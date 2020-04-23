Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE FUTURE OF WORK Getting out in front of accelerating change to understand why work may not need us as much as we need i...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oi...
Job sector change over the last 165 years? “Okay, I can buy that old jobs will disappear, but won’t there be new jobs we c...
Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, wo...
DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power an...
WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? • Workers and consumption are the flywheels that fuel our economy and fund governm...
https://am.jpmorgan.com/blobcontent/1383654213584/83456/MI-GTM_1Q20.pdf Components of GDP 3Q19 nominal GDP, USD trillions ...
U.S. POPULATIONIn 2019, there were 3,791,712 births and 2,835,038 deaths, which meant that 956,674 people were added to th...
IT’S BASIC ECONOMICS Either Make More Babies or Embrace Foreign Workers
U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force...
https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm U.S. LABOR FORCE DISTRIBUTION RATES 1998 2008 2018 2028 (p...
74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part o...
U.S. WORKERS OVER 55 YEARS AS PERCENT OF EMPLOYEES
Source: Federal Reserve In 2018 a Quarter of Americans Had No Retirement Savings Ages
Each year, about 64 million people collect Social Security benefits: about one family in four receives Social Security ben...
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS Source: Maryam Alavi, Georgia Institute of Technology, August 2018
Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market Thinking about the job situation in America today, would you say t...
Of the 32 Million Non-management jobs created since 1990, 20 million are considered low-quality jobs, versus around 12 mil...
JOB QUALITY INDEXThe JQI Curve Current Level is 79.27 Change From Last Month is -0.20% Researchers take private-sector non...
THE GIG ECONOMY AND ALTERNATIVE WORK ARRANGEMENTS Gallup’s Perspective Younger workers may be experimenting in the gig eco...
“THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we were at a 50-year low of 3.5% … ”Unemploye...
Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did a...
129.298 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 49.7% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 March 2020
26.553 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10.2% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 March 2020
62.7% LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATIO 96.845 MILLION NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE March 2020
Long Term Unemployment as Percent of Unemployed
MEET THE "U-Barometers”U6: Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed ...
EMPLOYMENT SITUATION March 2020 U.S. Civilian Noninstitutional Population 16 Years and Older (259,758,000) Full-Time Emplo...
Current Employment Statistics 2019 nonfarm civilian job growth totaled just 2.1 million In addition to the year over year ...
U.S. MONTHLY NONFARM PAYROLL ADDITIONS The US economy lost 701 thousand jobs in March, much worse than market expectations...
Then 26.5 Million file for unemployment in 5 weeks and 5.8 million individuals left employment and moved out of the labor ...
THE BIG QUESTION REMAINS
•Employment Situation Summary Table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Summary Table B. Establis...
EDUCATION AND SKILLS
$11,841 High School 180 School days in the U.S. @ 5.5 hours per day = 1000 hours per year (U.S. average cost is $11.84/Hou...
13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf
Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. Annual Average Tuition BETTING O...
TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FTE ENROLLMENT PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
Students from higher-income high schools were 25 percent more likely to enroll in college immediately after high school th...
AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGRE...
College Completion Rates Six Years after High School Graduation, Class of 2012, Public Non-Charter Schools
In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers we can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage gro...
Notes: Good non-college jobs are those with a full-time average annual wage of roughly $45,000 or more, while low-wage job...
Major Unemployment Rate Underemployment Rate Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Mid-Career Share with Graduate Degree Cr...
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT 25 YEARS AND OLDER Education Attainment Level March 2020 Less than a high scho...
AI + ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION
U.S. PRODUCTIVITY, NO LONGER DRIVING WAGE INCREASES
About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the wor...
In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food...
Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the gover...
80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, R...
McKinsey & Company
THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and...
TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabl...
Does the U.S. Tax Code Favor Automation? Yes, the U.S. tax system favors excessive automation. In particular, the heavy ta...
Over 4.3K AI startups in 80 countries have raised $83B since 2014.
A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intellig...
A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: I...
818 occupations 8,398,100 new jobs over 10 years
PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR U.S. National Occupational Employment Wage Estimates
30 occupations with the most job growth, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix tit...
30 occupations with the most job declines, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix t...
SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1. Analytical thinking and innovation 2. Active learning and learning strategies 3. Creativity, or...
The 35 skills whose importance is rated in O*NET are grouped into five major families of job skills as follows: Social ski...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need t...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions ...
Here are four ways business leaders can start addressing the skills gap. 1. EMBRACE LIFELONG LEARNING While it’s easy to t...
2. START EARLY Employers who understand this wholesale change in skill requirements are ahead of the pack. Nurturing staff...
3. FOSTER INCLUSIVITY Programs like these can help bridge another digital divide: the gender gap. Fewer women than men wor...
4. JOIN FORCES WITH MULTIPLE STAKEHOLDERS And while each of these schemes has its individual merit, there’s a growing reco...
• Only 50% of adults over 16 work full time today while 10% work part-time • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the Gi...
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” IT’S NO LONGER ABOUT YOUR EDUCATION, CAREER PAT...
In the past we had to struggle against exploitation and inequality, soon our big struggle could be against tribalism, scar...
IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A ...
What's changing, what's not, why we should care, and what we should do.

  1. 1. THE FUTURE OF WORK Getting out in front of accelerating change to understand why work may not need us as much as we need it.
  2. 2. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oil, electricity, and combustion engines 1980s Digital Revolution featuring personal computers, Smartphones, the Internet Cloud Computing & Big Data 1st 2nd 3rd > INTRO TO 4IR > EMPLOYMENT INDICATORS > JOBS, JOBS, JOBS > EDUCATION AND SKILLS > AI, ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION > CLOSING THE SKILLS GAP > KEY FINDINGS TOPICS INSTITIUTIONS, SYSTEMS, THINKING AND LEARNING
  3. 3. Job sector change over the last 165 years? “Okay, I can buy that old jobs will disappear, but won’t there be new jobs we can’t predict that will take their place?”
  4. 4. Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human.
  5. 5. DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power and Big Data » Crowdsourcing, the sharing economy and peer-to-peer platforms » Rise of the middle class in emerging markets » Young demographics in emerging markets and Rapid urbanization » Changing work environments and flexible working arrangements » Climate change, natural resource constraints and the transition to a greener economy » New energy supplies and technologies » The Internet of Things » Advanced manufacturing and 3D printing » Longevity and aging societies » New consumer concerns about ethical and privacy issues » Women's rising aspirations and economic power » Digital Currencies » Advanced robotics, autonomous vehicles, new modes of transportation and drones » Artificial intelligence and machine learning » Advanced materials and Nanotechnology » Virtual and Augmented Reality » Biotechnology, gene therapy, gene editing, and epigenetics » Smart Cities » Stakeholder Capitalism » Covid-19 Global Pandemic
  6. 6. WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? • Workers and consumption are the flywheels that fuel our economy and fund government. In 2019 consumption contributed 68.1% to our annual GDP and workers paid for 85.8 of our federal tax revenues. • Of all 32M U.S. non-management jobs created since 1990, 62.5% are low quality. (Cornell) • Of the fastest growing jobs for 2018-2028, 75% are low quality. (BLS) • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the gig economy. (Gallup) • For 44% of gig workers, it is their primary source of income. (Edison Research) • U.S. workers are at risk of losing 61 million jobs to automation by 2030. (McKinsey) • A career for life is over for most of us. Reinventing ourselves for new occupations every four to six years or gig working is likely our new reality. • In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and gig workers, the majority can no longer pin their hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on more or better education.
  7. 7. https://am.jpmorgan.com/blobcontent/1383654213584/83456/MI-GTM_1Q20.pdf Components of GDP 3Q19 nominal GDP, USD trillions Drivers of GDP growth Average year-over-year % change 3.7% Housing 13.7% Investment ex-housing 17.5% Gov’t spending 68.1% Consumption Growth in workers + Growth in real output per worker Growth in real GDP Workers and consumption are the flywheels that fuel our economy and fund our government.
  8. 8. U.S. POPULATIONIn 2019, there were 3,791,712 births and 2,835,038 deaths, which meant that 956,674 people were added to the country’s population estimate, the smallest increase of the decade. International migration continues to decrease, falling to 595,348 in 2019. Between 2010 and 2019, the year with the highest net international migration was 2016 at 1,046,709 The Census Bureau has long predicted that America's future population growth will increasingly rely on immigration, despite a fertility rate that has historically been higher than similar developed nations. EMPLOYMENT INDICATORS
  9. 9. IT’S BASIC ECONOMICS Either Make More Babies or Embrace Foreign Workers
  10. 10. U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-noninstitutional-population.htm From the end of 2016 through February, employment among people between the ages of 25 and 54 increased by 3 million. For workers older than 55 that total was slightly higher, or 3.1 million. This isn't because workers older than 55 had been getting hired at a rapid rate, but rather that lots of workers were turning 55 and weren't retiring as quickly as some forecasts predicted.
  11. 11. https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm U.S. LABOR FORCE DISTRIBUTION RATES 1998 2008 2018 2028 (projected)
  12. 12. 74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part of their retirement income. Source: “18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers,” Transamerica Institute, 2017
  13. 13. U.S. WORKERS OVER 55 YEARS AS PERCENT OF EMPLOYEES
  14. 14. Source: Federal Reserve In 2018 a Quarter of Americans Had No Retirement Savings Ages
  15. 15. Each year, about 64 million people collect Social Security benefits: about one family in four receives Social Security benefits. Of those, nearly 45 million are retired workers who receive, on average, $1,471 per month; another 3 million individuals receive benefits as spouses or children of retired workers. Social Security benefits represent about 33% of the income of the elderly. According to the Social Security Administration, among the elderly, half of married couples and 70% of unmarried persons receive 50% or more of their income from Social Security. Nearly 21% of married couples and about 45% of unmarried persons rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income. That means more than 20 million over the age of 65 only source of income is Social Security benefits.
  16. 16. JOBS, JOBS, JOBS Source: Maryam Alavi, Georgia Institute of Technology, August 2018
  17. 17. Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market Thinking about the job situation in America today, would you say that it is now a good time or a bad time to find a quality job?
  18. 18. Of the 32 Million Non-management jobs created since 1990, 20 million are considered low-quality jobs, versus around 12 million which are high-quality ones. In short, the US economy has shifted toward creating more bad jobs than good. NON-MANAGEMENT JOBS CREATED IN U.S. BY QUALITY TYPE (62.5%) (37.5%)
  19. 19. JOB QUALITY INDEXThe JQI Curve Current Level is 79.27 Change From Last Month is -0.20% Researchers take private-sector non-manager jobs which make up 82% of all private-sector jobs and divvy them into two groups: the “high quality” jobs that pay more than the average weekly wage and tend to have more hours per week, and the “low quality” ones that pay less and offer fewer hours. The index is a weighted ratio of the two, averaged over the previous three months to cut out the noise.
  20. 20. THE GIG ECONOMY AND ALTERNATIVE WORK ARRANGEMENTS Gallup’s Perspective Younger workers may be experimenting in the gig economy more out of necessity than choice, for older workers, gig work is their preference. CONTRACT WORKERS INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS ON-CALL WORKERS ONLINE PLATFORM WORKERS TEMPORARY WORKERS
  21. 21. “THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we were at a 50-year low of 3.5% … ”Unemployed Persons" in the BLS report must qualify for three conditions to be counted: (1) did not work in the previous week, (2) was available for work (3) looked for work at during the previous four weeks
  22. 22. Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did at least 15 hours of unpaid work in a family-operated enterprise; and persons who were temporarily absent from their regular jobs because of illness, vacation, bad weather, industrial dispute, or various personal reasons. 155.772 MILLION EMPLOYEES March 2020
  23. 23. 129.298 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 49.7% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 March 2020
  24. 24. 26.553 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10.2% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 March 2020
  25. 25. 62.7% LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATIO 96.845 MILLION NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE March 2020
  26. 26. Long Term Unemployment as Percent of Unemployed
  27. 27. MEET THE "U-Barometers”U6: Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus marginally attached. U5: Total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other persons marginally attached to the labor force, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus marginally attached. U4: Total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers. U3: Official Unemployment Number Total unemployed, as percent of the civilian labor force. U2: Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force. Ul: Those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer as percent of civilian labor force.
  28. 28. EMPLOYMENT SITUATION March 2020 U.S. Civilian Noninstitutional Population 16 Years and Older (259,758,000) Full-Time Employed (129,298,000) Multiple Jobs (7,358,000) Part-Time Economic (3,526,000) Unemployed (7,140,000) 4.4% Not in Labor Force (96,845,000) 37.3% Want a Job Not Looking (3,321,000) Do Not Want a Job (92,006,000) Retired (48,227,020) Disabled (24,070,000) Marginally Attached (1,380,000) Self Employed (8,733,000) Part-Time Voluntary (21,507,000) Civilian Labor Force (162,913,000) 62.7% Employed (155,772,000) 95.6% In School (13,735,000) Home Care (5,143,980) U6 Underutilized + Want a Job/Not Looking = 15,367,000 Unemployment = 7,140,000 or 4.4% of Civilian Labor Force U6 Underutilized (12,046,000) 7.5%
  29. 29. Current Employment Statistics 2019 nonfarm civilian job growth totaled just 2.1 million In addition to the year over year 579,000 decline in payroll growth, average hourly earnings rose by just 2.9%, below the 3.1% projection. December marked the first time that wage gains were below 3% on a year-over-year basis since July 2018.
  30. 30. U.S. MONTHLY NONFARM PAYROLL ADDITIONS The US economy lost 701 thousand jobs in March, much worse than market expectations of a 100K cut, reflecting the effects of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it. It is the first decline in payrolls since September of 2010 but the figures were not as bad as those seen in 2008 as the number excludes the last two weeks of March when unemployment claims surged by nearly 10 million. About two-thirds of job loses occurred in leisure and hospitality, mainly in food services and drinking places. Employment also declined in health care and social assistance, professional and business services, retail trade, and construction. Thousands
  31. 31. Then 26.5 Million file for unemployment in 5 weeks and 5.8 million individuals left employment and moved out of the labor force entirely in March.
  32. 32. THE BIG QUESTION REMAINS
  33. 33. •Employment Situation Summary Table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Summary Table B. Establishment data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Frequently Asked Questions •Employment Situation Technical Note •Table A-1. Employment status of the civilian population by sex and age •Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age •Table A-3. Employment status of the Hispanic or Latino population by sex and age •Table A-4. Employment status of the civilian population 25 years and over by educational attainment •Table A-5. Employment status of the civilian population 18 years and over by veteran status, period of service, and sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-6. Employment status of the civilian population by sex, age, and disability status, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-7. Employment status of the civilian population by nativity and sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-8. Employed persons by class of worker and part-time status •Table A-9. Selected employment indicators •Table A-10. Selected unemployment indicators, seasonally adjusted •Table A-11. Unemployed persons by reason for unemployment •Table A-12. Unemployed persons by duration of unemployment •Table A-13. Employed and unemployed persons by occupation, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-14. Unemployed persons by industry and class of worker, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-15. Alternative measures of labor underutilization •Table A-16. Persons not in the labor force and multiple jobholders by sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail •Table B-2. Average weekly hours and overtime of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-3. Average hourly and weekly earnings of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-4. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-5. Employment of women on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-6. Employment of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-7. Average weekly hours and overtime of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-8. Average hourly and weekly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-9. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) Current Population Survey (CPS) Charts
  34. 34. EDUCATION AND SKILLS
  35. 35. $11,841 High School 180 School days in the U.S. @ 5.5 hours per day = 1000 hours per year (U.S. average cost is $11.84/Hour) The average hourly rate for a babysitter is $16.75 according to the 2019 annual study compiled by UrbanSitter. How does income affect childhood brain development Lottery of Life
  36. 36. 13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf
  37. 37. Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
  38. 38. Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
  39. 39. SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. Annual Average Tuition BETTING ON YOUR FUTURE? The story of the rising cost of college in America is often told through numbers, with references to runaway tuition prices and the ever-growing pile of outstanding student debt.
  40. 40. TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  41. 41. PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FTE ENROLLMENT PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  42. 42. Students from higher-income high schools were 25 percent more likely to enroll in college immediately after high school than those from low-income schools (69 percent and 55 percent, respectively).
  43. 43. AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGREE. College-dropout crisis is a major contributor to American inequality. Many lower-income and middle-class students excel in high school only to falter in college then struggle to get good jobs.
  44. 44. College Completion Rates Six Years after High School Graduation, Class of 2012, Public Non-Charter Schools
  45. 45. In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers we can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on getting more education. OCCUPATIONAL PROJECTIONS Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections data.
  46. 46. Notes: Good non-college jobs are those with a full-time average annual wage of roughly $45,000 or more, while low-wage jobs are those that tend to pay around $25,000 or less. College graduates are those aged 22 to 65 with a bachelor's degree or higher; recent college graduates are those aged 22 to 27 with a bachelor's degree or higher. All figures exclude those currently enrolled in school.
  47. 47. Major Unemployment Rate Underemployment Rate Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Mid-Career Share with Graduate Degree Criminal Justice 4.1% 73.2% $37,000 $60,000 22.2% Performing Arts 3.7% 65.7% $30,000 $58,000 37.6% Leisure and Hospitality 3.7% 63.0% $34,200 $58,000 30.2% Public Policy and Law 1.7% 62.8% $40,000 $60,000 44.8% Business Management 4.2% 59.6% $40,000 $65,000 23.3% Anthropology 6.6% 59.1% $33,000 $57,000 46.9% Liberal Arts 6.7% 58.4% $33,400 $60,000 27.8% Fine Arts 5.6% 58.4% $33,500 $55,000 22.5% Miscellaneous Technologies 6.4% 58.0% $37,000 $72,000 16.8% Animal and Plant Sciences 3.0% 57.4% $35,000 $60,000 34.8% Art History 3.8% 56.5% $38,900 $60,000 41.2% General Business 3.7% 56.4% $45,000 $70,000 23.8% Sociology 3.9% 56.0% $34,600 $56,000 35.2% Mass Media 7.8% 55.2% $35,000 $60,000 18.3% Agriculture 3.1% 53.9% $40,000 $60,000 20.8% History 4.1% 53.1% $36,000 $66,000 49.4% Communications 3.9% 53.0% $40,000 $70,000 23.3% Marketing 3.0% 52.7% $42,000 $74,000 16.9% General Social Sciences 4.6% 52.3% $36,000 $60,000 37.9% Political Science 4.2% 51.5% $42,000 $75,000 51.7% Philosophy 6.2% 50.9% $36,000 $62,000 57.3% Medical Technicians 1.0% 50.9% $42,600 $64,000 24.3% English Language 5.3% 50.6% $35,000 $60,000 45.5% Ethnic Studies 5.7% 50.1% $38,000 $57,000 49.4% OUTCOMES BY MAJOR Download the Data
  48. 48. UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT 25 YEARS AND OLDER Education Attainment Level March 2020 Less than a high school diploma 6.9 High school graduates, no college 4.0 Some college or associate degree 3.5 Bachelor's degree and higher 2.0 A degree may not prevent your underemployment, but it does increase your odds of being employed.
  49. 49. AI + ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION
  50. 50. U.S. PRODUCTIVITY, NO LONGER DRIVING WAGE INCREASES
  51. 51. About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the work currently done by humans, according to a December 2018 Pew Research Center survey. A smaller share of employed adults (37%) say robots or computers will do the type of work they do by 2050. Most Americans anticipate widespread job automation in the coming decades.
  52. 52. In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food workers would be replaced by robots or computers in their lifetimes, while about two-thirds (65%) said the same about insurance claims processors. Around half said automation would replace the jobs of software engineers and legal clerks, while smaller shares said it would affect construction workers, teachers or nurses. Three-in-ten Americans said their own jobs would become automated in their lifetimes. (A slightly different question was asked in the 2018 survey.) Americans think automation will likely disrupt a number of professions – but they are less likely to foresee an impact on their own jobs.
  53. 53. Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the government’s obligation to take care of displaced workers, even if it means raising taxes substantially, according to the 2017 survey. A nearly identical share (49%) said that obligation should fall on the individual, even if machines have already taken many human jobs. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were far more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners (65% vs. 34%) to say the government is obligated to help displaced workers in the event that robots become capable of doing many human jobs, while Republicans were much more likely to say individuals should be responsible (68% vs. 30% of Democrats). Americans are divided over whose responsibility it is to take care of displaced workers in the event of far- reaching job automation.
  54. 54. 80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
  55. 55. THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, ROBOTS AND ALGORITHMS.
  56. 56. McKinsey & Company
  57. 57. THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and decision-making Coordinating, developing, managing and advising Communicating and interacting Administering Performing physical and manual work activities Identifying and evaluating job-relevant information Performing complex and technical activities Looking for and receiving job-related information Source: Future of Jobs Survey 2018, World Economic Forum
  58. 58. TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabled markets Internet of things Machine learning Cloud computing Digital trade Augmented and virtual reality Encryption New materials Wearable electronics Distributed ledger (blockchain) 3D printing Autonomous transport Stationary robots Quantum computing Non-humanoid land robots Biotechnology Humanoid robots Aerial and underwater robots Source: World Economic Forum via @mikequindazzi
  59. 59. Does the U.S. Tax Code Favor Automation? Yes, the U.S. tax system favors excessive automation. In particular, the heavy taxation of labor and low taxes on capital encourage firms to automate more tasks and use less labor than is socially optimal.
  60. 60. Over 4.3K AI startups in 80 countries have raised $83B since 2014.
  61. 61. A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intelligence-startup-deals?
  62. 62. A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: Indiana (29%) Kentucky (29%) South Dakota (28%) Arkansas (28%) Iowa (28%) Bottom five: New York (20%) Maryland (20%) Massachusetts (21%) Connecticut (22%) New Mexico (22%) What's next: To absorb the coming disruption, the government and corporations will have to take charge of reskilling and upskilling huge swaths of displaced workers. Data: Brookings Institution; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios
  63. 63. 818 occupations 8,398,100 new jobs over 10 years
  64. 64. PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR U.S. National Occupational Employment Wage Estimates
  65. 65. 30 occupations with the most job growth, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix title and code Employment Change, 2018-28 Median annual wage, 20182018 2028 Number Percent Personal care aides 39-9021 2,421.2 3,302.1 881.0 36.4 $24,020 Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 35-3021 3,704.2 4,344.3 640.1 17.3 $21,250 Registered nurses 29-1141 3,059.8 3,431.3 371.5 12.1 $71,730 Home health aides 31-1011 831.8 1,136.6 304.8 36.6 $24,200 Cooks, restaurant 35-2014 1,362.3 1,661.3 299.0 21.9 $26,530 Software developers, applications 15-1132 944.2 1,185.7 241.5 25.6 $103,620 Waiters and waitresses 35-3031 2,634.6 2,804.8 170.2 6.5 $21,780 General and operations managers 11-1021 2,376.4 2,541.4 165.0 6.9 $100,930 Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 37-2011 2,404.4 2,564.2 159.8 6.6 $26,110 Medical assistants 31-9092 686.6 841.5 154.9 22.6 $33,610 Construction laborers 47-2061 1,405.0 1,553.1 148.1 10.5 $35,800 Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 53-7062 2,953.8 3,097.9 144.0 4.9 $28,260 Market research analysts and marketing specialists 13-1161 681.9 821.1 139.2 20.4 $63,120 Nursing assistants 31-1014 1,513.2 1,648.6 135.4 8.9 $28,540 Management analysts 13-1111 876.3 994.6 118.3 13.5 $83,610 First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers 35-1012 988.9 1,096.1 107.2 10.8 $32,450 Landscaping and groundskeeping workers 37-3011 1,205.2 1,311.6 106.4 8.8 $29,000 Financial managers 11-3031 653.6 758.3 104.7 16.0 $127,990 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 53-3032 1,958.8 2,058.5 99.7 5.1 $43,680 Medical secretaries 43-6013 601.7 698.1 96.4 16.0 $35,760 Accountants and auditors 13-2011 1,424.0 1,514.7 90.7 6.4 $70,500 Maintenance and repair workers, general 49-9071 1,488.0 1,573.4 85.4 5.7 $38,300 Carpenters 47-2031 1,006.5 1,086.6 80.1 8.0 $46,590 Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses 29-2061 728.9 807.0 78.1 10.7 $46,240 Sales representatives, services, all other 41-3099 1,060.6 1,137.0 76.4 7.2 $54,550 Electricians 47-2111 715.4 789.5 74.1 10.4 $55,190 Taxi drivers and chauffeurs 53-3041 370.4 442.8 72.4 19.5 $25,980 Medical and health services managers 11-9111 406.1 477.6 71.6 17.6 $99,730 Business operations specialists, all other 13-1199 1,135.7 1,207.0 71.3 6.3 $70,530 Computer user support specialists 15-1151 671.8 742.7 70.9 10.6 $50,980
  66. 66. 30 occupations with the most job declines, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix title and code Employment Change, 2018-28 Median annual wage, 20182018 2028 Number Percent Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive 43-6014 2,382.5 2,170.0 -212.5 -8.9 $36,630 Assemblers and fabricators, all other, including team assemblers 51-2098 1,379.4 1,217.0 -162.4 -11.8 $31,540 Cashiers 41-2011 3,648.5 3,509.8 -138.7 -3.8 $22,430 Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants 43-6011 622.5 499.4 -123.0 -19.8 $59,340 Office clerks, general 43-9061 3,158.5 3,047.8 -110.6 -3.5 $32,730 Retail salespersons 41-2031 4,510.9 4,409.1 -101.9 -2.3 $24,200 Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers 51-9061 574.0 473.1 -100.9 -17.6 $38,250 Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks 43-3031 1,707.7 1,641.9 -65.8 -3.9 $40,240 Postal service mail carriers 43-5052 328.7 263.7 -65.1 -19.8 $55,210 Tellers 43-3071 472.1 414.3 -57.8 -12.2 $29,450 Customer service representatives 43-4051 2,972.6 2,921.0 -51.6 -1.7 $33,750 Data entry keyers 43-9021 187.3 143.9 -43.4 -23.2 $32,170 Cooks, fast food 35-2011 491.3 453.2 -38.1 -7.7 $22,330 Legal secretaries 43-6012 180.1 142.5 -37.6 -20.9 $46,360 Buyers and purchasing agents 13-1020 432.2 400.2 -32.0 -7.4 $62,750 Correctional officers and jailers 33-3012 434.3 402.9 -31.4 -7.2 $44,330 First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 41-1011 1,548.3 1,518.1 -30.2 -1.9 $39,630 Telemarketers 41-9041 167.7 139.8 -27.8 -16.6 $25,250 Maids and housekeeping cleaners 37-2012 1,494.4 1,469.0 -25.4 -1.7 $23,770 Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators 43-5053 99.7 76.0 -23.7 -23.8 $58,770 Packers and packagers, hand 53-7064 673.4 650.0 -23.4 -3.5 $24,580 Printing press operators 51-5112 175.7 154.9 -20.8 -11.8 $36,220 Word processors and typists 43-9022 60.4 40.0 -20.4 -33.8 $39,750 Bill and account collectors 43-3011 258.0 238.6 -19.4 -7.5 $36,020 Sewing machine operators 51-6031 151.6 133.5 -18.1 -11.9 $25,030 Computer programmers 15-1131 250.3 232.3 -17.9 -7.2 $84,280 Switchboard operators, including answering service 43-2011 73.4 55.9 -17.5 -23.8 $29,420 Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks 43-4081 265.4 248.7 -16.7 -6.3 $23,700 Cutting, punching, and press machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 51-4031 188.8 172.8 -16.0 -8.5 $34,460 File clerks 43-4071 116.9 101.1 -15.7 -13.5 $31,700
  67. 67. SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1. Analytical thinking and innovation 2. Active learning and learning strategies 3. Creativity, originality and initiative 4. Technology design and programming 5. Critical thinking and analysis 6. Complex problem-solving 7. Leadership and social influence 8. Emotional intelligence 9. Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation 10.Systems analysis and evaluation DECLINING 1. Manual dexterity, endurance and precision 2. Memory, verbal, auditory and spatial abilities 3. Management of financial, material resources 4. Technology installation and maintenance 5. Reading, writing, math and active listening 6. Management of personnel 7. Quality control and safety awareness 8. Coordination and time management 9. Visual, auditory and speech abilities 10.Technology use, monitoring and control CLOSING THE SKILLS GAP
  68. 68. The 35 skills whose importance is rated in O*NET are grouped into five major families of job skills as follows: Social skills – instructing, service orientation, monitoring, social perceptiveness, coordination, negotiation, persuasion Fundamental skills – critical thinking, writing, speaking, reading comprehension, active listening, active learning, learning strategies, judgment and decision making Analytical skills – science, mathematics, programming, complex problem solving, systems analysis, systems evaluation, operations analysis, technology design Managerial skills – management of personnel resources, management of financial resources, management of material resources, time management Mechanical skills – troubleshooting, equipment selection, equipment maintenance, repairing, installation, operation monitoring, quality control analysis, operation and control
  69. 69. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need to have the knowledge, skills and abilities to do the job perfectly from day one.
  70. 70. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
  71. 71. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions brought on by technological, economic and environmental change. Companies and workers are both going to require more flexible approach to learn and adapt in the face of faster paced global change. GLOBAL COMMISSION ON THE FUTURE OF WORK
  72. 72. Here are four ways business leaders can start addressing the skills gap. 1. EMBRACE LIFELONG LEARNING While it’s easy to think of digital skills as ones taught in the ICT suite at school or college, technological literacy, in the broadest sense, is what matters. To make sure our workforces are truly equipped for the jobs of tomorrow, we need a wide-ranging development of these skills, among customers, parents, teachers and older people, as well as students and new graduates. As technology remolds our everyday, it also unlocks new ways to impart these skills. For example, BT’s Skills for Tomorrow platform offers free online or face- to-face courses to everyone from small-business owners to teachers and parents. And it’s not just digital skills that need to be fostered. Study after study shows that while technology will alter many roles directly, it’s also set to have indirect effects. As demand for mathematics, computing and data analysis grows, so too will the need for human attributes like creativity, critical thinking, persuasion and negotiation.
  73. 73. 2. START EARLY Employers who understand this wholesale change in skill requirements are ahead of the pack. Nurturing staff for the long-term and equipping young people with the tools they need to progress becomes more important in a working environment that’s in flux. That means we need strong cultures that promote mentoring and the development of so-called soft skills. With most roles and jobs likely to become less defined and more fluid, continuous retraining and upskilling can make sure staff are ready to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise. There’s also a place for reverse-mentoring, with recent graduates able to help and support senior executives as they make sense of the forces reshaping their businesses. Training on the job could become more important than traditional routes. Companies including Apple, Google and IBM are among many shifting away from requiring college degrees for employment. At BT, you can get your degree while working as a cybersecurity apprentice, gaining real business experience, while also learning about security, identity, vulnerability and risks in the digital age.
  74. 74. 3. FOSTER INCLUSIVITY Programs like these can help bridge another digital divide: the gender gap. Fewer women than men work directly in ICT roles in almost every country in the world. And a European Commission report found women to be less interested in digital-sector higher education, jobs or entrepreneurship. We all need to take responsibility for challenging these stereotypes, promoting education and advocating for female entrepreneurs, so this gap closes rather than widens as the Fourth Industrial Revolution takes hold. Here, relatively small initiatives can make a big difference. Code First: Girls offers free four-month-long coding programs to women of any age and gives them a job interview once they’ve completed the course. There are many other initiatives, all with the aim of encouraging women’s employment in digital and making sure the revolution takes all members of society along with it.
  75. 75. 4. JOIN FORCES WITH MULTIPLE STAKEHOLDERS And while each of these schemes has its individual merit, there’s a growing recognition that bridging the skills gap can’t be done via thousands of different company and government initiatives. Public and private partners are waking up to the idea that working together will generate far more sustainable and scalable solutions. Some partnerships are already in place. Future.now is a new coalition of leading companies, including BT and Lloyd’s Banking Group, as well as civil society groups, working in collaboration with government to boost the UK’s digital skills initiative. It seeks to bridge the divide between the plethora of digital courses on offer and the lack of people taking them up – whether that’s because they don’t know where to start, lack motivation, or are confused by the range of options. Elsewhere, more than 200 companies, including ABB, Facebook, Microsoft, Nestlé, BT and Vodafone, make up the Alliance for YOUth, which prepares people for the professional world. While these initiatives must be fostered and applauded, we need to go further and integrate more. That’s because we’re at the tip of the skills-gap iceberg, and the mismatch may be far more wide-ranging than we think. Within 20 years, 90% of all jobs will require some digital skills. New needs are emerging all the time, not just in obvious spheres like cybersecurity and big data, but also in areas like ethics, regulation and privacy. In its new Davos Manifesto, the World Economic Forum emphasizes how companies, governments and civil society need to come together, harnessing their core competencies in collaboration to improve the state of the world.
  76. 76. • Only 50% of adults over 16 work full time today while 10% work part-time • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the Gig Economy (Gallup) • The unemployment rate is 3.5%, but +11M (6.7%) in the labor force are underutilized (U6) • The underutilized U6 barometer strangely does not include the +2.8M who want a job but are not looking • Job/wage growth and opportunity vary widely, and some groups/locations are extremely marginalized. • Raising a family or taking care of family still a large cohort of +14 Million home workers that do not get compensated • Other factors influencing the national unemployment rate besides job growth a. Population growth and immigration rate is slowing b. Labor force is mostly growing from +55 age workers, many whom can’t afford to retire c. Labor force participation rate forecast is projected to be largely flat out to 2028 d. By 2037, two-thirds of U.S. counties will contain fewer prime working age adults than they did in 1997 • Labor force is more educated, but college cost is affecting enrollment • Graduation rates, for the 35% that graduate with a college degree it is typically in 6 years • Many college grads still disillusioned with career choice and college debt • Some businesses can’t find qualified workers, but very few investing in training or long-term solutions • As more Gig Economy workers are without benefits, job security they will require new safety nets • In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers most workers can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on more or better education KEY FINDINGS
  77. 77. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” IT’S NO LONGER ABOUT YOUR EDUCATION, CAREER PATH, UPWARD MOBILITY AND HAPPINESS.
  78. 78. In the past we had to struggle against exploitation and inequality, soon our big struggle could be against tribalism, scarcity, and irrelevance.
  79. 79. IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A BETTER-BETTER FOR EVERYONE.

