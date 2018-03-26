Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook FREE (Fiction Literary  Audiobook Free Download Mp3) “Fict...
The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head True stories are more bizarre than any fiction, and Dr. Gary Small knows this best. A...
The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head
The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook FREE (Fiction Literary Audiobook Free Download Mp3)

7 views

Published on

Download and listen to Fiction Literary audio books mp3 featuring best sellers and top-rated Non Fiction Audiobook FREE customer favorites.
The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook Free (Fiction Literary Audiobook Free)
The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook Free (Fiction Literary Audiobook Download)
The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook Free (Fiction Literary Audiobook Mp3)
Best The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook FREE (Fiction Literary Audiobook Free Download Mp3)

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook FREE (Fiction Literary Audiobook Free Download Mp3)

  1. 1. Best The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head Non Fiction Audiobook FREE (Fiction Literary  Audiobook Free Download Mp3) “Fiction” refers to literature created from the imagination. Mysteries, science fiction, romance, fantasy, chick lit, crime thrillers are all  fiction genres. ... “Nonfiction” refers to literature based in fact. It is the broadest category of literature. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head True stories are more bizarre than any fiction, and Dr. Gary Small knows this best. After thirty distinguished years of psychiatry and groundbreaking research on the human brain, Dr. Small has seen it all—now he is ready to open his office doors for the first time and tell all about the most mysterious, intriguing, and bizarre patients of his career. The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head is a spellbinding record of the doctor's most bewildering cases, from naked headstands and hysterical blindness to fainting schoolgirls and self-amputations. It is an illuminating journey into the mind of a practicing psychiatrist and his life in medicine as it evolves over time—a behind-the-scenes look at the field and a variety of mental diseases as they've never been seen or diagnosed before. You'll find yourself exploring the puzzling eccentricities that make us human. Often funny, sometimes tragic, and always compelling, Dr. Small takes you on a tour of his career that moves from the halls of a crowded inner-city Boston emergency room to the multimillion-dollar ski lodges of the nation's elite. In between, Dr. Small introduces a strange cast of true-life characters and conditions, while dealing with mysterious hysterical blindness, a man convinced that his penis is shrinking, secret double lives, and frighteningly psychotic romantic desires. His career and personal life come full circle when his own mentor becomes his patient, making Small realize that no one is beyond mental exploration—not even himself.
  3. 3. The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head
  4. 4. The Naked Lady Who Stood on Her Head

×