Interactive Storytelling (StorySD Series 9)

StorySD is a transmedia storytelling project whose focus is on transmedia storytelling, business storytelling, content marketing and digital media. It was born in 2017 with the aim to help professionals to implement storytelling to their businesses. Students can also benefit from this project.

Each week a new episode is released in three different formats: podcast, video and transcription. If you wish to dive deeper on a particular topic, you can go to StorySD.com and access hundreds of recommended resources like articles, books, podcasts and videos.

StorySD takes you on a journey as if you were a sea explorer, looking to discover new worlds, like the Portuguese did six centuries ago. The path is full of unknown dangerous and uneasy waters but you’ll gain tools to achieve your your business goals. Join this adventure by visiting StorySD.com and subscribing to our newsletter.

This eBook includes the StorySD episodes released between 16th of April 2020 and 6th of August 2020. In these episodes on interactive storytelling, you’ll learn the different elements you need to take into consideration when building an interactive storytelling project. You’ll also discover several interactive storytelling examples.