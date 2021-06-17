Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.stratviewresearch.com Market Reports Advisory & Consulting Sourcing Intelligence Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids...
www.stratviewresearch.com Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market: Growth and Forecast Highlights & Drivers 2 • Engi...
www.stratviewresearch.com Market Insights 3 By Product Type • The market is segmented as lubricants, solvents, and heat tr...
www.stratviewresearch.com Market Insights 4 By Region • Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for engineered ...
www.stratviewresearch.com Competitive Insights 5 Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market, regional expansion, and ex...
www.stratviewresearch.com Research Methodology 6 • Annual Reports / Fact Book • Company Websites • Magazines / Publication...
www.stratviewresearch.com Report Features 7 This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The re...
www.stratviewresearch.com 8 Market Segmentation The engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is segmented into the fo...
www.stratviewresearch.com 9 Market Segmentation Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by ...
www.stratviewresearch.com About Stratview Research 10 Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing hi...
www.stratviewresearch.com Contact Us for More Information and Sample Pages 11 Email us at: sales@stratviewrsearch.com Call...
www.stratviewresearch.com 12 Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
32 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market: Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis

Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The prime factor bolstering the growth of the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is mainly the increasing demand for light weight parts in the aerospace and automotive sectors. In addition, the increasing number of applications in various end-use industries, along with the growing usage in PV installations, is the major factor driving the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
One Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Social Following in 30 Days Brendan Kane
(4/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
What Color is Your Parachute? 2016: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers Richard N. Bolles
(5/5)
Free
The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness Dave Ramsey
(5/5)
Free
The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market: Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis

  1. 1. www.stratviewresearch.com Market Reports Advisory & Consulting Sourcing Intelligence Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis The Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market is Segmented by Product Type (Lubricants, Solvents, and Heat Transfer Fluids), by Polymer Type (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Electronics & Semiconductor, Aerospace, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) sales@stratviewresearch.com +1-313-307-4176 Presents a Research Report on
  2. 2. www.stratviewresearch.com Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market: Growth and Forecast Highlights & Drivers 2 • Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. • The prime factor bolstering the growth of the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is mainly the increasing demand for light weight parts in the aerospace and automotive sectors. • In addition, the increasing number of applications in various end-use industries, along with the growing usage in PV installations, is the major factor driving the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market. Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market - Snapshot Growth 7.4% for the next five years Major Product Type Lubricants Dominant End-Use Industry Type Oil & Gas Region with the highest demand Asia-Pacific Key Players Daikin Industries, Solvay SA, The Chemours Company, 3M, Asahi Glass Company, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Halopolymer, F2 Chemicals, IKV Tribology, Lubrilog Lubrication Engineering, Nye Lubricants, and Interflon.
  3. 3. www.stratviewresearch.com Market Insights 3 By Product Type • The market is segmented as lubricants, solvents, and heat transfer fluids. • The lubricants segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. • Engineered lubricants or fluorinated lubricants offer a stable performance over a long time and provide low oxidation degradation. • They are fire-resistant in nature and are used for a wide range of temperatures. • Fluorinated lubricants are designed to perform effectively between a temperature ranges of -90°C to 300°C. • These properties are driving the growth of the market. By End-Use Industry Type • The market is segmented as electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, chemical processing, automotive, oil & gas, power generation, and others. • The oil & gas segment dominates the market, as in extreme conditions fluorinated fluids make it easier to clean spills and help in extending the life of the machinery.
  4. 4. www.stratviewresearch.com Market Insights 4 By Region • Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. • The growth of the market is driven by rapid industrialization as witnessed in the developing economies of the region and low production costs have prompted the giant players to establish their presence in the region. • The growing automotive sector in the region is also contributing to the growth of the region’s market.
  5. 5. www.stratviewresearch.com Competitive Insights 5 Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key Companies Analysed • Daikin Industries • Solvay SA • The Chemours Company • The 3M Company • Asahi Glass Company • Halocarbon Products Corporation • Halopolymer • F2 Chemicals • IKV Tribology • Lubrilog Lubrication Engineering • Nye Lubricants • Interflon.
  6. 6. www.stratviewresearch.com Research Methodology 6 • Annual Reports / Fact Book • Company Websites • Magazines / Publications • Press Releases & Journals • Industry News • Association Articles • Government Documents • Social Media • Others • Robust database across value chain • In-house industry veterans as advisors • Project based subject matter experts • Industry Players • Industry Experts • Suppliers • Customers • Associations • Government Institutions • Others Data Triangulation Data Evaluation and Multiple Data Triangulation) Final Deliverables Final Report with All Findings) Secondary Research Stratview Research Internal Knowledgebase Primary Research Stratview Research follows a rigorous methodology with high emphasis on primary research and multiple ways of data triangulation. We conduct primary research across the value chain to provide 360 degree view of the market. Data Analysis Top Down and Bottom Up Approach)
  7. 7. www.stratviewresearch.com Report Features 7 This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report: • Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis. • Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis. • Market trend and forecast analysis. • Market segment trend and forecast. • Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc. • Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities. • Emerging trends. • Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players. • Key success factors.
  8. 8. www.stratviewresearch.com 8 Market Segmentation The engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is segmented into the following categories. Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Product Type: • Lubricants (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Solvents (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Heat Transfer Fluids (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Polymer Type: • Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by End-Use Industry Type: • Electronics & Semiconductor (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Aerospace (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Chemical Processing (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Oil & Gas (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Power Generation (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)
  9. 9. www.stratviewresearch.com 9 Market Segmentation Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region: • North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico) • Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe) • Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) • Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)
  10. 10. www.stratviewresearch.com About Stratview Research 10 Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing high quality syndicated reports, custom research and consulting services. Market Reports Advisory & Consulting Custom Research Rich Industry Experience High Customer Delight Effective Business Decisions Robust Methodology Our Services Why Us?
  11. 11. www.stratviewresearch.com Contact Us for More Information and Sample Pages 11 Email us at: sales@stratviewrsearch.com Call Us: +1-313-307-4176 Ask for Sample Pages here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/962/engineered-fluids-market.html#form
  12. 12. www.stratviewresearch.com 12 Thank You

×