British museum great court glass roof structural analysis

ANALYSED’EDIFICE PRODUCTIONFINALE SUANHO-DINH FUN MOOC 2020 Structures en architecture BRITISHMUSEUMGREATCOURT
British museum Great Court INTRODUCTION & INFORMATION ANALYSE DE LA STRUCTURE CONCLUSION
British museum Great Court ◦ Le British museum regroupe un grands nombres de collection d’objets historiques et d’art cons...
British museum Great Court ◦ La grande cour du musee a ete recouverte par une toiture en verre de dimension notable de (pl...
British museum Great Court ◦ La nouvelle (2000) toiture en verre couvre une cour, et rattache ainsi le dome centrale aux b...
British museum Great Court ◦ Sur ces deux photos nous voyons une partie des deux structures horizontales en acier (surlign...
British museum Great Court ◦ Le poids de toute la toiture en verre repose sur les deux structures horizontales en aciers s...
British museum Great Court ◦ D’autres arcs de cercle partent en diagonale dans le sens des aiguilles d’une montre ou dans ...
British museum Great Court ◦ Conclusion: ◦ La grande toiture en verre de la cour du British museum de Londres est composee...
  1. 1. ANALYSED’EDIFICE PRODUCTIONFINALE SUANHO-DINH FUN MOOC 2020 Structures en architecture BRITISHMUSEUMGREATCOURT
  2. 2. British museum Great Court INTRODUCTION & INFORMATION ANALYSE DE LA STRUCTURE CONCLUSION
  3. 3. British museum Great Court ◦ Le British museum regroupe un grands nombres de collection d’objets historiques et d’art constitues depuis 1753. ◦ La construction du musee commence en 1822 et a eu plusieurs phases de construction jusqu’a principalement l’exposition universelle de 1906. La limite actuelle est representee d’aujourdhui en rouge sur la photo ci-contre.
  4. 4. British museum Great Court ◦ La grande cour du musee a ete recouverte par une toiture en verre de dimension notable de (plus de 6000 m2) et inauguree en Decembre 2000. ◦ Nous avons choisi de decrire la structure de cette toiture-verriere dont le maitre d’oeuvre est le cabinet d’architectes Foster et partenaires
  5. 5. British museum Great Court ◦ La nouvelle (2000) toiture en verre couvre une cour, et rattache ainsi le dome centrale aux batiments autour par un ensemble d’environ 180 arcs en aciers relies entre eux par deux structures horizontales: un cercle et un rectangle plus grand (ici representes en rouge). ◦ La function Franchissement est donc assuree par une structure en forme de voute arrondie et fermee
  6. 6. British museum Great Court ◦ Sur ces deux photos nous voyons une partie des deux structures horizontales en acier (surlignes en rouge) sur lesquelles les quelques 180 arcs de cercles s’appuient
  7. 7. British museum Great Court ◦ Le poids de toute la toiture en verre repose sur les deux structures horizontales en aciers situes sur les murs delimitant la cour. Une partie de ces deux structures est surligne en jaune. ◦ Ces deux deux structures horizontales reposent ainsi sur les murs qui forment la structure porteuse de la toiture. ◦ Les fondations des edifices existants ont du etre verifies pour prendre la surcharge apportee par le poids de cette toiture en verre et acier.
  8. 8. British museum Great Court ◦ D’autres arcs de cercle partent en diagonale dans le sens des aiguilles d’une montre ou dans l’autre sens (surligne sur les photos ci-contre en magenta), et se croissant a des noeuds regulierement formant ainsi une structure a strategie triangulaire. ◦ A noter que ces arcs diagonaux permettent ainsi de stabiliser les arcs principaux (un arc a ete surligne en rouge sur la photo de gauche et trois autres sur la photo de droite) et assurent ainsi la fonction de contreventement
  9. 9. British museum Great Court ◦ Conclusion: ◦ La grande toiture en verre de la cour du British museum de Londres est composee d’une structure en acier avec strategie de triangulation et de courbure: ◦ Les quelques 180 arcs sont relies par deux structures horizontales fermees qui reposent sur les murs des edifices existants et forment ainsi une voute-treillis en forme de semi- tor ◦ L’enveloppe est compose de double vitrages de forme triangulaire, avec forme unique du a la forme ondulee de la toiture.

