Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
~ ~-2-D2o 1 ' 2 3 4 ~~ls7 7 -;:. 8 9 10 11 j 12 13 14 ~ 15 16 17 18 . 19 20 21 ~ 122 23 24 2s 26 21 28 d ~ 29 3 o We .nesd...
*I 10 11 AUGUST 21 Thursday 233-132 • WK34 _-=- -r-(v t•l~L <, _ w~ a+ o.v-'2... i nf~('se..ch'oro,{/-h'e! ? ~1 . f-'.. )e...
1 ~ 8 ~ "" 15uJ ~ 22 uJ ~ 29 11 12 13 14 16 17 18 19 20 21 23 24 25 26 27 28 ~ Ml l-JL----' T F s s - P,. 6tl m,<; - g b'-...
AUGUST 23to. C 10 1l. 12 Saturday 235-130 • WK 34 24Sunday
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gender and Society: Course Topics

14 views

Published on

Course topics for Gender and Society
Taught by: Prof. Sushmita Banerjee.
Taught at: IIIT Hyderabad

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gender and Society: Course Topics

  1. 1. ~ ~-2-D2o 1 ' 2 3 4 ~~ls7 7 -;:. 8 9 10 11 j 12 13 14 ~ 15 16 17 18 . 19 20 21 ~ 122 23 24 2s 26 21 28 d ~ 29 3 o We .nesday ~ w ~+--- 5 _ 5 --~-C~1~£~~N~~D~=E~:;R~~~A,~N~~D~_..,=-,:,=,:.S~~O~C~_,~ ~E=-=-==~~-1-y~ ___w_K3_4 _· 2~32-133 l AUGUST 20 9 "TIU Cn HI E>'t 11 12 • cll (ybCL"CW ces. b e:h.D"oil tR cros Oi ll.Q"' 2 - ----- no·<Yf)oh'v.Q . 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - . ~,
  2. 2. *I 10 11 AUGUST 21 Thursday 233-132 • WK34 _-=- -r-(v t•l~L <, _ w~ a+ o.v-'2... i nf~('se..ch'oro,{/-h'e! ? ~1 . f-'.. )eY) c, ~---.:.: •./ ? . I 1 I I 1 I I I, I I 'I Ifl 11 I I I i I1 I' II• 11, I / I1, ·, /(I / ' l'J , II I I Ii I' , :; II Ill ' If, , / I II) I 1 · ; M I 1/1/ I I ', - - ~ 1'J n~ °& t'+ l 1 Ynpor·O()+- tt) ~Tuolrf ··(-t'QV'()J L0 "10..JV) WQ.. Stu~ ~(Vf)cJ.QV' 712 3 _ - _ 1.QO c..,lct~ mlXi<'fj_ru / i._nfon t;ift'~ thQ__ '2.X'f)-Qr,·~·Y'IQ LU fu (n_o_r_~ {)-~~.tJ~ci'.Q_V)(.Q,, e..ct.0 Ca'h'GY)~ l)Q_~~- - - - - - - - - - : - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - 11_0__w C..~ _Yf)ccJJ.lfQJ.. /_t-.cd·en.s~ f-'h_Q_ £_>(.p€..,Y'cQ.ttc..L t:o th~ ~c'..p-tQC.JL J _ g_c.J~QXlL'l.--:> _9..d._vt.g_ h'oY'lJ 1'"o'dJl.,_ ~: w ho wr t.'fQi.c t.t)o(DQ n ~-.- Snort .<?,jav-,'e,s CD) a, bout J exncl b(j ~_o_m~~ ,----- 2014
  3. 3. 1 ~ 8 ~ "" 15uJ ~ 22 uJ ~ 29 11 12 13 14 16 17 18 19 20 21 23 24 25 26 27 28 ~ Ml l-JL----' T F s s - P,. 6tl m,<; - g b'-lms . 1·P, '') C-iil.J ..... 'i ..,AUGUST Friday 22 • r?tJ IO y; ~<1..S.a.Yll:t.'tl'om . Of,'-DOmQY) • =---__.__........o.......r.-t1_±:b---'-.L...Lpc-r-1..Ha_r v~,.suJo.L CJ.' Y"~ulcdio n ~W( 9-;ox-id er 10, - - - - - -~-F-D ~___ 11 i-E)(Tfaoo~ 12 1, w e Rbtitd ill k,q__ 60...ro1n,&ts ,· acL'chio -.Tht.;) _-_-_ 3~ tho ..so .cc nd ~.oo VQ ,~ o. r-ead Q r c__~o DQmw,·,c+ +hoc, "11' J• t, , ,s PQ i iOB Q_,, IH a. bo...mlnLst; 1rowo n • C2c 12 j,______ bbo.&i'n t9 9 6 6, ~ Qndcir +r:ct >hl~: b~ro,o 11.,SYY) and__ :f:be__ ,s-ob ve v:si"on o~ rclenh~j buH~~Ct99 0) g.. bomin,·,ct- ±beo~ f'Q_aclot" ~ ~0cal ood fl!©boJ porQpec:b'vok ; toe co~n . L.'W o3J q" e.me r-9 u,c a °tJ tuo fheo 1 < q"o<; :b'cH') and Y:c 1o o~ uJome n ~ ~-h"'d l 1 es ~ rnl z.umcl o, r: • C. l9&s-) 2014
  4. 4. AUGUST 23to. C 10 1l. 12 Saturday 235-130 • WK 34 24Sunday

×