Turnover Tax Amendments

Following the presidential directive, The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020 amended the Turnover tax regime as follows:

  1. 1. PUBLIC Turnover Tax (TOT) amendments
  2. 2. PUBLIC Following the presidential directive, The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020 amended the Turnover tax regime as follows; • Reduced tax rate of Turnover Tax from 3% to 1%of the gross receipts of the business, payable monthly;
  3. 3. PUBLIC • Turnover Tax does not affect a taxpayers’ registration for VAT for those meeting the VAT requirements; • The value for computation of turnover tax for a taxpayer registered for VAT is the amount net of VAT;
  4. 4. PUBLIC • Introduced a minimum threshold of Kshs 1,000,000; • Introduced incorporated entities into the turnover tax regime ;
  5. 5. PUBLIC • Increased the threshold from the current Kshs 5 million to Kshs 50 Million per year; • Turnover tax does not apply to non-resident taxpayers;
  6. 6. PUBLIC • Turnover tax does not apply to taxpayers in receipt of rental income, management fee, professional fee or training fees and • Turnover tax does not also apply to income which suffers withholding tax which is final like qualifying dividends or qualifying interest.
  7. 7. PUBLIC The End

