Jun. 20, 2022
Education

Universities in Germany to consider for your international studies

How to Apply to Study in Germany.pdf

  1. 1. How to Apply to Study in Germany? You’ve come to the right site if you’re wondering what you need to do to study in Germany and are overwhelmed by the amount of information available on the steps you need to follow. We’ve broken down the process of studying in Germany as an international student into few simple steps. Follow these eight steps one by one to keep track of where you are today and what you need to do to realise your ambition of studying in Germany. Universities in Germany to consider for your international studies Here are a few of the best German colleges to choose for your study abroad experience:  SRH Berlin, University of Cologne Applied Sciences University  International Business School of CBS  Indiana University’s School of Applied Sciences  Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is a university in Bonn, Germany.  Business School GISMA  Bremen University – International Graduate Center  BiTS and BTK – BiTS and BTK – BiTS and BTK – BiTS and BTK – BiTS and BTK 1. Pick a university So, you’ve decided to study in Germany; now it’s time to pick the proper degree and university for you. The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) provides a database of nearly 2,000 programmes, including 1,389 English-language programmes. Unfortunately, there are now few options to study in Germany in English at the undergraduate level, however some courses are given in both English and German (typically starting with English for the first two to four semesters and then changing to German). This allows you to study in English while also increasing your German skills, which is especially advantageous if your university offers German language lessons. While making your selection, you might want to study the most recent rankings of Germany’s top universities, or check the most recent QS World University Rankings by Subject to identify the best German universities in your subject, using the comparison tool to help you narrow down universities.
  2. 2.  Examine the prerequisites for admission. Check that your current qualifications are accepted by your preferred university before applying. To study in Germany, you must obtain a recognised Hochschulzugangsberechtigung (HZB), or ‘entry qualification to higher education.’ A high school diploma, school leaving certificate, or university entrance exam score is usually sufficient for prospective undergraduate students, and the DAAD offers a database with information on admission requirements for chosen countries. Students with non- European qualifications may be required to take the Feststellungsprüfung entrance examination after completing a preparatory Studienkolleg, while high-achieving students may be able to skip this step. You should also look over the language requirements. The majority of courses are taught in German, thus overseas applicants must provide confirmation of German language proficiency. The Deutsche Sprachprüfung für den Hochschulzugang (DSH, or “German language examination for university entry”) and the TestDaF are the two main tests provided for this purpose. Similarly, if your course is taught in English, you will need to demonstrate your language skills with a test such as the IELTS or TOEFL unless you are a native speaker or have previously studied in English. On their websites, universities frequently specify what score(s) they require.  Organize your finances. You will need to produce proof that you have, or have access to, roughly €8,700 per year (US$10,000) to cover your living costs in order to meet student visa criteria, though you may need more depending on your lifestyle and spending habits (the typical student spends €850/US$975 per month). Living costs vary by region; according to Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey, Munich is the most expensive city in the country right now. If money is an issue, there are scholarships available for students studying in Germany at various levels of study.  Apply! You can apply directly to the university’s international office for most subjects. Alternatively, you can use the German Academic Exchange Service’s (DAAD) website www.uni-assist.de, which is a centralised admissions platform for international students, however not all universities use it. To maximise your chances of acceptance, you may want to apply to many courses and colleges independently. Many German institutions offer admission twice a year, allowing students to begin their studies in the winter or summer session. In general, winter enrolment applications must be submitted by 15 July, and summer enrolling applications must be submitted by 15 January. However, application deadlines vary per institution, and the same university may have various deadlines for different programmes, so be sure to double-check the dates for your desired course. It is recommended that applications be submitted at least six weeks before the deadline to allow time for any necessary adjustments or additions. After the deadline
  3. 3. has passed, you should expect to receive an official acceptance or rejection within one to two months. Each university will choose the specific documents required and the application procedure, but you’ll normally be asked to submit:  a verified copy of your high school graduation or previous degrees in the original language, as well as any other applicable qualifications  An overview of your course modules and grades in English  A photograph for a passport  a certified copy of your passport (personal information and photo ID page)  Language proficiency proof (a test certificate or online equivalent)  It’s possible that you’ll have to pay an application fee as well. There is a nationwide limit on the number of students who can enrol in particular subjects. Students from the EU (including Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein) must apply through the Foundation of Higher Education Admission for these subjects (mainly biological sciences).  Get Health Insurance Before you leave your home country, make sure you have health insurance that will cover you while you are in Germany. This is essential before you enrol as well as before you apply for a student visa and/or a resident permit. If you live in a European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA) nation, there should be a social security agreement in place between your country and Germany. This means that if you have public health insurance in your native country, you should also have coverage in Germany. To take advantage of this, you will typically need to obtain a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) (free to obtain). Expect to pay between €80 (US$92) and €160 (US$176) per month if your health insurance is not valid in Germany. If you’re over 30, the cost is higher, and you can only get private insurance if you’re over 29 when you start your course.  Obtain a student visa in Germany. Your country of origin determines the conditions for acquiring a student visa in Germany. On the Foreign Federal Office’s website, you may see a list of countries that require or do not require a student visa. Concluding Thoughts If you have any concerns or questions, contact the Germany study visa advisers in Delhi i.e. Arotic Visa. If you have any further queries, please leave them in the comments section below or visit our frequently asked questions page.

