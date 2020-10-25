H productionfinale

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SESSION 4 Gagnon Letellier Cyr Ricard Mathieu architectes, Gare fluviale de Lévis au Québec construite en 2015 HANTATIANA
F P P: désigne la fonction porter , ce sont des colonnes en acier F: désigne la fonction franchir, ce sont des poutres en ...
c C: désigne la fonction contreventer, Il y a la croix de saint André en plus des murs
FD FD désigne la fonction Fonder, on voit une partie des semelles isolées sous les colonnes
Le squelette de cette gare est en effet composé d’une structure hybride acier-bois. Les poutres sont en bois lamellé-collé...
Selon cette image, on a un système de poutres bois et de poutres haubanées avec les câbles. Cela permet en effet d’avoir u...
productionfinale
