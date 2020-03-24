Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEB 2.0
¿QUE ES ? SLIDESHARE ES UN SITIO WEB QUE OFRECE A LOS USUARIOS LA POSIBILIDAD DE SUBIR Y COMPARTIR EN PÚBLICO O EN PRIVADO...
PASOS PARA CREAR UNA CUENTA • VE A SLIDESHARE.NET/SIGNUP. • INTRODUCE TU DIRECCIÓN DE CORREO ELECTRÓNICO EN EL CAMPO DE EM...
¿QUÉ ES ? ES UNA RED SOCIAL QUE LE PERMITE A 10 MILLONES DE USUARIOS CADA MES, PUBLICAR, COMPARTIR, CONSTRUIR, COMENTAR, D...
PASOS PARA CREAR UNA CUENTA • PASOS PARA CREAR UNA CUENTA EN SCRIBD. • PASO 1 ACCEDES A LA PÁGINA DE SCIRBD (WWW.SCRIBD.CO...
¿ QUE ES ? CALAMEO ES UNA HERRAMIENTA QUE OFRECE LA POSIBILIDAD DE CREAR, ALOJAR Y COMPARTIR PUBLICACIONES INTERACTIVAS. A...
• 1º PASO ENTRAR EN HTTP://ES.CALAMEO.COM/REGISTER.PHP • 2º PASO, REGÍSTRATE • 3° PASO , UNA VEZ REGISTRADOS TENDRÉIS QUE ...
CIBERGRAFÍAS • HTTPS://LIMONCOMUNICACION.COM/QUE-ES-SLIDESHARE-Y-PARA-QUE-SIRVE/ • HTTPS://WWW.LINKEDIN.COM/HELP/SLIDESHAR...
Que es slideshare, scribd, calameo

  1. 1. WEB 2.0
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES ? SLIDESHARE ES UN SITIO WEB QUE OFRECE A LOS USUARIOS LA POSIBILIDAD DE SUBIR Y COMPARTIR EN PÚBLICO O EN PRIVADO PRESENTACIONES DE DIAPOSITIVAS EN POWERPOINT, DOCUMENTOS DE WORD, OPEN OFFICE, PDF, PORTAFOLIOS. EL SITIO WEB FUE ORIGINALMENTE DESTINADO A SER UTILIZADO POR LAS EMPRESAS PARA COMPARTIR CON MÁS FACILIDAD DIAPOSITIVAS ENTRE LOS EMPLEADOS, PERO DESDE ENTONCES SE HA AMPLIADO PARA CONVERTIRSE TAMBIÉN EN UN ENTRETENIMIENTO. EN FEBRERO DE 2011 SLIDESHARE AÑADIÓ UNA FUNCIÓN LLAMADA ZIPCASTS UN SISTEMA DE CONFERENCIA A TRAVÉS DE WEB SOCIAL QUE PERMITE A LOS PRESENTADORES TRANSMITIR UNA SEÑAL DE AUDIO / VÍDEO MIENTRAS SE CONDUCE LA PRESENTACIÓN A TRAVÉS DE INTERNET.
  3. 3. PASOS PARA CREAR UNA CUENTA • VE A SLIDESHARE.NET/SIGNUP. • INTRODUCE TU DIRECCIÓN DE CORREO ELECTRÓNICO EN EL CAMPO DE EMAIL. • CREA UN NOMBRE DE USUARIO EN EL CAMPO DE USERNAME. • CREA UNA CONTRASEÑA EN EL CAMPO DE PASSWORD. • HAZ CLIC EN SIGNUP/REGISTRARSE.
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ ES ? ES UNA RED SOCIAL QUE LE PERMITE A 10 MILLONES DE USUARIOS CADA MES, PUBLICAR, COMPARTIR, CONSTRUIR, COMENTAR, DISTRIBUIR Y ENCONTRAR DOCUMENTOS EN MÚLTIPLES FORMATOS DE TEXTOS COMO: DOC, PDF, TXT, PPT, XLS, PS (ADOBE POSTCRIPT) Y LIT (LECTOR DE EBOOKS DE MICROSOFT) ESTOS DOCUMENTOS PUEDEN SER DESCARGADOS PARA SER LEÍDOS CUANDO NO SE ESTÉ CONECTADO A LA INTERNET O DISCUTIDOS CON SUS AUTORES PARA DEBATIR Y AMPLIAR SUS CONTENIDOS, ENTRE OTRAS FUNCIONES.
  5. 5. PASOS PARA CREAR UNA CUENTA • PASOS PARA CREAR UNA CUENTA EN SCRIBD. • PASO 1 ACCEDES A LA PÁGINA DE SCIRBD (WWW.SCRIBD.COM) • PASO 2 ESCOGES LA OPCIÓN REGISTRARSE O SIGN UP NOW. • PASO 3 REGISTRARSE CON UN NOMBRE DE USUARIO Y PASSWORD. • PASO 4 SUBIR EL ARCHIVO EN: UPLOAD DOWN.
  6. 6. ¿ QUE ES ? CALAMEO ES UNA HERRAMIENTA QUE OFRECE LA POSIBILIDAD DE CREAR, ALOJAR Y COMPARTIR PUBLICACIONES INTERACTIVAS. ADMITE Y CONVIERTE UNA GRAN VARIEDAD DE TIPOS DE ARCHIVOS (PDF, WORD, POWERPOINT, OPENOFFICE, ETC.… ) EN UN DOCUMENTO QUE SE PUEDE LEER PASANDO LAS PÁGINAS COMO EN UN LIBRO “VIRTUAL”. PARA PODER CREAR UN DOCUMENTO EN CALAMEO SÓLO SE REQUIERE UN REGISTRO, QUE ES TOTALMENTE GRATUITO, YA SEA A TRAVÉS DE VUESTRA CUENTA DE CORREO O INCLUSO VUESTRO PERFIL DE #FB QUE ES MÁS RÁPIDO Y FÁCIL. ASÍ LO HEMOS PREFERIDO HACER NOSOTROS POR LO MENOS.
  7. 7. • 1º PASO ENTRAR EN HTTP://ES.CALAMEO.COM/REGISTER.PHP • 2º PASO, REGÍSTRATE • 3° PASO , UNA VEZ REGISTRADOS TENDRÉIS QUE SUBIR EL PDF DE LA ACTIVIDAD QUE TENDRÉIS QUE TENER HECHO. PARA HACERLO PRIMERO.
  8. 8. CIBERGRAFÍAS • HTTPS://LIMONCOMUNICACION.COM/QUE-ES-SLIDESHARE-Y-PARA-QUE-SIRVE/ • HTTPS://WWW.LINKEDIN.COM/HELP/SLIDESHARE/ANSWER/54804/CREAR-UNA-CUENTA-DE- SLIDESHARE?LANG=ES • HTTPS://ES.SLIDESHARE.NET/JAVSAN21/PASOS-PARA-CREAR-UNA-CUENTA-EN-SCRIBD • HTTPS://ES.SCRIBD.COM/DOC/21665679/QUE-ES-Y-PARA-QUE-SIRVE-SCRIBD • HTTPS://DOCUMANIA20.WORDPRESS.COM/2012/06/20/HERRAMIENTAS-EN-LA-WEB-2-0-CALAMEO/

×