Abusive Power and Control By Sanjeev Datta
""Overcoming abuse doesn't just happen, It takes positive steps everyday. Let today be the day you start to move forward. " —Assunta Harris
WHAT IS ABUSE?
Visit: how to build confidence in child Abuse can be defined as any type of physical or mental harm to other person by sup...
TYPES OF ABUSE
Running personality development classes with the aim to develop leadership skills in individuals seeking success, visit - ...
Running personality development classes with the aim to develop leadership skills in individuals seeking success, visit - ...
Running personality development classes with the aim to develop leadership skills in individuals seeking success, visit - ...
Visit: personality development in childhood HOW TO CONTROL ABUSE Visit: major coping competencies Abuse can be controlled ...
Visit: personality development in childhood HANDLING EXPLOSIVE AND ABUSIVE SITUATIONS Visit: improve negotiation skills Ru...
Visit: personality development in childhood PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT FOR CONTROLLING ABUSE Visit: personality development t...
  Abusive Power and Control By Sanjeev Datta
  ""Overcoming abuse doesn't just happen, It takes positive steps everyday. Let today be the day you start to move forward. " —Assunta Harris
  WHAT IS ABUSE?
  Visit: how to build confidence in child Abuse can be defined as any type of physical or mental harm to other person by suppressing them. The one who suppresses is abuser and the one who experiences it, is victim. Abuse puts negative effects on one's physical and mental health. Victim experiences trauma, bad health and in some cases death too. Abusive power and control is used by abuser to gain control over victim in order to have personal gain, envy or for devaluation.
  TYPES OF ABUSE
  PHYSICAL ABUSE The harm or injury caused by abuser in form of hitting, pushing, beating, strangling or other physical abuse. SEXUAL ABUSE ● Victim pressurized for sexual activity. ● No consent intercourse ● Marital rape ● Child sexual assault ● Sexual comment ● Unwanted touch Visit: need for cognitive development
  VERBAL ABUSE ● Causing harm with speech ● Pointing out weaknesses ● Spreading negativity ● Destroying confidence and self-esteem CASUAL ABUSE ● Victim feels discriminated. ● Suppression on the basis of color, caste, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. Visit: how to develop emotional intelligence
  PSYCHOLOGICAL ABUSE ● Causing mental trauma. ● Making the victim feel less about themselves. ● Delusional living for victim. ● Loss of sanity with time. ECONOMIC ABUSE ● Victim has no financial independence. ● Dependent on abuser for finances. ● Abuser uses finance control for suppression. Visit: how to maintain self esteem
  Visit: personality development in childhood HOW TO CONTROL ABUSE Visit: major coping competencies Abuse can be controlled from Abuser side by improving themselves Clear out arguments with Abuser Stand against Abuse Learning anger management can help to control Abuse Cutting ties with Abuser Reach out to Closed ones Take Lawful Help
  Visit: personality development in childhood HANDLING EXPLOSIVE AND ABUSIVE SITUATIONS Visit: improve negotiation skills LEAVE THE HEATED ARGUMENT MAKE TIME TO BECOME LEVEL-HEADED OR CALM DON'T USE HARSH LANGUAGE APOLOGIZE , IF THE MISTAKE WAS YOURS TALK IT OUT AFTER YOU FEEL THE SITUATION IS CALMER CREATE BETTER UNDERSTANDING SHARE THE FEELINGS WITH SOMEONE CLOSE
  Visit: personality development in childhood PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT FOR CONTROLLING ABUSE Visit: personality development training LEARNING ANGER MANAGEMENT DEVELOPING PATIENCE IMPROVING COMMUNICATION SKILLS DEVELOPING GOOD HABITS PARTICIPATING IN COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES BEING SOCIAL FOCUSING ON POSITIVE ATTITUDE LEARNING TO HAVE STRONG VOICE AGAINST SUPPRESSION
