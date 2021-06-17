Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The prime factor bolstering the growth of the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is mainly the increasing demand for light weight parts in the aerospace and automotive sectors. In addition, the increasing number of applications in various end-use industries, along with the growing usage in PV installations, is the major factor driving the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market.