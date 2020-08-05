Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JULY 5 Saturday (~6~7~•~Kf 2 ~ -1 2 3 4 8 9 10 5 , _ 11 Cl 15 16 17 12 13 71 22 23 24 18 19 20 11, 25 2 21 ~ 29 30 6 27 ...
r AUGUST --......... ~ -2-c2n '- 1 2 3 ' ' 6 7 8 9 10 4 5 111 I13 14 15 16 17 181 2 20 21 22 23 24 . 5 1~ L 2627 2a 29 3o ...
,,,.. ~ · ~ •2ato ·3 ~ 12 13 AUGUSTo B 9 10 11 14 ~ 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 11 .,., 24 25 26 27 28~ 22 23.,., 30 Mondayti: 29...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finite element methods: Course Topics

13 views

Published on

Course topics for Finite element methods
Taught by: Prof. Venkateshwarlu M.
Taught at: IIIT Hyderabad

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Finite element methods: Course Topics

  1. 1. JULY 5 Saturday (~6~7~•~Kf 2 ~ -1 2 3 4 8 9 10 5 , _ 11 Cl 15 16 17 12 13 71 22 23 24 18 19 20 11, 25 2 21 ~ 29 30 6 27 ~ - 2al', F N IE F LEME ~ M.ETlLoD_::.C.._ s ~ T w T I~f I sI 9 Thvc,H:T D,'J 10 e PnD( ~-----'{Y-----.;V~eLIO~kQot:tJC2~~Llb~tJ,1('.)0~dau1J_7~"11--- - - - - - - - -- - 11 -------------, ~---------.:.___---------------------. ' t n+mduc ·-b'on • g -+ioY)5 ~• ---ffiA tt ood -We.a~ bcw:ro~ &Dr: elna CM'rnonsrJoooL bea±__ C'mrrluc+ion a ocl oJo&b'CJ'1- pv::nbleros ___ 3 • b''nr'~ Ol.200 on+ ~~4f::ro, J(attoo 6 ~no_ cl 'mPo ~ ~ fJ_ 0 6 ~•~ &~,._:5ta~r71b~c'2s-.i-=>d---;--p__,'0__,,o<->,,ob,...,._[ct_:__:_m__,____.,s==------------------- 2~0~1_::4_________________________
  2. 2. r AUGUST --......... ~ -2-c2n '- 1 2 3 ' ' 6 7 8 9 10 4 5 111 I13 14 15 16 17 181 2 20 21 22 23 24 . 5 1~ L 2627 2a 29 3o 31 I 9 __s~_M _' _w_,_~"-1Saturday 1 ,roe,ns,LJ'.lbc...L_'1£a.t, 221-144 • WK32 ttQQ (, (b1o(uct,J°']- - - - - - - ,{ W Q o ~ -.___ •o ,>·h::oY1J 9n ' 't-Yw:eQ Y1 {j2(Q ml v-- eJ-'L..-c.-----,, ~ io la" ..e.I12vnenii• booy- ncdL ro c4Q..nau 11 ---------- • M-roiY') TW6or o S'tt O~'trr)~=================== 2014 -- o~<Y)=~---~~-___:_-------=-.,____.____L--L-------------.6 c'i'fOutCtn'~b
  3. 3. ,,,.. ~ · ~ •2ato ·3 ~ 12 13 AUGUSTo B 9 10 11 14 ~ 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 11 .,., 24 25 26 27 28~ 22 23.,., 30 Mondayti: 29.,., w T F s s"' M T WK33 • 223-142 10 II 12 • -- - - - - - -- - -- - - - - - - - - K(DOY) ~ -b,--LniJo Q le rnonL _me._-±bixli ~ · bh11'fQ <2-fow1en1 ro<'+hod ) erN a d ~ · 2014

×