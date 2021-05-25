Burns in Surgery - Causes and Management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Burns and Plastic Surgery Sharon Koech Med/1007/16 Ashwinder Bhamra FACILITATOR: Dr. Musau
• Dfn: tissue injury caused by thermal, radiation, chemical, or electrical contact resulting in protein denaturation and l...
• Burns most commonly affect skin • But also lungs and airways when one inhales hot and/or poisonous gases- can be life th...
• Dfn; occurs when the tissue pressure within a closed muscle compartment exceeds the perfusion pressure and results in mu...
• Burns are the fourth most common type of trauma worldwide (traffic accidents, falls, interpersonal violence) • About 180...
• In MTRH, a study was carried out between 2006 and 2008, 179 males and 123 females were admitted with burns. Children und...
• Non-fatal burn injuries are a leading cause of morbidity, including prolonged hospitalization, disfigurement and disabil...
• Thermal burns: direct fire, scalds, steam burns, frost bite • Chemical burns: acids, alkalis • Electrical burns: AC, lig...
• Skin is the largest organ of the body.It is 0.25 m2 in children and 1.8m2 in adults. • It has 3 major tissue layers:  E...
1. Epidermis
• The outermost layer, composed of stratified squamous epithelium. • Epidermis has two major components: Stratum corneum -...
2. Dermis
• Beneath the epidermis • Composed of a dense fibroelastic connective-tissue stroma containing collagen and elastic fibers...
3. Subcutaneous tissue (hypodermis) - The 3rd layer of skin composed primarily of areolar and fatty connective tissue. - S...
Functions of skin 1. Prevent entry of micro-organism 2. Protect against UV light 3. Vitamin D synthesis 4. Homeostasis - t...
• Tissue damage leads to release of vasoactive substances e.g. prostaglandins, histamines, oxygen radicals, leukotrienes &...
• The body tries to compensate for these physiological changes by;  Increased peripheral resistance (sympathetic stimulat...
• In patients with serious burns, release of catecholamines, vasopressin, and angiotensin causes peripheral and splanchnic...
SUMMARY Burns can result in:  Increased capillary permeability and fluid loss  Increased metabolic rate and energy metab...
• In case of burns due to fires, additional tissue injury may include: a) Metabolic poisoning - due to poisonous products ...
• 3 classification systems: a) According to the cause b) According to the depth of injury c) According to the size of the ...
1. Thermal • Open flames and hot liquid are most common (heat usually ≥ 15- 45°C) • Severity will depend on certain factor...
2. Caustic chemicals or acids (may show little signs or symptoms for the first few days) • Mechanisms of injury include: E...
3. Electrical injuries • Divided into low voltage injuries (<1000 volts), and high voltage injuries(>1000 volts) • very hi...
Low-tension or domestic appliance injuries do not have enough energy to cause destruction to significant amounts of subcut...
• In accidents with overhead lines, the patient often acts as the conduction rod to earth. There is enough current to caus...
4. Frostbite - when skin is exposed to extreme cold for too long. Mostly on phalanges, nose, ears, cheeks, chin. 5. Mechan...
Depth of burn proportional to;  Temperature applied  Duration of contact  Thickness of the skin  Heat capacity of the ...
1st Degree Burns; •Involves epidermis only •Commonly caused by UV light or very short flash or flame exposure •Skin is red...
2nd Degree Burns; a) Superficial 2nd Degree • Epidermis + Upper ⅓ of Dermis • Commonly caused by scald (spill or splash) •...
3rd Degree Burns (Full Thickness Burns); • Full Epidermis + Dermis are destroyed leaving no cells to heal and extends to h...
• Determines extent of fluid loss. • Wallace Rule of Nines is used in adults to estimate BSA (Body surface Area).- not for...
• Area % BSA • Head 9% • Each upper limb 9% • Each lower limb 18% • Front of trunk 18% • Back of trunk 18% • Perineum 1% W...
Lund and browder chart
Age in years 0 1 5 10 15 adult A head 9 8 6 5 4 3 B thigh 2 3 4 4 4 4 C leg 2 2 3 3 3 3 Lund and browder (Bailey and Love)
Minor burn Moderate burn Severe Burn BSA in Young or Old <10% 10-15% >15% BSA in Adults <15% 15-25% >25% 3rdDegree burn <1...
Major or Severe Burns also includes; • High voltage Electrical burns • Significant burn to face, eyes, ears, fingers, feet...
Management of Burns
PREHOSPITAL MANAGEMENT • Ensure personal safety, including appropriate PPEs and awareness at scene; caregivers may become ...
PREHOSPITAL MANAGEMENT • Focus on protection from the environment – application of a clean dry dressing, or sheet, to cove...
PREHOSPITAL MANAGEMENT • Rapid, uncontrolled transport of a burn victim is not a priority, except when there exists other ...
AIRWAY & BREATHING • Smoke inhalation associated with injury as • Direct heat injury to upper airways – causes swelling th...
AIRWAY & BREATHING • Airway injury suspected with perioral & facial burns, singed nasal hairs, carbonaceous sputum, tachyp...
AIRWAY & BREATHING • Expose chest to assess breathing – need to have normal chest expansion with equal breath sounds, CO2 ...
AIRWAY & BREATHING - Management • Start immediately when suspected – 100% Oxygen by facemask or nasal cannula; • Airway ma...
AIRWAY & BREATHING - Management • Carbon monoxide poisoning – from smoke inhalation; CO has x200-250 affinity for hemoglob...
CIRCULATION • Place two large bore peripheral IV catheters and initiate fluid resuscitation (discussed later) • Generally,...
CIRCULATION • Blood pressure may be difficult to obtain in burned patients with edematous or charred extremities. • Pulse ...
SECONDARY SURVEY • Early and comprehensive secondary survey needed in all burns patients, especially with burns in setting...
SECONDARY SURVEY • Detailed physical examination of the entire body (head-to-toe); classification of burns based on surfac...
Depth Cause Appearance Sensation Healing Time Superficial UV exposure, very short flash, minor scald Dry, red, blanches Pa...
JACKSON’S BURN WOUND MODEL • Zone of Coagulation: most severely burned portion; typically at the centre of the wound; appe...
FLUID RESUSCITATION • The need for continuous fluid administration • Burn injury drives inflammatory response  capillary ...
FLUID RESUSCITATION • Other less commonly used measures to monitor fluid replacement • Serum lactate • Base deficit • Cont...
FLUID RESUSCITATION - Approaches • Parkland (Baxter) Formula: 4ml/kg/%TBSA of Lactated Ringer’s; half of total calculated ...
FLUID RESUSCITATION - Approaches • In Paediatrics, formulas modified to account for changes in surface area to mass ratio;...
FLUID RESUSCITATION •Evans Formula: 2mL/kg/%TBSA (TBSA up to 50%); mixture colloid and crystalloid at 1:1 •Other adjuncts ...
FLUID RESUSCITATION - Complications •Abdominal compartment syndrome •Extremity compartment syndrome •Intraocular compartme...
FLUID RESUSCITATION • Children • Under 20kg have insufficient glycogen stores to maintain adequate glucose levels in respo...
FURTHER WORKUP • Pulse oximetry, cardiac monitoring • Check CBC, UECs, ABG, GXM • CO poisoning: • Check carboxyhemoglobin ...
ANTIBIOTIC USE •Prophylactic antibiotics not advised – increased risk of fungal infections, resistance •All patients with ...
Who needs to be admitted? • Partial thickness burns TBSA >10% • All moderate, severe burns • Burns involving the head & ne...
DEFINITIVE SURGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
Primary Burn Wound Management • Principal treatment consideration – size, characteristic of wound • Overall aim: rapid, pa...
Primary Burn Wound Management • First degree wound: minor with minimal barrier function loss; require no dressing; conside...
Primary Burn Wound Management Antimicrobials • Silver sulfadiazine • Wide range antimicrobial activity – primary as prophy...
Primary Burn Wound Management Antimicrobials • Mafenide acetate • Effective even in presence of eschar • Useful for prophy...
Primary Burn Wound Management Antimicrobials • Topical ointments – bacitracin, neomycin, polymyxin B; • Useful for smaller...
Escharotomy • Full thickness burns with rigid eschar – tourniquet effect with edema – compartment syndrome (remember the 5...
Wound Coverage • Increasingly aggressive early tangential excision of burn tissue and early wound closure with skin grafts...
Wound Coverage • Numerous biological and synthetic substrates available • Allografts (cadaveric) also considered in severe...
Wound Coverage • True closure achieved only using living autografts or isografts; • Split thickness sheet autografts make ...
Nutrition • Critical need to optimize nutrition • Role in acute stress as well as with associated hypermetabolic response ...
Rehabilitation • Immediate and ongoing physical, occupational therapy needed to prevent functional loss • Need to maintain...
ELECTRICAL BURNS • Visible area of tissue damage representing only a small portion of actual damage • Muscle is major tiss...
ELECTRICAL BURNS - Management • CPR if ventricular fibrillation induced • Continued cardiac monitoring with pharmacologic ...
CHEMICAL BURNS - Management • Thermal burns - short term exposure; chemical burns – long term, continuing burn process • M...
CHEMICAL BURNS - Management ALKALIS • Include lime, KOH, NaOH, • Mechanism: saponification of fat causes loss of insulatio...
CHEMICAL BURNS - Management ACIDS • Induce protein breakdown by hydrolysis and hence do not penetrate as deep as the alkal...
COMPLICATIONS • Metabolic: inflammation, hypermetabolism, insulin resistance • Fluid & Electrolyte Imbalances: hypokalemia...
COMPLICATIONS • Respiratory: inhalational burns, ARDS, CO, cyanide poisoning, pneumonia, pulmonary edema, pneumothorax (du...
COMPLICATIONS • Musculoskeletal: rhabdomyolysis (electrical), muscle wasting (glycogen, protein breakdown), DVT; prolonged...
REFERENCES 1.Garden, O. J., & Parks, R. W. (2018). Principles and Practice of Surgery, 7th Edition. Elsevier. 2.Jr., C. M....
