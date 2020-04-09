Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gavin Clinch Head of Online Learning (Student Experience) IT Sligo Studiosity Symposium 3rd April, 2020 G AVI NCLIN CHITSL...
VP For Online Development Online & Springboard Programme Coordinator Technical Support Head of Business Development Online...
Growth of Online Student Numbers STUDENTS SEMI TARGETED GROWTH COL TARGETED GROWTH TARGETED GROWTH (as per KPI) +1% YEARS ...
International Students
Barrow Island, Western Australia Oil Sands, Fort McMurray, Canada Oil Rig in SE Asia Mining in Sierra Leone Just how remot...
Company Education and Training
Partners in Development & Delivery ❑ Biopharmaceutical ❑ Polymers – 1st Polymer Skillsnet, AIT, ITSligo ❑ The Insurance In...
National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training
Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Introduction to Lean Sigma Quality Coding MOOCs Erasmus+ Research Preparation for Coll...
How did we grow online Learning? Simplicity Evening Classes Providing Live and recorded classes that allowed engagement
The Development of Online Facilitation Remote Access 24/7 Supervision of Practice Attendance only when necessary The opera...
‘Self Service’ Studio or ‘Recording Booth’
Characteristics of Model • Relatively low investment – Speed - short lead time – Agility – easy to change – Low risk • Att...
The Difference Between Emergency Remote Teaching and Online Learning by Charles Hodges, Stephanie Moore, Barb Lockee, Torr...
cc: an untrained eye - https://www.flickr.com/photos/26312642@N00 Email: clinch.gavin@itsligo.ie Twitter: @gavinclinch
cc: melusina parkin - https://www.flickr.com/photos/37246405@N06 Academic Integrity course: • Takes a holistic approach, t...
cc: dybarber - https://www.flickr.com/photos/10316250@N02 Support for online learners can often look like this…
…when it should look like this. "Dublin_076_m1_screen" by pntphoto is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
Photo by Aussie~mobs - Creative Commons Attribution License https://www.flickr.com/photos/70994841@N07 In September 2018 I...
Provide career advice to applicants and direct them to the most suitable course Conduct the application review and course ...
Work with the Admissions staff (both internal and external) regarding specific enquiries relating to online programmes thr...
Provide ongoing administrative support to students in areas such as deferral requests, exemption requests, registering for...
Faculty of Engineering and Design Suite of Quality Programmes (500 students) Faculty of Science Suite of Biopharma Program...
Faculty of Engineering and Design Suite of Mechanical and Electrical Programmes (500 students) Since September 2019 Facult...
cc: an untrained eye - https://www.flickr.com/photos/26312642@N00 Email: clinch.gavin@itsligo.ie Twitter: @gavinclinch
cc: Rain Rabbit - https://www.flickr.com/photos/37996583811@N01 Murder Most Foul
Who Killed the Exam?
2020
Candidate-authentication system for online assessments. To ensure that online assessment candidates are truly who they say...
They are seen, but they do not see; they are objects of information, never subjects in communication M. Foucault
Photo by contemplativechristian - Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License https://www.flickr.com/photos/23852851@N...
Wearable technologies were ubiquitous and mostly undetectable. Where once it was possible to ban smart watches it was not ...
2024 A computer bot became the first Bot (that we know of) to undertake and complete a fully online L9 Programme.
AUTHENTIC ONLINE ASSESSMENT PROBLEM WITH TEST AND QUIZZES: 1. TYPICALLY ASSESS LOW-LEVEL LEARNING 2. OFTEN NOT ALIGNED WIT...
AUTHENTIC, LEARNER-CENTRED, COLLABORATIVE ASSESSMENTS ALTERNATIVES: 1. WRITING ASSIGNMENTS 2. COLLABORATIVE ASSIGNMENTS 3....
Source: https://www.bradford.ac.uk/pass/resources/short-guide.pdf
ALTERNATIVE ASSESSMENTS 1. OPEN BOOK EXAMS 2. MCQS/OBJECTIVE TESTS 3. ORAL EXAMS/PRESENTATIONS 4. REFLECTIVE JOURNALS 5. M...
Who Killed the Exam?
Who Killed the Exam? Discuss…!
cc: an untrained eye - https://www.flickr.com/photos/26312642@N00 Gavin Clinch Head of Online Learning (Student Experience...
Q&A Liz Thomas, Education Consultant Q: How do you actively engage your non traditional students through this learning exp...
Q&A Barry Spencer, London South East Colleges Engaging students with online learning, I found that what we are looking at ...
Q&A Name: Andy Jaffrey, Ulster University Q: I was wondering if you're involved in that wider discussion at an institution...
Studiosity · Gavin Clinch Gavin is the Head of Online Learning (Student Experience), IT Sligo After graduating from the Ba...
Authentic, alternative assessments to running invigilated exams - EMEA Online Symposium 2020
Authentic, alternative assessments to running invigilated exams - EMEA Online Symposium 2020
Authentic, alternative assessments to running invigilated exams - EMEA Online Symposium 2020
Authentic, alternative assessments to running invigilated exams - EMEA Online Symposium 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Authentic, alternative assessments to running invigilated exams - EMEA Online Symposium 2020

42 views

Published on

EMEA Studiosity Online Symposium 2020 speaker, Gavin Clinch, Head of Online Learning (Student Experience), shared his insights into three main areas they are adopting at IT Sligo - here are the key take-aways:

Who killed the exam? The current pandemic is a player!
An opportunity to start looking at meaningful alternative assessments to running invigilated exams. We should be thinking of writing assignments, collaborative assignments, case studies and debates.
Online exams can be difficult because of the ever present technology arms race between AI and plagiarism. 66% of students have admitted to cheating in an exam - the days of writing notes on your sleeve are over, there are now much more sophisticated options.

The Online Student Advisor:
Student Advisors roles have been created to provide ongoing administrative support to students, as well as general aspects of their studying. Crucially at this time, they have been able to help with the communication around assessment methods.

Online learning and the response to the emergency situation:
Partnerships are key for development and delivery. Gavin stresses the difference between online learning and remote teaching. Lecturers must be able to pick the technology that suits them and in the way they want to connect with the students.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Authentic, alternative assessments to running invigilated exams - EMEA Online Symposium 2020

  1. 1. Gavin Clinch Head of Online Learning (Student Experience) IT Sligo Studiosity Symposium 3rd April, 2020 G AVI NCLIN CHITSLIGO
  2. 2. VP For Online Development Online & Springboard Programme Coordinator Technical Support Head of Business Development Online Student Advisor Team Instructional Design Team Head Online Learning Student Experience Head Online Learning Innovation Registration eLearning Champions Matri x Reportin g Admin IT Manager RPL Unit Online Development: Organisational Structure
  3. 3. Growth of Online Student Numbers STUDENTS SEMI TARGETED GROWTH COL TARGETED GROWTH TARGETED GROWTH (as per KPI) +1% YEARS Meeting the KPIs for Online Development
  4. 4. International Students
  5. 5. Barrow Island, Western Australia Oil Sands, Fort McMurray, Canada Oil Rig in SE Asia Mining in Sierra Leone Just how remote are our students? The Chevron ran Gorgan Gas Project on Barrow Island. Picture: Supplied.Source:News Limited London mining PLC https://images.app.goo.gl/FMgsg1tcEU7rKMtF6
  6. 6. Company Education and Training
  7. 7. Partners in Development & Delivery ❑ Biopharmaceutical ❑ Polymers – 1st Polymer Skillsnet, AIT, ITSligo ❑ The Insurance Institute of Ireland, ITSligo ❑ University of Ulster, ITSligo ❑ NUI Galway, IT Sligo ❑ Bespoke programmes for a particular employer ❑ (e.g. Roads Engineering; Precision Engineering sector) ❑ Southern New Hampshire University, ITSligo ❑ Data Centre Facilities Engineering
  8. 8. National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training
  9. 9. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Introduction to Lean Sigma Quality Coding MOOCs Erasmus+ Research Preparation for College Career Development Occupational Safety & Health Induction
  10. 10. How did we grow online Learning? Simplicity Evening Classes Providing Live and recorded classes that allowed engagement
  11. 11. The Development of Online Facilitation Remote Access 24/7 Supervision of Practice Attendance only when necessary The operation of equipment Online Exams
  12. 12. ‘Self Service’ Studio or ‘Recording Booth’
  13. 13. Characteristics of Model • Relatively low investment – Speed - short lead time – Agility – easy to change – Low risk • Attractive to lecturers and students – Sociable (based on communications) – Based on familiar techniques – High quality
  14. 14. The Difference Between Emergency Remote Teaching and Online Learning by Charles Hodges, Stephanie Moore, Barb Lockee, Torrey Trust and Aaron Bond Credit: frankie's / Shutterstock.com © 2020
  15. 15. cc: an untrained eye - https://www.flickr.com/photos/26312642@N00 Email: clinch.gavin@itsligo.ie Twitter: @gavinclinch
  16. 16. cc: melusina parkin - https://www.flickr.com/photos/37246405@N06 Academic Integrity course: • Takes a holistic approach, to provide a well-rounded guide to studying with integrity • Demystifies the perils and pitfalls of contract cheating • Supports students at different stages of their study • Emphasizes positive values, skills, and behaviours across an institution. “I get by with a little help from my Friends” Online Student Advisors
  17. 17. cc: dybarber - https://www.flickr.com/photos/10316250@N02 Support for online learners can often look like this…
  18. 18. …when it should look like this. "Dublin_076_m1_screen" by pntphoto is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
  19. 19. Photo by Aussie~mobs - Creative Commons Attribution License https://www.flickr.com/photos/70994841@N07 In September 2018 IT Sligo recruited 2 ‘Online Student Advisors’. Each Advisor was assigned to one Department and a cohort of approximately 500 online learners. This was classified as a pilot project. Influenced by SNHU.
  20. 20. Provide career advice to applicants and direct them to the most suitable course Conduct the application review and course eligibility process Support and mentor Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) applicants and liaise with Assessors/course lecturers/Heads of Departments
  21. 21. Work with the Admissions staff (both internal and external) regarding specific enquiries relating to online programmes through the CRM system Assist with the induction processes for new online students Actively monitor online student engagement and take the necessary follow-up actions required to maximize retention levels on courses
  22. 22. Provide ongoing administrative support to students in areas such as deferral requests, exemption requests, registering for repeat exams Respond to ongoing enquiries from online students relating to general aspects of their study Produce and distribute regular reports on student recruitment, engagement and retention
  23. 23. Faculty of Engineering and Design Suite of Quality Programmes (500 students) Faculty of Science Suite of Biopharma Programmes (700 students) Since September 2018
  24. 24. Faculty of Engineering and Design Suite of Mechanical and Electrical Programmes (500 students) Since September 2019 Faculty of Engineering and Design Suite of Quality Programmes (500 students) Faculty of Science Suite of Biopharma Programmes (700 students)
  25. 25. cc: an untrained eye - https://www.flickr.com/photos/26312642@N00 Email: clinch.gavin@itsligo.ie Twitter: @gavinclinch
  26. 26. cc: Rain Rabbit - https://www.flickr.com/photos/37996583811@N01 Murder Most Foul
  27. 27. Who Killed the Exam?
  28. 28. 2020
  29. 29. Candidate-authentication system for online assessments. To ensure that online assessment candidates are truly who they say they are universities are using: face recognition voice recognition keyboard rhythm writing-style analysis anti-plagiarism tools 2021
  30. 30. They are seen, but they do not see; they are objects of information, never subjects in communication M. Foucault
  31. 31. Photo by contemplativechristian - Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License https://www.flickr.com/photos/23852851@N07 Created with Haiku Deck http://www.academicintegrity.org/icai/resources-1.php What Integrity ? In studies, more than 66% of college students said they cheated in an exam. The days of writing notes on your hand are over, there are now much more sophisticated options. 2022
  32. 32. Wearable technologies were ubiquitous and mostly undetectable. Where once it was possible to ban smart watches it was not possible to ban all clothing in an exam hall! Image source: North American Technographics® Consumer Technology Survey 2023
  33. 33. 2024 A computer bot became the first Bot (that we know of) to undertake and complete a fully online L9 Programme.
  34. 34. AUTHENTIC ONLINE ASSESSMENT PROBLEM WITH TEST AND QUIZZES: 1. TYPICALLY ASSESS LOW-LEVEL LEARNING 2. OFTEN NOT ALIGNED WITH LEARNING OUTCOMES 3. OVERUSE CAN PROMOTE CHEATING https://www.facultyfocus.com/articles/educational-assessment/alternati ve-assessment-methods-online-classroom/ (Pallof and Pratt)
  35. 35. AUTHENTIC, LEARNER-CENTRED, COLLABORATIVE ASSESSMENTS ALTERNATIVES: 1. WRITING ASSIGNMENTS 2. COLLABORATIVE ASSIGNMENTS 3. CASE STUDIES 4. DEBATES https://www.facultyfocus.com/articles/educational-assessment/alternati ve-assessment-methods-online-classroom/
  36. 36. Source: https://www.bradford.ac.uk/pass/resources/short-guide.pdf
  37. 37. ALTERNATIVE ASSESSMENTS 1. OPEN BOOK EXAMS 2. MCQS/OBJECTIVE TESTS 3. ORAL EXAMS/PRESENTATIONS 4. REFLECTIVE JOURNALS 5. MOODLE ASSIGNMENTS
  38. 38. Who Killed the Exam?
  39. 39. Who Killed the Exam? Discuss…!
  40. 40. cc: an untrained eye - https://www.flickr.com/photos/26312642@N00 Gavin Clinch Head of Online Learning (Student Experience) Twitter: @gavinclinch Thank You
  41. 41. Q&A Liz Thomas, Education Consultant Q: How do you actively engage your non traditional students through this learning experience? And how does your online student continuation or completion rate compare to the rest of the institution? A: Essentially, the lecturers decide on the way they want to engage in terms of technology and what’s working for the students themselves. On retention rates: the full time programmes are approx 80% - for the online programmes, it’s 97%. Online is for lifelong learners/learnings in the workplace. They're juggling work and family life with their studies. But they are very sure of why they're doing the online programme - maybe looking to upskill or re-skill. It may be funded or partially funded by their employers. The 18/19 year olds coming in are facing a lot of other challenges which is why they developed that transition to higher ed. Q: On the student advisors: how proactive are they? Are they making contact as they have a big case load of 500 students each. Are they actively making contact with your online students or is it about your students making contact when they get stuck? A: The online student advisors make first contact in the first few days once the students have been enrolled in September. Starts off with a phone call, or an email to introduce themselves and say they are there for any questions they have. Contact is made again mid-semester. They will send a reminder, ‘I’m here if you need me’. They also let students know about assessment methods, for example.
  42. 42. Q&A Barry Spencer, London South East Colleges Engaging students with online learning, I found that what we are looking at here is a more social model of learning, and if you want to recruit their engagement you have to reward their engagement. So assessment had to change to a degree as well, so they gained overall marks through their online engagement. So we had to make that meaningful and fair as well. We had to motivate the students. A: Something our lecturers grappling with at the moment. They are not going to have exams so how are they going to do their assessment? Name: Bridie Killoran, Gallway Q: On the student advisors - do you have information on the key areas that they are seeing coming up from the online learning? What are the key issues they are finding? A: A lot of the issues are admin related - deferring a payment, deferring an exam. The advisor is the first point of call who will pass the student onto other areas*. Primary issues are around how they get to all the units within the institution, which can be found on moodle but it’s easier to go to one person. The student knows that person and can ask them directly, *Gavin has further slides on this if anyone would like to get in touch!
  43. 43. Q&A Name: Andy Jaffrey, Ulster University Q: I was wondering if you're involved in that wider discussion at an institution level with alternative forms of assessment and how are you getting access to all your staff and encouraging that? Are you getting strategic leadership on that or are you running webinars and how are you dealing with that? A: A recent Academic Council meeting resulted in us agreeing that programme boards would provide an overview of the alternative assessments they would give, final assessment methods to be approved by Academic council. Lecturers are looking for guidance around alternative assessments - I’ve been working with the structural designers on putting resources together. A lot of programmes are still keen to have invigilated exams - we’re saying alternatives must be considered. Some lecturers believe it is possible to run invigilated exams on Moodle, but you can’t run a webcam on each face etc! We’re crossing over - we’re the centre of online learning, focussed on our online students, but now supporting lectures and programmes usually delivered face to face that are now teaching in a remote situation. I have been working with the VP of Academic Affairs in terms of how we can work together to support the lecturers in terms of assessments.
  44. 44. Studiosity · Gavin Clinch Gavin is the Head of Online Learning (Student Experience), IT Sligo After graduating from the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London, Gavin practiced as an architect in the UK and Germany for 15 years. Since joining IT Sligo in 2001 he has lectured in architecture and was centrally involved in the development and professional accreditation of a number of Degree and Masters Architecture programmes. Gavin has many years of online teaching experience. In his current role, Gavin has responsibility for the continuous improvement of online education, including online and MOOC pedagogy and course development. Gavin was the project lead for the National Forum funded (2014) project, “Get Ready Education – A Learning Journey” - a dual-pathway MOOC designed to help second level students transition to higher education in Ireland. He is the institute’s lead on the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) project and has been responsible for the development of the “MyExperience” web portal and e-portfolio RPL assessment tool. He also led the institute’s move to adopt online proctoring for high-stakes exams in 2012. Gavin has presented papers and keynote addresses at numerous conferences. Gavin is Chair of the Institute’s Learning, Teaching, and Assessment Committee. He is Vice President of the Irish Learning Technology Association (ILTA) and Chair of the Higher Education Lifelong Learning Ireland Network (HELLIN) (2020) Presenter bio 48

×