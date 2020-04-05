Ecolodge in the time of COVID-19 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ecolodges & COVID-19 in 2020. A case study from Australia. From one crisis to another.
Social Distancing Tourism ! Activities to do outdoors while maintaining social distancing 1.Climb a tree! 2.Fly a kite at ...
23 March 2020
Binna Burra = a diverse, inclusive & innovative workforce Core staff workshop @ Headmaster’s Café, Beechmont. Thursday 12 ...
Surviving Crises: Building a resilient organization Factors influencing individual resilience https://blog.nus.edu.sg/audr...
After the 2019 bushfires & now, COVID-19 in 2020, we’ll still be here. But for now,  Stay home.  Take a break.  Slow do...
Case study: Ecolodge in the time of COVID-19. Recovering from one crisis, managing the next crisis. Binna Burra Lodge, Lamington National Park in Queensland, Australia.

Published in: Leadership & Management
  1. 1. Ecolodges & COVID-19 in 2020. A case study from Australia. From one crisis to another.
  3. 3. Social Distancing Tourism ! Activities to do outdoors while maintaining social distancing 1.Climb a tree! 2.Fly a kite at the old school site 3.Walk or jog around Beechmont 4.Go for a bike ride in the hinterland 5.Take your dog for a walk in our fresh mountain air 6.Throw a frisbee in the yard at Headmaster’s Cafe 7.Go on a bushwalk in the Lower Beechmont Conservation Area Message before we closed down the café.
  4. 4. 23 March 2020
  6. 6. Binna Burra = a diverse, inclusive & innovative workforce Core staff workshop @ Headmaster’s Café, Beechmont. Thursday 12 March 2020 Today’s focus With thanks to our facilitator, Dr Dianne Dredge
  8. 8. Surviving Crises: Building a resilient organization Factors influencing individual resilience https://blog.nus.edu.sg/audreyc/2014/03/31/surviving-crises-building-a-resilient-organization/ ‘Resilience is the ability to cope with unexpected changes and challenges in your life. It’s not always possible to prevent stressful or adverse situations, but you can strengthen your capacity to deal with these challenges.’ www.healthdirect.gov.au/resilience
  9. 9. After the 2019 bushfires & now, COVID-19 in 2020, we’ll still be here. But for now,  Stay home.  Take a break.  Slow down. binnaburralodge.com.au

