 20 21 22 23 17 · 1al,y:~ , 24 ~ 27 ~a 129 1...
1 2 -3 4 -S '6 7 ;! 8 9 10 / 11 /12/ 13 14 ; 15 16 17 , 18 1 i19 20 21 f 22 ,23 12" 2s 25 27 2a t 29 1 30 1 I / .,., T I "...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hydrological modelling and Software development: Course Topics

17 views

Published on

Course topics for Hydrological modelling and Software development
Taught by: Prof. Shaik Rehana.
Taught at: IIIT Hyderabad

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hydrological modelling and Software development: Course Topics

  1. 1. i~~U::: :! ;: ;~ 1 2AUGU5ST j 23 24 2s 26 21 2s Monday I;: 130 ~ ~ 1 ~ '--""-r~_ s _ s - -'---=--'~-1->-'--=---..,__,-""-'~----l.~-"-b,'-'-.L._L...F_._l~L,._..._,IN~Cr,___wK_3s_• _237_-12_a - - - - - ---'--...LlNl2_.(0Eiu2AR F DEV Ei OPMFNf -- ~ 10 11 __ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ __ _ _ _ _ __ __ • ~1oclame c±a.1~ ob bto,'cl moc,han1'c~ 6 C pen Q.ha nn ei blcco~ • .Ci ver bw_J_J.___ __________ _________ - ------- - -- - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - -- - ~- -1) r ban ~~coIctfer - - - - - - - - ------ 2014 --------- - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - I ,, I I II I I,, Ii I' 11,, 1/ I
  2. 2. 'l:.!·~10 ~ AUGUST I .. . , - 1 r._,__- ..... 2 I • 13 14 115 196 ; 10 !11 152 20 21 22 23 17 · 1al,y:~ , 24 ~ 27 ~a 129 1301 31 25 ~2~; s M I T IA' ~ ,;26 Tuesday 238-127 • WK 35 6 7 ·~ 3 i 4 ii - I ' ' l 1 • - - -- _-- :_,. 5 9 ---~•~ ~~~~r~~~a~b~·a~nu a~nDcl~~r~QK~~e~r~v~o~tLC_ ~~4p~e~mMn --,o u 11 12 ~ J> oncl • Cf?W ,snnr:cll pnblic olorooi n ,<;ot/nJonz, m 1crD,S.Db +- ro in do,fl s <?.ouiron toQJ)t e <'.Y LJo..L 'Lk v • cSDM M __:l-iu~~ U!!'ol~~Jv~Q.~1ru..."frrn'-'-'e,._Y)_,_+~..:::.J,0-'---nl-l-'ct'-'----.....l..q+iP~P:,d---'J,!..J(;J_, CJ.1.0 .:Pi1LC 1 a~()~r>¥,t~,<'OD-Plb1~et(vlGo:£rQ.,-e...,..__---- J V'~0L u)0clcf qprJic.a:hon 0 1 vorie)t?J: ~caJ.es ~oc uxu-~ _ _ _ _..L'f.)ioo'4-.w...=OD~ r -"'-c. ~"='-~~ __,__X):,_J..._.=;q~n__,__,a1.fJ1'o'--'YOL..!....U;.£,..LY)µJ~ - -- - - - - - - -~----- I I I~20~1~4_________ ___________-- I
  3. 3. 1 2 -3 4 -S '6 7 ;! 8 9 10 / 11 /12/ 13 14 ; 15 16 17 , 18 1 i19 20 21 f 22 ,23 12" 2s 25 27 2a t 29 1 30 1 I / .,., T I "' ~ ___!__, -~ :__, ._!___,~ 5 -------------- - - rrx1BootU. 3 AUGUST Wednesday 27WK35 • 239-126 10 - ( ! £ V ~in~Cyi1'¥3 h?j c>lv:oio9'(/ ; 3LJ b rnYU:DM~"< ~ _____Lloag),--__ --------:~ - - - ..,,, .s~"~u 1, cC.l m Q4hNls -Ll'J ~ -c!roJe:3-~ ;-~AAVl • Lt"1_9~~)___ ..,, ,n1er.. d c d,c ri h:: tLuIcl. YYH•c.Yllln i'u _ Cl..'l ct b-l'--' ,di j,'.)'l.£LW11<1J_; &cm . -~----2014 l

×