Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REALIDAD SOCIOECONÓMICA DEL MUNDO Y AMÉRICA LATINA UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIA...
Desarrollo integral  Es el nombre general dado a una serie de políticas que trabajan conjuntamente para fomentar el desar...
Diversidad productiva  Hace referencia a todas las formas con las que cuenta un país para generar una producción y un ben...
Estrategias de Diversificación Productiva Existen diversas estrategias para entender y actuar frente a propuestas de diver...
Diversidad productiva América latina  Las economías de América Latina muestran una notoria diversidad no solo en los aspe...
Diversidad productiva Ecuador  La economía ecuatoriana se ha caracterizado por ser proveedora de materias primas en el me...
Transformación de la Matriz Productiva para alcanzar Ecuador del Buen Vivir Los ejes para la transformación de la matriz p...
Proyectos sociales  Es aquel que tiene el objetivo de modificar las condiciones de vida de las personas.  La intención e...
Proyectos sociales en América latina  La División de Desarrollo Social de la CEPAL tiene como propósito promover el desar...
Proyectos sociales innovaciones en América Latina  Un mundo de soluciones para personas con discapacidad: Iniciativa del ...
Proyectos sociales en Ecuador  El Gobierno Nacional a través de la empresa pública Ecuador Estratégico, creada en septiem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo grupal alternativas de desarrollo

6 views

Published on

Trabajo acerca de las alternativas de desarrollo, su diversidad, propuestas y proyectos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo grupal alternativas de desarrollo

  1. 1. REALIDAD SOCIOECONÓMICA DEL MUNDO Y AMÉRICA LATINA UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA SEGUNDO SEMESTRE Integrantes: William Steven López Hurtado Camila Katherine Mendoza Maigua Mishell Fernanda Monar Gaona Melanie Fernanda Caiza Vargas Paola Lizbeth Pilatasig Basantes Grupo 7 Alternativas de Desarrollo del país, América latina y el mundo
  2. 2. Desarrollo integral  Es el nombre general dado a una serie de políticas que trabajan conjuntamente para fomentar el desarrollo sostenible en los países en desarrollo y subdesarrollados.  Cualquier esfuerzo encaminado a conseguir un desarrollo integral sostenible exige una acción coordinada para reducir la pobreza y encontrar soluciones a los problemas del hambre, la malnutrición y las enfermedades, bajo un concepto de sustentabilidad y respeto al medio ambiente.  Este puede sostenerse de la acumulación y de la calidad del capital humano y social que una sociedad pueda generar, es necesaria la planificación del uso de los recursos para tener un alcance que fortalezca la educación, salud y trabajo que son los componentes que determinan la formación de capital social y humano, teniendo por finalidad elevar la productividad, la cual es el motor del crecimiento económico y acelera el desarrollo de las naciones.
  3. 3. Diversidad productiva  Hace referencia a todas las formas con las que cuenta un país para generar una producción y un beneficio, entre más formas tenga más productividad podrá generar.  Si un país se concentra solamente en una forma de productividad entonces no tiene una diversidad productiva.  Tiene el objetivo de ampliar la variedad de producción y los usos de sus recursos existentes, aprovechando sus potencialidades, a fin de adquirir nuevos ingresos y hacer frente a las fluctuaciones de precio, lo cual les permite ser más competitivos y mejorar niveles de desarrollo humano.
  4. 4. Estrategias de Diversificación Productiva Existen diversas estrategias para entender y actuar frente a propuestas de diversificación:  1. Creación de nuevas variedades de productos.  2. Desarrollo e implementación de nuevas líneas de negocio aprovechando los recursos existentes.  3. Captando/Desarrollando nuevas capacidades, aprovechando nuevos recursos.  4. Estableciendo estrategias de diferenciación para el producto actual dentro del mercado: desarrollo de marca, calidad, material, etc.
  5. 5. Diversidad productiva América latina  Las economías de América Latina muestran una notoria diversidad no solo en los aspectos social, cultural y demográfico, sino también en lo que se refiere a las políticas económicas existentes, siendo esta una región diversa en lo referente a lo político y económico, y así mismo inestable, por el continuo cambio de enfoque en lo que se refiere a políticas monetarias. Integración económica  El mayor acuerdo o bloque comercial de la región es el UNASUR conformado por el Mercosur y el CAN. Por su parte, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua y República Dominicana tienen vigente un tratado de libre comercio con los Estados Unidos, y otros tratados con Canadá. También Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua y Venezuela tienen su propio bloque, llamado en este caso la Alternativa Bolivariana para América Latina y el Caribe.  Economías de mayor tamaño PIB: Brasil, México y Argentina, la diversidad económica en la actualidad, se puede reconocer 3 tipos de sistemas económicos en Latinoamérica: capitalistas, economías abiertas, los cuales se basan en el modelo del libre mercado y cerradas. Inversión en Latinoamérica  Los Estados Unidos y los países de la Unión Europea continúan siendo los principales inversores en América Latina, sin embargo, se incrementó notablemente la importancia de las inversiones realizadas por empresas de países latinoamericano, siendo las empresas de México y Chile las principales.
  6. 6. Diversidad productiva Ecuador  La economía ecuatoriana se ha caracterizado por ser proveedora de materias primas en el mercado internacional y al mismo tiempo importadora de bienes y servicios de mayor valor agregado.  Los constantes e imprevistos cambios en los precios internacionales de las materias primas, así como su creciente diferencia frente a los precios de los productos de mayor valor agregado y alta tecnología, han colocado a la economía ecuatoriana en una situación de intercambio desigual sujeta a los vaivenes del mercado mundial.  La Matriz Productiva es “el conjunto de interacciones entre los distintos actores sociales que utilizan los recursos que tienen a su disposición para llevar adelante las actividades productivas”.  La matriz productiva del Ecuador fue agrícola, con predominio del cacao y el banano después, que determinó que el poder económico y político real esté en Guayaquil; desde 1972 la matriz pasó a ser petrolera y agrícola, pero con predominio del petróleo; entonces, el poder económico y político se trasladó a Quito. Ahora la matriz es petrolera, agrícola y marginalmente industrial.
  7. 7. Transformación de la Matriz Productiva para alcanzar Ecuador del Buen Vivir Los ejes para la transformación de la matriz productiva son:  1. Diversificación productiva basada en el desarrollo de industrias estratégicas- refinería, astillero, petroquímica, metalurgia y siderúrgica y en el establecimiento de nuevas actividades productivas-maricultura, biocombustibles, productos forestales de madera que amplíen la oferta de productos ecuatorianos y reduzcan la dependencia del país.  2. Agregación de valor en la producción existente mediante la incorporación de tecnología y conocimiento en los actuales procesos productivos de biotecnología servicios ambientales y energías renovables.  3. Sustitución selectiva de importaciones con bienes y servicios que ya producimos actualmente y que seríamos capaces de sustituir en el corto plazo: industria farmacéutica, tecnología y metalmecánica.  4. Fomento a las exportaciones de productos nuevos, provenientes de actores, o que incluyan mayor valor agregado, alimentos frescos y procesados, confecciones y calzado, turismo-. Con el fomento a las exportaciones se busca también diversificar y ampliar los destinos internacionales de los productos.
  8. 8. Proyectos sociales  Es aquel que tiene el objetivo de modificar las condiciones de vida de las personas.  La intención es que el proyecto mejore la cotidianeidad de la sociedad en su conjunto o, al menos, de los grupos sociales más desfavorecidos.  Es importante tener en cuenta pueden ser impulsados por el Estado, pero también por organizaciones no gubernamentales, asociaciones o incluso por empresas privadas.  Lo habitual es que un proyecto social apunte a satisfacer una necesidad básica de las personas. La mayoría de estos proyectos, de este modo, buscan promover mejoras en los campos de la educación, la vivienda, la salud o el empleo.
  9. 9. Proyectos sociales en América latina  La División de Desarrollo Social de la CEPAL tiene como propósito promover el desarrollo integral de América Latina y el Caribe.  BID Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo, ofrece soluciones financieras flexibles a sus países miembros para financiar el desarrollo económico y social a través de préstamos y donaciones a entidades públicas y privadas en América Latina y el Caribe.  El Banco Mundial apoya el desarrollo social escuchando a los pobres y promoviendo sus opiniones en el proceso de desarrollo; comprendiendo y abordando sus necesidades, prioridades y aspiraciones, y creando instituciones formales e instancias informales.
  10. 10. Proyectos sociales innovaciones en América Latina  Un mundo de soluciones para personas con discapacidad: Iniciativa del I-Lab del BID para la inclusión económica y social de las personas con discapacidad en América Latina y el Caribe.  Fe y Alegría, inclusión social y económica de niños sordos: Mejorar la experiencia educativa e inclusión en el sistema educativo de niños con discapacidad, principalmente sordos, que asisten a una escuela de Fe y Alegría en una comunidad de bajos recursos de Ecuador  Ideas para el Cambio, Agua y Pobreza: En Colombia, soluciones a los principales retos relacionados con el acceso al agua potable en algunas regiones, con el apoyo del I-Lab del BID.  Liberando Ideas, nuevas soluciones para la seguridad ciudadana: Cuales son los problemas para la inclusión social y económica de las personas privadas de libertad y como nos pueden ayudar los jóvenes privados de libertad a reducir la criminalidad, se han preseleccionado tres centros de detención, dos en Bolivia y uno en Chile. BID Lab es el laboratorio de innovación del BID.
  11. 11. Proyectos sociales en Ecuador  El Gobierno Nacional a través de la empresa pública Ecuador Estratégico, creada en septiembre de 2011, ejecuta planes, programas y proyectos de desarrollo social en las zonas de influencia de los sectores estratégicos, gracias a los recursos económicos generados por los sectores estratégicos, se construye el Buen Vivir en comunidades que fueron históricamente olvidadas, especialmente las provincias de la Amazonía.  Los sectores en los que el Ecuador Estratégico, ejecutar planes, programas y proyectos de desarrollo social son: Administración, Saneamiento Ambiental, Desarrollo Urbano, Salud, Intervención integral, Vialidad, Educación, Protección Medio Ambiente y Cultura.  Durante el ejercicio fiscal 2019, Ecuador Estratégico EP contó con a con 12 fuentes de financiamiento, las cuales permitirán la ejecución de 194 proyectos, distribuidos en las 3 líneas de negocio con las que cuenta la empresa.

×