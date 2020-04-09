EMEA Studiosity Online Symposium 2020 speaker, Gavin Clinch, Head of Online Learning (Student Experience), shared his insights into three main areas they are adopting at IT Sligo - here are the key take-aways:



Who killed the exam? The current pandemic is a player!

An opportunity to start looking at meaningful alternative assessments to running invigilated exams. We should be thinking of writing assignments, collaborative assignments, case studies and debates.

Online exams can be difficult because of the ever present technology arms race between AI and plagiarism. 66% of students have admitted to cheating in an exam - the days of writing notes on your sleeve are over, there are now much more sophisticated options.



The Online Student Advisor:

Student Advisors roles have been created to provide ongoing administrative support to students, as well as general aspects of their studying. Crucially at this time, they have been able to help with the communication around assessment methods.



Online learning and the response to the emergency situation:

Partnerships are key for development and delivery. Gavin stresses the difference between online learning and remote teaching. Lecturers must be able to pick the technology that suits them and in the way they want to connect with the students.