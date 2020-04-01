Thoughts on Job Search

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Portland’s job market is “hot.” Unemployment has been hovering between 3% and 4%for over a year. New businesses are moving...
The economy is expected to contract quickly as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bivens, leading econ...
HAPPINESS = Reality - Expectations
https://www.qualityinfo.org/
Employment by industry, Portland 2019
Change in employment by industry, Portland 2019
2.4 million replacement jobs 246,014 new jobs (12% growth over 10 years) SOURCE: State of Oregon Employment Department
The group anticipated to generate the most openings in Oregon by 2027 is service occupations with 597,925 replacements and...
Underemployment describes the employment of workers with high skill levels and postsecondary education who are working in ...
Most large corporations utilize applicant tracking systems. Jobscan research found that 98% of Fortune 500 companies use A...
[ ] Current Job [ ] Employment History [ ] Experience [ ] Skills [ ] Education [ ] IQ [ ] EQ [ ] Age [ ] Race [ ] Gender [...
JOB PERFORMANCE PREDICTORS https://harver.com/blog/predictive-hiring/ HOW YOU ARE SELECTED
The 35 skills whose importance is rated in O*NET are grouped into five major families of job skills as follows: Social ski...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need t...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
DEVELOP YOUR PLAN Reflecting on your strengths and asking yourself big questions: •What do you want out of your next caree...
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers will increasingly face disruptions brought on by t...
REEXPLORE YOUR T-SHAPE
Some of the hundreds of Portland Business Associations American Marketing Association www.ama-pdx.org Bridges Business Net...
1. Update credentials or get new certifications. 2. Work your existing network incessantly. 3. Expand your personal networ...
  1. 1. Portland’s job market is “hot.” Unemployment has been hovering between 3% and 4%for over a year. New businesses are moving to the city, and many existing industries are growing by leaps and bounds. I talk to regional employers every day who are struggling to find candidates for the open jobs. And at the same time, I know many great professionals who are struggling to find work. So, what’s going on? Since April of last year, 1.6 million unemployed Americans have been out of work for six months or longer, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Obviously, booming employment rates are not translating into jobs for everyone. Economists offer several theories such as plain old hiring discrimination, as well as the increasing popularity of applicant tracking systems, which many see as a barrier to human interaction and effective hiring. No matter the reason, it can be incredibly frustrating for a job seeker to hear about “full employment” while actively applying. Don’t despair! There are strategies and creative ways to respond to and overcome the hurdles of job hunting in a “hot job market.”
  2. 2. The economy is expected to contract quickly as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bivens, leading economic forecasts suggest the economy could shrink by nearly 10% in the first six months of this year, resulting in mammoth losses in jobs—approaching 3 Million. If the number of jobs lost by the end of the summer is anywhere near this large, it will represent a pace of job loss substantially greater than the very worst months of the Great Recession. EPI’s research finds that America's working families will be hit hardest. Bivens writes, “a coronavirus recession is much more laser-targeted at low-wage, low-productivity, and low- hours jobs in service industries.” Given that workers in these sectors are likely to have very little savings to tide them over during the downturn, the ripple effect from the first round of job losses is likely to be far greater than in a conventional recession. THEN CAME THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
  3. 3. YOUR CHALLENGES KNOW HAPPINESS = Reality - Expectations Recruitment Process Outsourcing
  4. 4. https://www.qualityinfo.org/
  5. 5. Employment by industry, Portland 2019
  6. 6. Change in employment by industry, Portland 2019
  7. 7. 2.4 million replacement jobs 246,014 new jobs (12% growth over 10 years) SOURCE: State of Oregon Employment Department
  8. 8. The group anticipated to generate the most openings in Oregon by 2027 is service occupations with 597,925 replacements and 52,917 new positions, growing by 14.2 percent. Candidates with less than high school education will be qualified for 72 percent of those openings. Professional and related occupations are the next largest group, expected to have 292,995 replacements and 43,489 new jobs, a 13.2 percent jump. This group generally requires 65 percent of entry-level job holders to have at least a bachelor’s degree or higher. Next up, office and administrative support positions with 15,619 new positions and 316,442 replacements. These occupations will only increase by 5.6 percent. This group generally requires 82 percent to have a high school diploma or equivalent. Health care is expected to be the fastest-growing occupational group, surging 18.6 percent to add 29,605 new positions and 122,493 replacement openings. Of these, 53 percent require postsecondary or associate’s degree and 32 percent require a bachelor’s degree or higher.
  9. 9. Underemployment describes the employment of workers with high skill levels and postsecondary education who are working in relatively low-skilled, low- wage jobs. For example, someone with a college degree may be tending bar, or working as a factory assembly line worker. Major Unemployment Rate Underemployment Rate Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Mid-Career Share with Graduate Degree Criminal Justice 4.1% 73.2% $37,000 $60,000 22.2% Performing Arts 3.7% 65.7% $30,000 $58,000 37.6% Leisure and Hospitality 3.7% 63.0% $34,200 $58,000 30.2% Public Policy and Law 1.7% 62.8% $40,000 $60,000 44.8% Business Management 4.2% 59.6% $40,000 $65,000 23.3% Anthropology 6.6% 59.1% $33,000 $57,000 46.9% Liberal Arts 6.7% 58.4% $33,400 $60,000 27.8% Fine Arts 5.6% 58.4% $33,500 $55,000 22.5% Miscellaneous Technologies 6.4% 58.0% $37,000 $72,000 16.8% Animal and Plant Sciences 3.0% 57.4% $35,000 $60,000 34.8% Art History 3.8% 56.5% $38,900 $60,000 41.2% General Business 3.7% 56.4% $45,000 $70,000 23.8% Sociology 3.9% 56.0% $34,600 $56,000 35.2% Mass Media 7.8% 55.2% $35,000 $60,000 18.3% Agriculture 3.1% 53.9% $40,000 $60,000 20.8% History 4.1% 53.1% $36,000 $66,000 49.4% Communications 3.9% 53.0% $40,000 $70,000 23.3% Marketing 3.0% 52.7% $42,000 $74,000 16.9% General Social Sciences 4.6% 52.3% $36,000 $60,000 37.9% Political Science 4.2% 51.5% $42,000 $75,000 51.7% Philosophy 6.2% 50.9% $36,000 $62,000 57.3% Medical Technicians 1.0% 50.9% $42,600 $64,000 24.3% English Language 5.3% 50.6% $35,000 $60,000 45.5% Ethnic Studies 5.7% 50.1% $38,000 $57,000 49.4% OUTCOMES BY MAJOR Download the Data OUTCOMES BY MAJOR
  10. 10. Most large corporations utilize applicant tracking systems. Jobscan research found that 98% of Fortune 500 companies use ATS while a Kelly OCG survey estimated 66% of large companies and 35% of small organizations rely on recruitment software. These systems help employers by analyzing resumes and CVs, surfacing candidates that best match the position and filtering out those who don’t. Jobscan.co is your best advocate.
  11. 11. [ ] Current Job [ ] Employment History [ ] Experience [ ] Skills [ ] Education [ ] IQ [ ] EQ [ ] Age [ ] Race [ ] Gender [ ] Appearance [ ] Personality [ ] Location [ ] Credit History [ ] Veteran Status [ ] Immigrant Status [ ] Health Status [ ] Criminal Record HOW YOU ARE SCREENED
  12. 12. JOB PERFORMANCE PREDICTORS https://harver.com/blog/predictive-hiring/ HOW YOU ARE SELECTED
  13. 13. The 35 skills whose importance is rated in O*NET are grouped into five major families of job skills as follows: Social skills – instructing, service orientation, monitoring, social perceptiveness, coordination, negotiation, persuasion Fundamental skills – critical thinking, writing, speaking, reading comprehension, active listening, active learning, learning strategies, judgment and decision making Analytical skills – science, mathematics, programming, complex problem solving, systems analysis, systems evaluation, operations analysis, technology design Managerial skills – management of personnel resources, management of financial resources, management of material resources, time management Mechanical skills – troubleshooting, equipment selection, equipment maintenance, repairing, installation, operation monitoring, quality control analysis, operation and control
  14. 14. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need to have the knowledge, skills and abilities to do the job perfectly from day one.
  15. 15. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
  16. 16. DEVELOP YOUR PLAN Reflecting on your strengths and asking yourself big questions: •What do you want out of your next career? •Is quality of life more important to you than a large paycheck? •Do you want to collaborate with a team or work alone? •What are your passions? •What are your values? •Where do you see yourself in five years? In ten years?
  17. 17. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers will increasingly face disruptions brought on by technological change. Companies are going to require a more flexible workforce, one that can continuously learn and adapt in the face of change. Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” Delight and fulfillment, but no wealth Satisfaction but feeling of uselessness Comfortable but feeling of emptiness Excitement but sense of complacency and uncertainty REDISCOVER YOUR FUTURE
  18. 18. REEXPLORE YOUR T-SHAPE
  19. 19. Some of the hundreds of Portland Business Associations American Marketing Association www.ama-pdx.org Bridges Business Networking Group www.bridgesnetworking.com Business Network International www.bnioregon.com ChickTech www.portland.chicktech.org Circle Up Networking www.circleupnetworking.com City Club of Portland www.pdxcityclub.org Emerging Professionals of Portland www.portlandalliance.com/epop eWomen Network www.ewomennetwork.com Green Drinks www.pdxgreendrinks.org I Take the Lead www.itakethelead.com Metropolitan Business Association www.mba-pdx.com Network After Work www.networkafterwork.com/city/portland New Tech PDX http://newtechpdx.com Oregon Entrepreneur Network www.oen.org Oregon Executives Association http://www.oregonexecutives.com Partners in Diversity - Say Hey! www.partnersindiversity.org PDX Mindshare www.pdxmindshare.com PDX Women in Tech http://www.pdxwit.org Portland Advertising Federation www.portlandadfed.com Portland Business Journal events www.bizjournals.com/portland/calendar Portland Business Alliance http://weblink.portlandalliance.com/events?ce=true Portland Female Executives www.pdxfx.org Portland LeTip www.portlandletip.com Portlandia Club www.portlandia.org Public Relations Society of America www.prsa-portland.org Rotary Club www.rotarypdx.org Schmooze www.schmoozepdx.com SEMpdx www.sempdx.org Technology Association of Oregon www.techoregon.org TiE Oregon http://oregon.tie.org/cevents/ Women Entrepreneurs of Oregon www.oregonweo.org Women Entrepreneurs Organization of Vancouver www.weowa.org Women With Moxie www.womenwithmoxie.com World Affairs Council of Oregon www.worldoregon.org Young Nonprofit Professionals Network www.ynpnportland.org Young Women Social Entrepreneurs www.ywse.org/portland Plan your Week
  20. 20. 1. Update credentials or get new certifications. 2. Work your existing network incessantly. 3. Expand your personal network and relaunch your online brand. 4. Use multiple resumes tailored to job preference type. 5. Use tools like jobscan.co to out smart the algorithms. 6. Use cover letter to tell your story and why you want that specific job. Best return on YOUR Time? Why do I want this job? Which tasks appeal to me and why? Why do I think I’d be good at this job? What type of culture do I want to be a part of? What do I think I can bring to X? How will I be effective at meeting your key skills and requirements?

