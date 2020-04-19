Interactive Storytelling (StorySD Series 9)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
StorySD is a transmedia storytelling project whose focus is on transmedia storytelling, business storytelling, content marketing and digital media. It was born in 2017 with the aim to help professionals to implement storytelling to their businesses. Students can also benefit from this project.
Each week a new episode is released in three different formats: podcast, video and transcription. If you wish to dive deeper on a particular topic, you can go to StorySD.com and access hundreds of recommended resources like articles, books, podcasts and videos.
StorySD takes you on a journey as if you were a sea explorer, looking to discover new worlds, like the Portuguese did six centuries ago. The path is full of unknown dangerous and uneasy waters but you’ll gain tools to achieve your your business goals. Join this adventure by visiting StorySD.com and subscribing to our newsletter.
This eBook includes the StorySD episodes released between 16th of April 2020 and 6th of August 2020. In these episodes on interactive storytelling, you’ll learn the different elements you need to take into consideration when building an interactive storytelling project. You’ll also discover several interactive storytelling examples.

  1. 1. SERIES9 INTERACTIVE STORYTELLING SoraiaFerreira,Ph.D. STORYSD.COM
  2. 2. Introducon AboutStorySD OtherStorySDeBooks ConnectandInteractwithUs Episode163–IntroduconSeries9–InteracveStorytelling Episode164–PremiseandPurpose(InteracveStorytelling) EEpisode165–AudienceandMarket(InteracveStorytelling) Episode166–Pla orm(InteracveStorytelling) Episode167–Story/GamingElements(InteracveStorytelling) Episode168–User’sRole(InteracveStorytelling) Episode169–PointofView(InteracveStorytelling) Episode170–Characters(InteracveStorytelling) Episode171–BuildingaCharacterArc(InteracveStorytelling) EEpisode172–StructureandInterface(InteracveStorytelling) Episode173–CricalStoryPath(InteracveStorytelling) Episode174–InteracveNarraveStructuresbyRobMunday Episode175–InteracveNarraveStructuresbyMarie-LaureRyan Episode176–Storyworld(InteracveStorytelling) Episode177–UserEngagement(InteracveStorytelling) Episode178–OverallLookandSound(InteracveStorytelling) EEpisode179–ConclusionSeries9–InteracveStorytelling RecommendedResources AboutSoraiaFerreira,Ph.D. Bibliography 1 2 3 4 5 5 66 7 8 9 10 10 11 1212 12 13 14 15 15 16 1717 19 20 Contents
  3. 3. 1 StorySDisatransmediastorytellingprojectwhosefocusison transmediastorytelling,businessstorytelling,contentmarke ngand digitalmedia.Itwasbornin2017withtheaimtohelpprofessionals toimplementstorytellingtotheirbusinesses.Studentscanalso beneﬁtfromthisproject. EEachweekanewepisodeisreleasedinthreediﬀerentformats: podcast,videoandtranscrip on.Ifyouwishtodivedeeperona parculartopic,youcangotoStorySD.comandaccesshundredsof recommendedresourceslikearcles,books,podcastsandvideos. SStorySDtakesyouonajourneyasifyouwereaseaexplorer,looking todiscovernewworlds,likethePortuguesedidsixcenturiesago.The pathisfullofunknowndangerousanduneasywatersbutyou’llgain toolstoachieveyourbusinessgoals.Jointhisadventurebyvising StorySD.comandsubscribingtoournewsle er. TThiseBookincludestheStorySDepisodesreleasedbetween16th of April2020and6th ofAugust2020.Intheseepisodesoninteracve storytelling,you’lllearnthediﬀerentelementsyouneedtotakeinto consideraonwhenbuildinganinteracvestorytellingproject.You’ll alsodiscoverseveralinteracvestorytellingexamples. Ifyouhaveanyquesons,youcanreachmeat soraia.ferreira@yellow.pt. ##KeepMovingForward SoraiaFerrreira AboutStorySD
  4. 4. 2 OtherStorySDeBooks
  5. 5. 3 ConnectandInteractwithUs
  6. 6. 4 #163IntroduconSeries9–Interacve Storytelling
  7. 7. 5 Thisisoneofthemaindiﬀerencesfromlinearstorytelling. #164PremiseandPurpose(Interacve Storytelling) #165AudienceandMarket(Interacve Storytelling)
  8. 8. 6 OntheLandRoverwebsite,thereisaninterviewwithKim McCullough,VicePresidentofMarke ng,JaguarLandRoverNorth Americawhosays,"Weareconstantlyexploringnewwaystobring ourowners'passionfortheirvehiclestolife,this meina commissionedliteraryprojectpennedbyaremarkablytalented Brishauthorandoﬀeredtotheworldthroughthelatestinteracve digitalspaces.Thisproject’spla ormalsoallowsourownersto complemecomplementBoyd'sstorytellingwiththeirownadventure-oriented stories.Wehopefansofliteraryadventurethrillersenjoythestory andperhapsseethemselvesdrivingacrosstheSco shcountrysidein oneofouriconicvehicles." Asyoucansee,thisprojectpaysclosea en ontotheiraudienceand theirmarketandsoshouldyou. #166Pla orm(InteracveStorytelling)
  9. 9. 7 Whenyouaredoinganinteracvestorytellingproject,youhave manypla ormstochoosefrom. It’svitaltopaya en ontosomefactorsliketheaccessyourusers willhaveorifthepla ormisfamiliartothemornot.Choosingan unfamiliarpla ormwillmaketheuserslose melearninghowtouse it.Intheend,you’llhavetobalancetheseveralaspects. #167Story/GamingElements(Interacve Storytelling)
  10. 10. 8 everythingthatcanhappen.Ineedtodealwiththousandsand thousandsofvariables,condions,andpossibilies.Asa consequence,whereaﬁlmscriptisaboutonehundredpages,an interacvescriptlikethisisbetweenfourandﬁvethousandpages.” Thisshowshowcomplexitistowriteinteracvestorytelling. #168User’sRole(InteracveStorytelling)
  11. 11. 9 #169PointofView(Interacve Storytelling)
  12. 12. 10 #170Characters(InteracveStorytelling) #171BuildingaCharacterArc(Interacve Storytelling)
  13. 13. ofthegame,whichistoteachyoungergeneraonsabouttheSecond WorldWar.Healsomen onshowimportantitwastoensure historicalaccuracy. Whenyouaredevelopinganinteracvestorytellingproject,it’s importanttobuildthecharacter’sarc. Howcanyoudothis? YYouneedtothinkaboutyourcharacter’sprogression.What transformaonwillyourcharacterundergo? #172StructureandInterface(Interacve Storytelling) 11
  14. 14. dowebtext.Besidesthetext,thereistheop ontoaddvideo,sound, andpictures. #173CricalStoryPath(Interacve Storytelling) #174InteracveNarra veStructuresby RobMunday 12
  15. 15. #175InteracveNarra veStructuresby Marie-LaureRyan 13
  16. 16. #176Storyworld(InteracveStorytelling) 14
  17. 17. 15 #177UserEngagement(Interacve Storytelling) #178OverallLookandSound(Interacve Storytelling)
  18. 18. Oneofthekeyaspectofthisprojectwastheoveralllookandsound. Makesureyoutakeintoconsideraontheseelementsinyour interacvestorytellingproject. #179ConclusionSeries9–Interacve Storytelling Thisserieswasdedicatedtothediﬀerentaspectsofcreanga interacvestorytellingproject. ButthereissomethingIhaven'ttalkedabout,whichisthecomplexity ofthiskindofprojects.Ifdoingalinearstoryisdiﬃcult,doingan interacvestoryismuchmorecomplex. Usually,it’salsomoreexpensivebecauseittakesmore meandmore resources. AAnotherthingtoconsiderhastodowiththetechnologyyouare goingtousebecauseerrorsareconstantintechnology.Whenthis happens,userswillstopengagingortheywon’tevenstartyour project. 16
  19. 19. YoucanﬁndallStorySDepisodes-Series9at h ps://storysd.com/episodes/interacvestorytelling/ Episode163–IntroduconSeries9–InteracveStorytelling Book-DigitalStorytelling:ACreator'sGuidetoInteracve EntertainmentbyCarolynHandlerMiller Episode164-PremiseandPurpose(InteracveStorytelling) Resource-GoogleDigitalStorytelling EEpisode165–AudienceandMarket(InteracveStorytelling) Book-ExcellenceWins:ANo-NonsenseGuidetoBecomingtheBest inaWorldofCompromisebyHorstSchulze Episode166–Pla orm(InteracveStorytelling) Book-InteracveNarravesandTransmediaStorytellingbyKelly McErlean Episode167–Story/GamingElements(InteracveStorytelling) RResource-TedTalk:HowVideoGamesTurnPlayersIntoStorytellers byDavidCage Episode168–User’sRole(InteracveStorytelling) Paper-InteracveStorytellinginaMixedRealityEnvironment:the EﬀectsofInteracvityonUserExperiences Episode169–PointofView(InteracveStorytelling) BBook-MasterContentStrategy:HowtoMaximizeYourReachand BoostYourBo omLineEveryTimeYoubyPamelaWilson Episode170–Characters(InteracveStorytelling) Resource-WikiinImmersiveNarravesbyCEFIMA 17 RecommendedResources
  20. 20. Episode171-BuildingaCharacterArc(InteracveStorytelling) Book-FinishtheScript:ACollegeScreenwringCourseinBook FormbySco King Episode172–StructureandInterface(InteracveStorytelling) Resource-Twine Episode173-CricalStoryPath(InteracveStorytelling) BBook-MasterStorytelling:HowtoTurnYourExperiencesintoStories thatTeach,Lead,andInspirebyMarkCarpenterandDarrellHarmon Episode174-InteracveNarraveStructuresbyRobMunday Arcle-AGuidetoInteracveDocumentary:Structure,Tools& NarravebyRobMunday Episode175-InteracveNarraveStructuresbyMarie-LaureRyan BBook-NarraveasVirtualReality:ImmersionandInteracvityin LiteratureandElectronicMediabyMarie-LaureRyan Episode176–Storyworld(InteracveStorytelling) Book-AlfredHitchcockInterviews(Audiobook)byAlfredHitchcock Episode177–Userengagement(InteracveStorytelling) BBook-ThePersuasionCode:HowNeuromarke ngCanHelpYou PersuadeAnyone,Anywhere,Any mebyChristopheMorinPhDand PatrickRenvoise Episode178–OveralllookandSound(InteracveStorytelling) Book-Houston,WeHaveaNarrave:WhyScienceNeedsStoryby RandyOlson Episode179–ConclusionSeries9–InteracveStorytelling BBook-TheScienceofStorytellingbyWillStorr 18
  21. 21. SinceIcanremember,Iwasalwayscompletedfascinatedbystories. EventhoughIwastakingaBusinessAdministraonDegree,my colleaguesknewmeas“thegirlwhobingewatchesmovies”! IcompletedmyPh.D.inDigitalMedia–AudiovisualandInteracve ContentCreaon,a erdoingseveralcoursesaroundtheworld connectedtothediﬀerentaspectsofﬁlmmaking. IhIhavecreatedandproducedstoriesinmanyformatsbutsince2010, myfocushasbeenontransmediastorytellingprojectslikeTravelPlot PortoandStorySD. Iloveteachingandspeakingaboutstorytellingandtothisday,I con nuetobeknownas“thegirlwholovesstories”! #KeepMovingForward SoraiaFerreira AboutSoraiaFerreira,Ph.D. 19
  22. 22. 20 *LOG607.(2008).WhaiWhai[Mobileapplicaonso ware].Retrieved fromh p://www.whaiwhai.com/en/ [TED].(April,2018).Howvideogamesturnplayersintostorytellers [VideoFile].Retrievedfrom h ps://www.ted.com/talks/david_cage_how_video_games_turn_playe rs_into_storytellers AAllison,A.&Mendes,J.(2012).Bear71[WebDocumentary].Canada: NaonalFilmBoardofCanada. Boyd,W.(2014).TheVanishingGame.JaguarLandRoverUSA. CallofDuty:WWII[Computerso ware].(2017).USA:Acvision. Castle,W.(Producer&Director).(1961).Mr.Sardonicus[Mo on Picture].USA:ColumbiaPictures. CCohen-Boulakia,A.(Producer&Director)&Desjardins,D.(Producer &Director).(2017).ThankYouForPlaying[Website].Canada: NaonalFilmBoardofCanada. DeJesus,F.(Producer&Director),Penlington,N.(Producer& Director),Smaïl,S.(Producer&Director)&Watson,N.(Producer& Director).(2014).ChooseYourOwnDocumentary.[Documentary]. DeadLovely.[Mo onPicture]Aardman. DDougherty,M.(Producer),Langdale,D.(Producer),Lueras,L. (Producer),Neuhahn,C.(Producer),Burdine,R.(Director)& Castuciano,J.(Director).(2017).Pussinbook:Trappedinanepictale. [Mo onPicture].USA:Ne lix. Dufresne,D.(Director).(2013).FortMcMoney[WebDocumentary]. Canada:NaonalFilmBoardofCanada. Bibliography
  23. 23. 21 FirstWorldWar[WebDocumentary].(2014).England:TheGuardian. Google(2016).BeyondtheMap-RiodeJaneiro[Documentary]. GoogleArts&Culture. Hitchcock,A.(2016)AlfredHitchcockInterviews.ABN. Klimas,C.(2009).Twine[Computerso ware]. MMiller,C.(2014).DigitalStorytelling:Acreator'sguidetointeracve entertainment.Routledge. Munday,R.(2016).AGuidetoInteracveDocumentary:Structure, Tools&Narrave.DirectorsNotes.Retrievedfrom: h ps://directorsnotes.com/2016/08/08/interacve-documentary-gui de/ NNakevskaetal.(2017).Interacvestorytellinginamixedreality environment:theeﬀectsofinteracvityonuserexperiences. Springer,pp.52-59. Ryan,M.(2003).NarraveasVirtualReality:Immersionand InteracvityinLiteratureandElectronicMedia.TheJohnsHopkins UniversityPress. Tellmeyoursecrets[Interacvegraphicnovel].(2016).England:BBC. TThomas,N.(Producer)&Nolan,C.(Producer&Director).(2017). Dunkirk[Mo onPicture].USA:WarnerBros.Pictures. Bibliography
