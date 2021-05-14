Ironstone's Summerside Trail

A successful real estate investment specialist, Stuart Hansen earned a degree in business with honors at the University of Western Ontario in London. Stuart Hansen works with investors from China and manages their real estate investments in the US. For ten years, he served as the vice president of Marquee Asset Management, a part of the Drewlo Family of Companies and a subsidiary of Drewco Development Corp. One of the Drewco-related companies established in 2010, Ironstone Built Homes is responsible for the provision of high-quality homes at affordable prices in London, Ontario. Recently, Ironstone Built Homes disclosed its newest townhome development, Summerside Trail in Prince County on Prince Edward Island.



A group of elegantly designed single-family homes located in Summerside City, Summerside Trail features spacious floor plans and innovative designs that merge luxurious features with reasonable pricing. Conveniently located, homeowners can reach the airport, shopping, and many other essential places in a short time.



From imported ceramics and hardwood flooring to extra pot lights, Ironstone ensures individuals and families who purchase Summerside Trail homes get the best possible homeowner experience. While multiple upgrades are included in the base price, all the homes are ENERGY STAR certified, which reduces heating and cooling costs.