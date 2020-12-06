Successfully reported this slideshow.
Secrets from the New Science of Expertise Some insights from Anders Ericsson & Robert Pool
There is no such thing as talent !!?? There is no such thing as natural talent or prodigies.  anyone can improve, but tha...
Accumulating Hours of Practice:  “It’s not just a matter of accumulating hours.  If you’re doing your job, and you’re ju...
Playing doesn’t really help!  Playing may be fun, but it’s not contributing to you changing your performance, to building...
How to improve & become an expert  Learn the actions involved in: Deliberate Practice
Principles of Deliberate Practice 1. Appropriate Area of Desired Expertise: The field must be well developed, the best per...
Principles of Deliberate Practice 2. Deliberate practice requires a teacher or coach who can provide practice activities d...
Principles of Deliberate Practice 3. Near maximal effort, constantly being taken out of your comfort zone by a teacher or ...
Principles of Deliberate Practice 4. Well defined, specific (sub) goals, not aimed at “overall improvement.”
Principles of Deliberate Practice 5. Focus: Full attention and conscious action, no autopilot Eg. Swimmer – many laps
Principles of Deliberate Practice 6. Feedback and constant little improvements, modifying efforts in response to feedback ...
7. Building and modifying mental representations - For example, chess players improve most by studying and challenging the...
Mental Representations  Your skill in anything is based on the number and quality of “mental representations” you have fo...
8. Focusing on building and improving specific skills by focusing on aspects of those skills and improving them - Progress...
The 10,000 hour Rule  The 10,000 hour rule misses a lot. Performing is not deliberate practice, and doesn’t help you get...
Deliberate Practice on the Job Some myths of performance improvement:  Our abilities are limited by pre-determined geneti...
Skill is more useful than knowledge  Skill is more useful than knowledge, it’s what you’re able to do, not what you know,...
Deliberate Practice – a basic framework 1. Find a good teacher Private instruction is ideal, since they can best point ou...
Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: 2. Engagement/Focus  If your mind is wandering or you’re relaxed and having fun,...
Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: 3.You need to find a way to push yourself out of your comfort zone. The ‘Goldiloc...
Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: To effectively practice a skill, it helps to keep in mind three Fs:  Focus.  Fe...
Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: Getting past plateaus  The best way to move past any plateau is to challenge you...
Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: Maintaining motivation  To keep working on something, you need to keep the reaso...
There is no such thing as an innate talent – but the mere result of years of deliberate practice.
Talent Needs Trauma:  During the Second World War, in the concentration camps, there were several people who developed ex...
Secrets from the New Science of Expertise
Secrets from the New Science of Expertise
  1. 1. Secrets from the New Science of Expertise Some insights from Anders Ericsson & Robert Pool
  2. 2. There is no such thing as talent !!?? There is no such thing as natural talent or prodigies.  anyone can improve, but that it takes time.  The only shortcut is practicing the right way.  Example: Perfect Pitch
  3. 3. Accumulating Hours of Practice:  “It’s not just a matter of accumulating hours.  If you’re doing your job, and you’re just doing more and more of the same, you’re not actually going to get better.”
  4. 4. Playing doesn’t really help!  Playing may be fun, but it’s not contributing to you changing your performance, to building on it.  Deliberate practice is when you have a one-on-one teaching situation with a coach or teacher—that teacher can assess where you are and what things can help you improve.
  5. 5. How to improve & become an expert  Learn the actions involved in: Deliberate Practice
  6. 6. Principles of Deliberate Practice 1. Appropriate Area of Desired Expertise: The field must be well developed, the best performers must be clearly far superior to people just entering the field. If there’s no competition to indicate skill, then it’s hard for there to be deliberate practice because the differences of the best are less clear.
  7. 7. Principles of Deliberate Practice 2. Deliberate practice requires a teacher or coach who can provide practice activities designed to help a student improve his or her performance.
  8. 8. Principles of Deliberate Practice 3. Near maximal effort, constantly being taken out of your comfort zone by a teacher or coach. Not “fun”. - Example: - HiiT - Running & interval training – very aversive!
  9. 9. Principles of Deliberate Practice 4. Well defined, specific (sub) goals, not aimed at “overall improvement.”
  10. 10. Principles of Deliberate Practice 5. Focus: Full attention and conscious action, no autopilot Eg. Swimmer – many laps
  11. 11. Principles of Deliberate Practice 6. Feedback and constant little improvements, modifying efforts in response to feedback - one of the most vital of all the principles!
  12. 12. 7. Building and modifying mental representations - For example, chess players improve most by studying and challenging themselves with expert matches.
  13. 13. Mental Representations  Your skill in anything is based on the number and quality of “mental representations” you have for the skill.  For example, chess players improve most by studying and challenging themselves with expert matches. They build mental representations of others’ games, which help them improve much more than simply playing more games.  “The main thing that sets experts apart from the rest of us is that their years of practice have changed the neural circuitry in their brains to produce highly specialized mental representations, which in turn make possible the incredible memory, pattern recognition, problem solving, and other sorts of advanced abilities needed to excel in their particular specialties.”
  14. 14. 8. Focusing on building and improving specific skills by focusing on aspects of those skills and improving them - Progress and improvement are incremental
  15. 15. The 10,000 hour Rule  The 10,000 hour rule misses a lot. Performing is not deliberate practice, and doesn’t help you get much better.  The # of hours you need to put in is relative to the other people you’re competing with, in a new field you may become a “master” in 20 hours.  For chess it might be more like 40,000.
  16. 16. Deliberate Practice on the Job Some myths of performance improvement:  Our abilities are limited by pre-determined genetic characteristics  If you do something for long enough you’re bound to get better at it  All it takes to improve is effort.
  17. 17. Skill is more useful than knowledge  Skill is more useful than knowledge, it’s what you’re able to do, not what you know, that sets you apart.
  18. 18. Deliberate Practice – a basic framework 1. Find a good teacher Private instruction is ideal, since they can best point out what you specifically need to improve and work on.
  19. 19. Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: 2. Engagement/Focus  If your mind is wandering or you’re relaxed and having fun, you probably aren’t improving.  Whatever you’re doing, focus on it. Don’t engage in mindless repetition.  example of long-distance swimmer
  20. 20. Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: 3.You need to find a way to push yourself out of your comfort zone. The ‘Goldilocks’ level of discomfort – this ideally needs a teacher/coach so as not to be injured but to maximize the impact
  21. 21. Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: To effectively practice a skill, it helps to keep in mind three Fs:  Focus.  Feedback.  Fix it.  Break the skill down into components that you can do repeatedly and analyze effectively, determine your weaknesses, and figure out ways to address them.
  22. 22. Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: Getting past plateaus  The best way to move past any plateau is to challenge your brain and body in a new way. Figure out the components of the skill that are holding you back, and find a way to push yourself more on those specific elements.  Design a practice technique focused on improving that specific weakness.  “try differently” is a better recipe for success than “try harder.”  Contrary to what was once believed, the brain can be rewired to excel toward a specific goal at any age with the proper training.
  23. 23. Deliberate Practice – a basic framework: Maintaining motivation  To keep working on something, you need to keep the reasons to continue high, and the reasons to quit low.  To increase focus and decrease demotivation, limit practice sessions to 1 hour. If you want to practice more, take a break in between sessions.  Create a group working on the same thing so you can all motivate each other to keep improving.
  24. 24. There is no such thing as an innate talent – but the mere result of years of deliberate practice.
  25. 25. Talent Needs Trauma:  During the Second World War, in the concentration camps, there were several people who developed excellent mental calculators. They said that living in the concentration camp was so aversive that the only way they could defend themselves was to engage in an intellectually demanding activity. Example: Victor Frankel  There’s some suggestion that Bobby Fischer didn’t have a father and that that led him to seek out a relationship with an adult chess master. Eg. Movie ‘Queen’s Gambit’

