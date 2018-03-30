Successfully reported this slideshow.
Steven kourkoutis expert in sales management

Steven Kourkoutis possesses an extensive expertise in sales management and marketing

Published in: Sales
Steven kourkoutis expert in sales management

  1. 1. Steven Kourkoutis possesses an extensive expertise in sales management and marketing
  2. 2. Have you ever thought who is responsible for buying the products for the organizations for use or resale? Right from evaluating the suppliers, negotiating the contracts and reviewing the product quality to supervising the purchasing agents and buyers, a purchasing manager does all these tasks for you. They are responsible for buying products and services for various organizations and institutions. Always willing to get the best deal for your organization, a purchasing manager thoroughly studies sales records and inventory levels of the stock while being updated with the changes that affect both the supply and demand for products. Indeed, sales management facilitates the directions of activities and functions that are involved in the distribution of goods and services
  3. 3. Currently working as International Purchasing Manager in Salonika Imports and Exports in Pittsburgh, Steven Kourkoutis serves as the in charge of the entire product purchasing decisions and placing the orders. It is his core responsibility to make it sure that the product is purchased at the appropriate cost.
  4. 4. With an extensive expertise in the sales management and marketing at a local, regional and national level, he is highly proficient in management. He holds a solid background in planning and executing sales and marketing plans. Undeniably, Steven is a hands-on manager with great negotiation skills and is equally strong in budgeting and the financial management. Besides all this, he possesses great communication as well as presentation and negotiation skills.
  5. 5. Talking about his previous professional experience, Steven Kourkoutis served as Branch Sales Manager at T-Mobile. There, he directed a sales team of 12 and coordinated telemarketing functions. He also conducted biweekly sales meetings and provided ongoing sales mentoring sessions for individual team members. He achieved the record sales and successfully marketed new product lines.
  6. 6. Steven started his career as a Sales District Manager at CLT in Carnegie in 1998. Here, he worked for the effective business relationships and communicated full scope of CLT solutions and services to meet the requirements of customer energy savings
  7. 7. Covering his qualification, Steven Kourkoutis completed his Bachelor’s degree in sales management and marketing. He is a quite creative problem solver who is focused at increasing the growth of revenue and exceeding profit goals.

