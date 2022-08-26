Improve Candidate Experience.pdf

How do you improve candidate experience? What are some ways to increase the chances of candidates applying to jobs at your company? Candidate experience refers to the overall impression candidates get from their interactions with companies. Learn more: https://blog.hirenest.com/how-to-improve-candidate-experience-in-2022-to-attract-the-best-talent/



This includes things such as job postings, interviews, onboarding processes, and other touchpoints throughout the hiring cycle. Companies should focus on improving the candidate experience across multiple channels. For example, they should consider creating a better job posting or interview questions. They also should ensure that new hires receive training and support during the onboarding process.

The most important thing you can do to improve the candidate experience is to listen to what candidates want. Candidates will tell you if something isn’t working well, so it’s critical to hear them out. If you don’t, you may miss opportunities to fix problems before they become big issues.

A great example of this is the “candidate experience” at one company I worked with. They had a lot of trouble getting people to apply online because the process was too complicated. So they decided to simplify the application process by making it all happen through email. This made it easier for everyone to complete the process, but it didn’t solve any real problem. In fact, it created new ones. People were complaining that they couldn’t find information they needed, and some applicants were having difficulty completing forms correctly.

The solution? Make sure every step in the application process is clear and easy to understand. If someone has a question, provide them with the answer right away. And if you don't know the answer, ask!



Why is the candidate experience important?

The candidate experience refers to the overall impression candidates form after interacting with a company. It includes things like whether they feel welcome, if they had a positive first interaction with someone from the organization, and what kind of information they received during this initial contact.

A recent study found that companies who ranked high in customer satisfaction were able to increase revenue by $1.7 million per year. Companies that scored poorly on customer service metrics saw a decrease in revenue of $2.5 million annually.

In order to improve the candidate experience, it's critical to understand why people leave jobs. According to one survey, 60% of employees say they would stay at their current job longer if they felt valued and appreciated. Another 20% said they'd stick around if they knew their work was making a meaningful contribution. And nearly half (46%) said they wouldn't want to continue working if they weren't being challenged.

