Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Are credit and capital misallocated? Comments by Garry Young BIS-IMF-OE...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Higher funding costs for impaired banks, could lead to: a) credit crunc...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Summary of papers 1. Andrews and Petroulakis: forbearance • Weak banks ...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research But banking sector impairment not main story Besley, Roland and van Ree...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Difficulties with banking sector impairment explanation of UK productiv...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research UK productivity disappointment outlasted GFC 75.0 80.0 85.0 90.0 95.0 1...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Productivity below pre-crisis trend nearly everywhere Whole economy AGR...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Bank forbearance not correlated with weak productivity performance Indu...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Firm-level decomposition suggest modest contribution from reduced reall...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Comparison with early 1990s recession suggests different source of shoc...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Little evidence now of zombification or spare capacity Capacity utilisa...
National Institute of Economic and Social Research Overall summary • Welcome careful micro-evidence presented here and agr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Garry Young - Are credit and capital misallocated? Comments by Garry Young

43 views

Published on

Are credit and capital misallocated? Comments by Garry Young

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Garry Young - Are credit and capital misallocated? Comments by Garry Young

  1. 1. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Are credit and capital misallocated? Comments by Garry Young BIS-IMF-OECD joint conference on weak productivity: the role of financial factors
  2. 2. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Higher funding costs for impaired banks, could lead to: a) credit crunch: higher shadow cost of credit for given risk for new loans Direct impact: • More costly for companies reliant on bank finance to finance working capital and investment • Productivity of financially-constrained firms reduced relative to counterfactual, including for new entrants Indirect impact: • Some increase in market share of unconstrained companies, including delayed exit of unconstrained dying companies. b) forbearance: lower shadow cost of credit for given risk for existing loans • Capital constrained banks refrain from enforcing contracts so as not to crystallise losses on their own balance sheets • Weak companies do not exit, thereby taking market share away from stronger ones. Why banking sector impairment might impact adversely on productivity
  3. 3. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Summary of papers 1. Andrews and Petroulakis: forbearance • Weak banks support zombie firms, especially when insolvency framework inhibits restructuring • Zombie congestion depresses profits of healthy firms and business dynamism 2. Linarello, Petrella and Sette: reallocation • Negative shocks to bank credit “cleanse” the economy by reallocating resources and market shares from low to high productivity firms 3. Besley, Roland and van Reenen: credit crunch • Credit frictions affect optimal loan size, capital investment and productivity. Misallocation less important than scale effects
  4. 4. National Institute of Economic and Social Research But banking sector impairment not main story Besley, Roland and van Reenen: • Credit frictions that lingered after Great Recession ‘account for between 13% and 23% of the gap between actual and trend productivity by the end of 2012’ • ‘substantial fraction of the weak productivity performance accounted for by other factors such as weak demand or a global slowdown of technological change’
  5. 5. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Difficulties with banking sector impairment explanation of UK productivity slowdown Consensus that banking sector was impaired and this impacted non- financial companies, but: • Productivity weakness has outlasted Global Financial Crisis • Productivity weakness widespread across nearly all industries and not just bank-dependent ones • Bank forbearance not correlated with unexplained productivity weakness • Firm-level evidence points to importance of ‘within-firm’ effects and only modest contribution from reduced reallocation • Little evidence now of zombification: firms operating at full capacity and very high levels of employment
  6. 6. National Institute of Economic and Social Research UK productivity disappointment outlasted GFC 75.0 80.0 85.0 90.0 95.0 100.0 105.0 110.0 115.0 120.0 125.0 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 2021 2023 2009Q1=100 Output per hour Previous OBR forecasts OBR November '17 Outturn NIESR November '17 Post crisis average Pre crisis average November 2010 Source: OBR, NiGEM Database
  7. 7. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Productivity below pre-crisis trend nearly everywhere Whole economy AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY AND FISHING MINING AND QUARRYING MANUFACTURING ELECTRICITY, GAS, STEAMAND AIR CONDITIONING SUPPLY WATER SUPPLY; SEWERAGE, WASTE MANAGEMENT AND REMEDIATION ACTIVITIESCONSTRUCTION WHOLESALE AND RETAIL TRADE; REPAIR OF MOTOR VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES TRANSPORTATION AND STORAGE INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL AND INSURANCE ACTIVITIES REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES PROFESSIONAL, SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL ACTIVITIES ADMINISTRATIVE AND SUPPORT SERVICE ACTIVITIES PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND DEFENCE; COMPULSORY SOCIAL SECURITYEDUCATION HUMAN HEALTH AND SOCIAL WORK ACTIVITIES ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND RECREATION OTHER SERVICE ACTIVITIES 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 5 10 15 20 25 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 11 11 12 12 13 13 14 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 8 9 9 10 10 11 11 12 12 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 4 5 5 6 6 7 7 8 8 9 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 4 5 5 6 6 7 7 8 8 9 9 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12 5 6 6 7 7 8 Mar-97 Feb-01 Jan-05 Dec-08 Nov-12
  8. 8. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Bank forbearance not correlated with weak productivity performance Industry % of banks’ exposure receiving forbearance Manufacturing 12 Construction 27 Wholesale and retail 3 Transport 6 Accommodation and food 28 Information and communication 7 Professional and scientific 6 Administration 14 Other services 9 Source: Arrowsmith et al, SME forbearance, Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin, 2013 Q4
  9. 9. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Firm-level decomposition suggest modest contribution from reduced reallocation Source: Riley et al, UK productivity puzzle, Bank of England SWP No. 531 (June 2015) Labour productivity deviation from pre-crisis trend (%) External component accounts for around a quarter of shortfall
  10. 10. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Comparison with early 1990s recession suggests different source of shock Source: Riley et al, UK productivity puzzle, Bank of England SWP No. 531 (June 2015) Manufacturing recessions compared: decomposition of 5-year changes in labour productivity (%)
  11. 11. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Little evidence now of zombification or spare capacity Capacity utilisation within firms and employment are at historically high levels
  12. 12. National Institute of Economic and Social Research Overall summary • Welcome careful micro-evidence presented here and agree that banking sector impairment contributed to productivity weakness • But does not appear to explain most of productivity weakness • Alternative explanation could be persistent weakness of demand relative to supply triggered by financial crisis, evidenced by low inflation and highly stimulatory monetary policy, that led to downward pressure on wages and hence willingness of businesses to substitute labour for capital.

×