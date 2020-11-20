Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EVALUATIO N Stephen Royle
PRODUCTION PROCESS EVALUATION
RESEARCH Overall my research went well. Some of the strengths were that it gave me a good insight on how music videos are ...
PLANNING Whilst planning for my music video I encountered strengths and weaknesses. Planning helped me to gather all of my...
TIME MANAGEMENT Personally I believe I managed my time well. I got all of my projects in on time and my music video finish...
TECHNICAL QUALITIES - CAMERA My Product Harry Styles sign of the times I think that my technical camera quality of my prod...
TECHNICAL QUALITIES – EDITING/POSTMy Product The weekend, blinding lights Personally I think that my editing and post prod...
AESTHETIC QUALITIES I think that my work did look good and aesthetically pleasing. I think this was due to the scenery and...
AUDIENCE APPEAL I think that I have appealed to my target audience well and that I got all of the elements that my target ...
PEER FEEDBACK
FEEDBACK 1 What did you like about the product? • I like the fact that the video does completely fit the song completely a...
FEEDBACK 2 What did you like about the product?  I like the fact that you’ve not done a video exactly based on the lyrics...
FEEDBACK 3 What did you like about the product?  I especially liked the editing (match cuts, overlaying the video) the dr...
PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY What do you agree with from your peer feedback?  I agree with the comments about less shots at the ...
PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY Peer feedback gave me some good constructive criticism that helped me think about my product as a wh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mv production assignment evaluation form 2020

9 views

Published on

Mv production assignment evaluation form 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mv production assignment evaluation form 2020

  1. 1. EVALUATIO N Stephen Royle
  2. 2. PRODUCTION PROCESS EVALUATION
  3. 3. RESEARCH Overall my research went well. Some of the strengths were that it gave me a good insight on how music videos are made. This meant that I could get a better idea of the different types of music video genres and how they correspond to the different types of song and artist. By researching these different types of music videos and genres it helped to give me an idea of what genre my music video was going to be. Researching existing music videos also helped to give me some of the techniques I used. For example when the actor is walking through the different terrains I cut the shot on the same leg each time. This gives the effect that. The actor is walking seamlessly through the different terrains and places. I got this seamless transition effect from Stormzy’s music video, Vossi Bop as all the transitions are seamless and very smooth. On the other hand there were some weaknesses of my research. For example I could’ve maybe gone deeper into the analysis of shot type and how it effected the audience and how it could correspond to the genre. If I had gone into further detail with this it could have had a more positive effect on my product
  4. 4. PLANNING Whilst planning for my music video I encountered strengths and weaknesses. Planning helped me to gather all of my ideas together in one place. Due to this I could execute a detailed mind map, with all my ideas gathered in one, a detailed techniques and conventions plan, a summary and a final idea. I also planned a location list, a detailed shot list and equipment I needed. Planning all of these elements helped me to be more time efficient and helped to gather my ideas better and in a more effective way. Planning the shot list especially helped me when shooting as I new exactly what I needed to shoot and where. This saved me a lot of time and was overall a lot easier to film. This was because I could get straight into filming what I needed to film for each location and it meant that I new what I had filmed and what I had left to film. On the other hand I could have put more planning into backup locations. For example one of the locations I wanted to use was inaccessible for me. I had to think about another location on the spot to use. Luckily the
  5. 5. TIME MANAGEMENT Personally I believe I managed my time well. I got all of my projects in on time and my music video finished in time. I wouldn’t have needed anymore time however my product could have improved slightly if I had any additional time. If I had more time to produce my work I would have done some extra planning on locations and maybe on a backup shot list in case I don’t have enough footage or if I couldn’t get the footage I wanted. I would also spend some more time on editing my music video and trying to find extra ways I could refine it and add to it. Finally I would probably do some more filming of locations and more shots of the actor in case I had to fill in any gaps or if I didn’t have good enough footage.
  6. 6. TECHNICAL QUALITIES - CAMERA My Product Harry Styles sign of the times I think that my technical camera quality of my product was quite professional and looked good. I think that I showed a vast range of camerawork and technical qualities and helped to make my product very professional. On the other hand I would have wanted to make some of the tracking shots more stable, however I still managed to get a good handheld In Harry Styles music video, sign of the times, the camerawork is also very vast as they have lots of static shots, aerial shots and tracking shots. The music video uses outstanding breath-taking scenery and location that makes the camera techniques capture perfectly and really shows it off to the audience. Overall I think my camera work and camera quality
  7. 7. TECHNICAL QUALITIES – EDITING/POSTMy Product The weekend, blinding lights Personally I think that my editing and post production quality was up to standard. I used lots of techniques that could give a good message and conjure a good effect. These elements helped to show that my editing and post production quality was professional and effective. However, in future I do want to refine my techniques even more and hopefully try to match the In The weekends, blinding lights the editing and post production gives a very similar effect as my product does. This is done through the fast cutting shots, strobe lighting and effective colours. The weekend is trying to get the feeling of stress and unease. I also tried to get this feeling across in my product in a slightly different way by using opacity. Both editing
  8. 8. AESTHETIC QUALITIES I think that my work did look good and aesthetically pleasing. I think this was due to the scenery and the shot types I used. I thought my product was also creative. I think this because I used lots of different, creative locations that would entice the audience and also lots of different and creative camerawork and techniques. If I could improve any aesthetic qualities it would be to maybe try get more establishing shots to really show off the scenery and to show off my creativity even more. Some of my strengths were that I could use creative camerawork that catches the viewers eye. For example I used a worms eye view shot of the wave coming into the camera. This expanded my range of camera skills and camera work and looked very good on screen. On the other hand, there were some weaknesses in my product. An example of this was that I thought I didn’t show of some of my best locations enough and that I could have possibly showed some of them off more. In conclusion I think that my work was very aesthetically pleasing and was overall very creative.
  9. 9. AUDIENCE APPEAL I think that I have appealed to my target audience well and that I got all of the elements that my target audience would connect to in the video. I have appealed to the audience by researching genres and elements that this type of audience interact with and are most associated with. Specifically I have included content such as, bits of action to get the younger target audience in. I have also tried to leave the theme and the idea of the whole music video open to interpretation which involves the audience in the product more as they can have their own opinion and their own say on the video.
  10. 10. PEER FEEDBACK
  11. 11. FEEDBACK 1 What did you like about the product? • I like the fact that the video does completely fit the song completely and you have made you own idea which has actually fit the video very well. •I really enjoyed the shot overlaying it added a great effect to the atmosphere that had been created. •I also thought that the drone shots were extremely effective and added a great wow to the whole music video. What improvements could have been made to the product? • I think maybe you should spend more time establishing the character at the start to let everyone get to know him and his story.
  12. 12. FEEDBACK 2 What did you like about the product?  I like the fact that you’ve not done a video exactly based on the lyrics to the song but it made connections with the song, like the sea.  I liked the little details like it going black when saying dark and him touching his throat when the song mentions having a lump in your throat, I thought that was really clever. What improvements could have been made to the product?  I think maybe some more adjustment with colours and things to make it more aesthetically pleasing in the shots near the beginning where he’s walking around.
  13. 13. FEEDBACK 3 What did you like about the product?  I especially liked the editing (match cuts, overlaying the video) the drone shots also looked really cool.  The video suits the music well, maybe the story has something to do with covid? Wanting to escape. What improvements could have been made to the product?  I can only think of (at the beginning) use less shots, it was cutting to different shots quite fast, maybe a little slower to ease into the video as the music eases into the chorus
  14. 14. PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY What do you agree with from your peer feedback?  I agree with the comments about less shots at the beginning to make the build up better. What do you disagree with from your peer feedback?  I don’t disagree with a lot of the feedback given only partly with the colour adjustment comment.
  15. 15. PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY Peer feedback gave me some good constructive criticism that helped me think about my product as a whole and highlighted some factors I could work on to have a better outcome. For example some of the changes I would make, based on my feedback, would be using less shots at the beginning of the video. This would have given the video a better build up to the chorus and the peak of the song. An example of this would be at the pre chorus of the song the shots where short and fast cutting. This meant that there was not as much impact on the audience at the chorus of the song. I could have slowed the shots down and slowed the editing down to give a better effect on the chorus and really emphasise the build up for the audience. Another point I agree with would be spending more time establishing the character at the start to let everyone get to know him and his story. This is something that would help develop my story even more and help to make the audience feel more attached to the

×